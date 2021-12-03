 Skip to main content

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 5:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) jumped 25.5% to close at $13.36. Jowell Global recently announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator.
  • Information Analysis Incorporated (NASDAQ: IAIC) gained 23.7% to settle at $3.3401 in sympathy with the overall market as stocks rebound following Wednesday weakness, which came after the CDC discovered a case of the COVID-19 omicron in the US.
  • Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) surged 22.2% to settle at $8.16. Bird, last month, posted Q3 sales of $65.4 million.
  • Biofrontera Inc.(NASDAQ: BFRI) shares climbed 21.3% to close at $5.25 on Thursday. Biofrontera announced Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent titled 'Illumination for Photodynamic Therapy.'
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) gained 19.4% to settle at $8.44 in sympathy with the overall market as stocks rebound following Wednesday weakness, which came after the CDC discovered a case of the COVID-19 omicron in the US.
  • Local Bounti Corporation (NASDAQ: LOCL) gained 18.8% to close at $7.01.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) rose 18.7% to settle at $4.63.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) surged 18.4% to close at $16.09 after the company posted Q3 results and raised FY21 EPS guidance.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) gained 17.9% to settle at $7.70.
  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) surged 17.7% to close at $19.33. Day One, last month, said first patient was dosed in Phase 2 monotherapy study in RAF-altered solid tumors.
  • Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) jumped 15.9% to close at $360.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued guidance.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) surged 15.8% to close at $24.47.
  • 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) gained 15.4% to close at $6.98.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) jumped 15.1% to settle at $4.79.
  • Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) gained 14.9% to close at $19.71 after announcing management team appointments.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares jumped 14.8% to settle at $3.88 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Vor Biopharma Inc.(NASDAQ: VOR) gained 14.6% to close at $12.97  after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $30 price target.
  • The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) jumped 14.4% to settle at $8.25. The Real Good Food Company is expected to report Q3 results on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) gained 14.2% to settle at $7.02.
  • Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) gained 13.9% to close at $4.0450.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) climbed 13.3% to close at $20.14.
  • BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) rose 12.8% to settle at $33.16.
  • Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) gained 12.1% to close at $4.65.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) climbed 11.7% to close at $221.18 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 and FY22 guidance.
  • The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) climbed 11% to settle at $44.65 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) rose 9.8% to close at $3.71. Atreca, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.74 per share.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) gained 8.3% to close at $10.58 following late Wednesday press release that video platform Rumble will go public via SPAC deal with CF Acquisition Corp. VI.
  • Phunware, Inc.  (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 7.7% to close at $3.50 in sympathy with Digital World acquisition. Traders view Phunware as potential play on digital world amid May 2020 article that highlighted Phunware partnership with former Trump campaign.
  • Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) gained 7.3% to close at $17.61.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 6.2% to close at $47.11. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to list in New York through a merger with Digital World Acquisition, is reportedly looking to raise up to $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

 

 

Losers

  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) fell 57% to close at $0.6450 after the company priced 21,120,509 share common stock offering at $0.65 per share.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares dipped 24.8% to settle at $15.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dipped 23.6% to settle at $3.86 after dipping more than 20% on Wednesday.
  • Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) fell 20.5% to settle at $8.75. Grab Holdings completed its earlier announced business combination with Altimeter Growth, a special purpose acquisition company.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) declined 20% to close at $5.73 after the company announced a private placement of $31.25 million. The placement includes 5 million shares together with warrants to purchase 5 million shares.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) dipped 18% to close at $1.64.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares declined 17.1% to close at $2.42 after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares dropped 16.7% to close at $5.45. OceanPal shares gained 25% on Wednesday after completion of spinoff from Diana Shipping on Tuesday.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) dipped 16.5% to settle at $11.34.
  • The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) fell 16.3% to close at $11.07.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 15.9% to close at $161.97 despite reports the company has initiated development of an omicron-specific vaccine construct. Vaccine makers have been volatile amid uncertainty over omicron variant effectiveness.
  • nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) fell 15.6% to settle at $49.88 following Q3 results.
  • Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) dipped 15% to close at $118.28 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY22 guidance.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) dipped 14.5% to settle at $9.35.
  • Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) fell 14.5% to settle at $6.75.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) dropped 14% to close at $14.51. Finch Therapeutics Group, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.21 per share.
  • Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) fell 13.5% to close at $1.47 after jumping over 28% on Wednesday.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) dipped 13.5% to close at $16.81. EHang Holdings reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 6.6% year-over-year to RMB13 million ($2 million).
  • Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) dropped 13.4% to settle at $3.17. The Company booked Gross Originations from October 1, 2021, through November 30, 2021, of $40.4 million.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares declined 13.1% to settle at $2.71. The FDA recently approved VBI Vaccines’ PreHevbrio [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)] to prevent the infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults age 18 years and older.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) dipped 12.5% to close at $14.19 after reporting a Q3 loss of $21.27 per share.
  • C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) fell 11.2% to close at $30.04. Analysts lowered their price targets on C3.ai following the Q2 results.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) dropped 11% to settle at $10.49.
  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) fell 10.7% to close at $2.70 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) fell 9.9% to close at $4.44 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $38 to $5.
  • BeyondSpring recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the plinabulin NDA for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 9.9% to close at $19.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) fell 8.7% to close at $16.18.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 7.6% to close at $6.06. 'We believe ReneSola is a Fraudulent Company; Most Projects Never Existed' -short report from Grizzly Research.
  • The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) fell 6.7% to close at $7.56.
  • Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) fell 6% to close at $9.13 after the company announced Phase 3 FOCUS trial results for hepzato in liver-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma, including initial survival data analysis.
  • NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares fell 5.3% to close at $3.61 after declining 18% on Wednesday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

