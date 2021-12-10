56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares jumped 84% to close at $4.95 on Thursday after the company signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Innovimed Sp. z o.o, a master distributor specializing in medical solutions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) jumped 82.5% to close at $1.88 after the company said it expects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to increase from $14.3 million in 2020 to around $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) jumped 66.8% to close at $4.97. Ensysce Biosciences shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after Zacks Small-Cap Research set a $23 valuation on the stock.
- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) climbed 31.4% to close at $11.93 after the company said it will further integrate with Google Cloud to power global platform technology solutions.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) surged 24.2% to settle at $6.26
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) gained 23% to settle at $23.50 after climbing more than 84% on Wednesday. Insignia Systems recently announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 20.9% to close at $4.10 after the company announced it has exceeded $1 million in sales of its HTC Transcriptome Panel.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 20.2% to settle at $27.65.
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) gained 19.1% to close at $36.51.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) jumped 17.8% to settle at $9.99.
- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) gained 17.7% to close at $8.97.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) surged 16.1% to settle at $3.32 after the company announced the launch of its new "Flourish" line of advanced nutrient products, now available on Amazon.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) jumped 15.6% to close at $71.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a $1 billion buyback.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) jumped 14.8% to settle at $10.33 after the company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) surged 14.4% to close at $20.60.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 14.3% to close at $122.96 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results increased year over year and issued Q1, Q2 and FY22 sales guidance.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) surged 14% to settle at $4.56.
- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) gained 13.9% to close at $3.44.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) rose 12.8% to settle at $9.70.
- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) gained 12.7% to close at $14.77.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) rose 11.4% to close at $4.19. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Recruiter.Com Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) rose 11%to close at $27.70 after reporting Q4 results. The company’s board unanimously rejected unsolicited proposal from Alden.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) rose 10.7% to close at $7.26.
- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) jumped 10.1% to close at $7.94.
- RH (NYSE: RH) gained 5.5% to close at $608.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised the low end of FY21 sales guidance.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 5.5% to close at $20.05. Stitch Fix earlier issued Q2 net sales guidance below estimates.
- Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) rose 4.8% to close at $60.76. Nuvei reaffirmed its FY21 guidance.
Losers
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares tumbled 53.4% to close at $12.15 on Thursday. Renren will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on December 17, 2021.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) dropped 46.5% to close at $29.11. The FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted that the agency should not approve Reata Pharmaceuticals’ bardoxolone methyl capsules to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease in those with the rare Alport syndrome. Goldman Sachs downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 36% to settle at $21.56 after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) dipped 32.6% to close at $4.04 after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 29.4% to close at $1.20 after jumping more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CURV) fell 27.9% to settle at $11.28 after the company reported mixed Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 and FY21 net sales guidance below estimates.
- BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) dropped 23.6% to close at $5.87.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) shares fell 22.5% to close at $3.42 after the company issued further update on Independent Audit of financials for fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) dipped 21.2% to close at $42.56 after the company reported Q3 EPS results were lower year over year.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) fell 20.5% to close at $8.44 after the company said, based on communication with the FDA, it no longer believes that the U.S. commercial launch of LungFit PH will take place prior to December 31, 2021.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) dipped 19.5% to close at $4.30.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) fell 19.4% to close at $3.45. IceCure Medical priced 3,313,827 share offering at $3.45 per share.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) dipped 18.3% to close at $36.52 after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) fell 17.6% to settle at $7.32. Perma-Pipe Inlt posted Q3 EPS of $0.06.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) fell 17.4% to settle at $7.10.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) declined 16.8% to close at $5.89.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) dropped 16.6% to settle at $4.82.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) fell 16% to close at $3.95 after the company announced a $27.5 million registered direct offering.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) dropped 15.8% to settle at $2.71.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) fell 14.9% to settle at $16.12. The company announced new clinical data for the HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, zanidatamab, in heavily pretreated HER2-positive breast cancer.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dipped 14.8% to close at $14.56 after the company announced the withdrawal of an EMA Marketing Authorization Application for obeticholic acid for advanced liver fibrosis due to NASH.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) fell 14.8% to close at $6.51.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) declined 14.6% to settle at $3.34 after surging 21% on Wednesday.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) fell 14.4% to close at $14.68 after surging around 30% on Wednesday.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) fell 13.2% to close at $186.21 after Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating and lowered its price target on the stock from $400 to $300.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) fell 11% to close at $6.07.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) fell 9.6% to close at $5.81. Bitfarms named Geoff Morphy as Chief Operating Officer and announced grants of options.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) fell 9% to settle at $16.37.
- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) dropped 8.6% to close at $23.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
