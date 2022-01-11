60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) shares surged 57.1% to close at $5.39 on Monday.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 40.7% to settle at $8.44 after the company announced it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) surged 30.5% to settle at $21.50 after the company, and Novartis, reported topline data from the Phase 2 study for ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) climbed 28.9% to close at $7.86. Reliance Global Group, last month, announced pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.
- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) gained 28.2% to settle at $11.50 after the company late Sunday issued preliminary Q4 and FY21 guidance above estimates.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) jumped 27.9% to close at $14.78 after the company announced preliminary, unaudited ORLADEYO revenue for Q4 and FY21 and provided new guidance for full year 2022 ORLADEYO net revenue and expected peak ORLADEYO sales.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) surged 27.6% to settle at $130.04.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 27% to close at $0.73 after the company announced the submission of a Fast Track Application to the FDA for Tempol for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
- Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) shares gained 26.1% to close at $37.48. Owens & Minor agreed to acquire Apria for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of approximately $1.45 billion.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) climbed 25.5% to close at $44.50. The company, along with AT&T, recently won a favorable ruling from the Internal Revenue Service for the planned merger between the company and AT&T's WarnerMedia entertainment business.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) jumped 24.5% to close at $1.83. Pluristem Therapeutics and Tnuva Group have collaborated to develop, manufacture and commercialize cultured cell-based products for the food industry.
- Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ: OLK) rose 23.8% to settle at $14.46. Olink said it sees Q4 sales of $43.2 million to $43.7 million and expects FY21 sales of $94.5 million to $95 million.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 22% to close at $6.26.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) jumped 19.2% to settle at $11.49.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) shares rose 19.1% to settle at $12.98. Apyx Medical Corporation sees preliminary Q4 sales of $16.3 million to $16.8 million, up 42% year over year.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares jumped 18.5% to close at $46.29 after the company issued strong sales forecast.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) jumped 17.3% to close at $2.64. McDade Products, LLC joined forces with G Medical Tests and Services to provide U.S. retailers with millions of COVID-19 at-home PCR test kits.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) gained 16.8% to settle at $2.50.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) rose 15.6% to close at $8.29 after the company issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) gained 14.9% to close at $20.25. Treace Medical Concepts sees Q4 sales of $33.100 million to $33.400 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) surged 14.7% to settle at $1.25. Odonate Therapeutics recently received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) gained 14.5% to close at $15.14. Century Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb have announced a research collaboration and license agreement for up to four induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) jumped 13.8% to settle at $1.82. Venus Concept sees Q4 sales of $32 million to $33 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 13.6% to close at $7.29 after the company announced fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results showing revenue increased year-over-year and the company reached profitability.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) rose 12.7% to close at $6.02.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) shares gained 10.1% to settle at $20.55.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) jumped 9% to settle at $146.49 after the company announced its Vision 2025 expectations.
Losers
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares tumbled 81.9% to close at $0.74 on Monday. TDH Holdings, last month, reported H1 revenue of $130,000.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 33.1% to close at $0.1941 after gaining more than 5% on Friday.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 27.5% to settle at $4.75. Kidpik, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) fell 22.4% to close at $8.20 after the company lowered its Q4 revenue guidance.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) fell 21.2% to close at $7.20. Rapid Micro Biosystems said it expects Q4 total revenue of between $4.7 and $5.2 million.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 21% to close at $2.75 after jumping over 57% on Friday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dipped 19% to close at $3.67. Marin Software shares jumped 31% on Friday after the company announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform.
- eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN) fell 18.9% to settle at $1.46.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) tumbled 18.4% to close at $2.40.
- Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) fell 17.6% to close at $6.81.
- Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) dropped 17.5% to settle at $0.7706.
- Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) shares dropped 17.2% to close at $2.92.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) fell 17.2% to close at $9.45. Amicus Therapeutics said it sees FY21 Galafold sales of $306 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 17.1% to settle at $2.19 after jumping more than 33% on Friday.
- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) dropped 16.7% to close at $18.46. Beauty Health expects FY21 sales around the high end of prior guidance of $245 million to $255 million.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) fell 16.6% to close at $3.43.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares fell 16.3% to close at $67.89. Citi Trends reported 2021 holiday sales results and updated long-term strategic plan.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) tumbled 15.9% to close at $23.27.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dropped 15.8% to settle at $32.89.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) fell 15.7% to settle at $2.89.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) dropped 15.2% to close at $1.96.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) declined 14.8% to close at $6.81. The company’s stock jumped around 100% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) shares fell 14.7% to close at $9.43.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) dropped 13.1% to close at $142.99 after the company announced it will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.861 per Zynga share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 12.8% to close at $1.02.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 12.5% to close at $1.88.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) fell 11.7% to settle at $14.13. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) fell 11.1% to close at $1.85.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 10.5% to close at $3.25. Cyngn said Global Logistics and Fulfillment LLC has engaged the company as its exclusive autonomous vehicle solutions provider.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) fell 9.8% to settle at $11.41. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 7.9% to settle at $1.05 after climbing around 12% on Friday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropped 6.7% to close at $131.15 amid overall market weakness following a rise in yields as well as continued Fed tapering concerns for 2022.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 6.1% to close at $0.3493. FangDD, on Friday, received Nasdaq notice regarding minimum bid requirements.
