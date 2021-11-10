55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares jumped 128% to $12.41. The company, on Tuesday evening, made a presentation on intra-arterial chemotherapy as a potential innovative treatment for pancreatic cancer.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 29.6% to $41.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) climbed 27.7% to $298.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced a strategic partnership to provide Mitel's customer base with a seamless migration path to its MVP cloud communications platform.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares climbed 25% to $60.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) jumped 23.9% to $8.51 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter. Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics reported collaboration for commercial manufacturing of SER-109, a potential treatment against recurrent C. difficile infection.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) gained 23.8% to $31.28 after reporting Q3 results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) rose 19.4% to $192.19. Fiverr International reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $74.3 million, beating the consensus of $71.1 million.
- Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) gained 18.6% to $69.65 after the company announced a five-year global strategic partnership with SpaceX's Starlink. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) gained 18.2% to $32.21 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Veritone, Inc.. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 17.9% to $36.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 17.2% to $56.63. Society Pass surged around 437% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) gained 17.2% to $18.01 following Q3 results.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) surged 15.9% to $5.02 following strong quarterly sales.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares surged 15.2% to $3.42 after reporting Q3 results.
- Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) gained 15.2% to $56.63 after the company agreed to be acquired by Geneve Holdings for $57 per share.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) rose 14.7% to $2.95. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $7.
- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) surged 14.5% to $18.96 following strong quarterly sales.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) shares gained 13% to $217.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued guidance.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) surged 13% to $18.15 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) rose 11.7% to $25.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) surged 11.4% to $8.08 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) gained 11.3% to $25.77 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) surged 9.8% to $15.93. Chinook Therapeutics reported pricing of an upsized $160 million public offering.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) rose 8.6% to $4.30. Stran & Company recently reported pricing of upsized $18.0 million initial public offering and Nasdaq listing.
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) gained 8.6% to $14.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and reaffirmed FY21 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) fell 30.6% to $0.2663 after the company reported a $20 million bought-deal offering.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) dipped 28.1% to $6.10 after the company reported top-line results of Phase 1b clinical trial for YTX-7739 in patients with Parkinson's disease.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) dropped 26.1% to $8.71 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 1.2 million shares at $8 per share.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 26.1% to $18.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 25.3% to $1.55 after the company announced an offering of 51.5 million ADSs at $1.75 per ADS.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) dipped 22.8% to $17.47 after the company reported Q3 results and names Thomas Massie as President and COO.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) dipped 22.8% to $1.90 after the company reported pricing of approximately $2.9 million underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 19.8% to $15.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. B. Riley Securities, Raymond James and Truist Securities downgraded the stock.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) dropped 19.1% to $26.79 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and reported the purchase of Molotov for roughly $190 million.
- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) fell 19.1% to $27.40 after the company issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) declined 18.8% to $3.37 after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares fell 16.8% to $260.98 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 16.1% to $1.3250 after the company priced its $2.6 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) fell 16% to $24.33 following Q3 results.
- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) dropped 15.9% to $19.25 following weak quarterly sales.
- FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) dipped 14.4% to $8.06 following downbeat Q3 sales.
- Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) fell 14.1% to $52.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) tumbled 13.5% to $5.10. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Orion Office REIT will replace Daktronics the S&P SmallCap 600.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) dropped 13.3% to $2.29 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) shares declined 13.2% to $32.01 after the company issued weak Q4 sales forecast.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) fell 13.1% to $131.52.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) fell 12.5% to $7.70 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) dropped 11.7% to $41.88 after the company reported Q3 2021 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) shares fell 10.5% to $3.0950. Surgepays shares jumped around 12% on Tuesday after the company provided an update on the initial rollout from its distribution of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. T
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) fell 8.7% to $8.06 after reporting Q3 results.
- Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell 7.7% to $78.25 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 7.4% to $1.13.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 6.3% to $10.27 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shares fell 6% to $26.95 after the company posted a wider Q3 loss and said Clint Carnell is stepping down from CEO.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 4.2% to $342.61. Coinbase reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter. Given a softer crypto backdrop during Q3 however, global crypto spot trading volumes declined 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2, according to Coinbase.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas