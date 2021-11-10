 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares jumped 128% to $12.41. The company, on Tuesday evening, made a presentation on intra-arterial chemotherapy as a potential innovative treatment for pancreatic cancer.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 29.6% to $41.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) climbed 27.7% to $298.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced a strategic partnership to provide Mitel's customer base with a seamless migration path to its MVP cloud communications platform.
  • SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares climbed 25% to $60.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) jumped 23.9% to $8.51 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter. Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics reported collaboration for commercial manufacturing of SER-109, a potential treatment against recurrent C. difficile infection.
  • PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) gained 23.8% to $31.28 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) rose 19.4% to $192.19. Fiverr International reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $74.3 million, beating the consensus of $71.1 million.
  • Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) gained 18.6% to $69.65 after the company announced a five-year global strategic partnership with SpaceX's Starlink. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) gained 18.2% to $32.21 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Veritone, Inc.. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 17.9% to $36.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 17.2% to $56.63. Society Pass surged around 437% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
  • Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) gained 17.2% to $18.01 following Q3 results.
  • GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) surged 15.9% to $5.02 following strong quarterly sales.
  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares surged 15.2% to $3.42 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) gained 15.2% to $56.63 after the company agreed to be acquired by Geneve Holdings for $57 per share.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) rose 14.7% to $2.95. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $7.
  • Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) surged 14.5% to $18.96 following strong quarterly sales.
  • DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) shares gained 13% to $217.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued guidance.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) surged 13% to $18.15 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) rose 11.7% to $25.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) surged 11.4% to $8.08 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) gained 11.3% to $25.77 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) surged 9.8% to $15.93. Chinook Therapeutics reported pricing of an upsized $160 million public offering.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) rose 8.6% to $4.30. Stran & Company recently reported pricing of upsized $18.0 million initial public offering and Nasdaq listing.
  • Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) gained 8.6% to $14.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and reaffirmed FY21 guidance.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) fell 30.6% to $0.2663 after the company reported a $20 million bought-deal offering.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) dipped 28.1% to $6.10 after the company reported top-line results of Phase 1b clinical trial for YTX-7739 in patients with Parkinson's disease.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) dropped 26.1% to $8.71 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 1.2 million shares at $8 per share.
  • Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 26.1% to $18.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares fell 25.3% to $1.55 after the company announced an offering of 51.5 million ADSs at $1.75 per ADS.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) dipped 22.8% to $17.47 after the company reported Q3 results and names Thomas Massie as President and COO.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) dipped 22.8% to $1.90 after the company reported pricing of approximately $2.9 million underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 19.8% to $15.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. B. Riley Securities, Raymond James and Truist Securities downgraded the stock.
  • fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) dropped 19.1% to $26.79 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and reported the purchase of Molotov for roughly $190 million.
  • Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) fell 19.1% to $27.40 after the company issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) declined 18.8% to $3.37 after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares fell 16.8% to $260.98 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 16.1% to $1.3250 after the company priced its $2.6 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) fell 16% to $24.33 following Q3 results.
  • AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) dropped 15.9% to $19.25 following weak quarterly sales.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) dipped 14.4% to $8.06 following downbeat Q3 sales.
  • Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) fell 14.1% to $52.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) tumbled 13.5% to $5.10. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Orion Office REIT will replace Daktronics the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) dropped 13.3% to $2.29 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
  • Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) shares declined 13.2% to $32.01 after the company issued weak Q4 sales forecast.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) fell 13.1% to $131.52.
  • Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) fell 12.5% to $7.70 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) dropped 11.7% to $41.88 after the company reported Q3 2021 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) shares fell 10.5% to $3.0950. Surgepays shares jumped around 12% on Tuesday after the company provided an update on the initial rollout from its distribution of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. T
  • TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) fell 8.7% to $8.06 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell 7.7% to $78.25 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 7.4% to $1.13.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 6.3% to $10.27 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shares fell 6% to $26.95 after the company posted a wider Q3 loss and said Clint Carnell is stepping down from CEO.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 4.2% to $342.61. Coinbase reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter. Given a softer crypto backdrop during Q3 however, global crypto spot trading volumes declined 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2, according to Coinbase.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMPL + AGFY)

How Good Are Agrify's Earnings? | Return On Capital Employed
Cannabis Earnings Scorecard $ACB $VFF — Cannabis Daily November 10, 2021
Cannabis Earnings: Agrify Q3 Sales Spike 460% YoY, Raises F21 Sales Guidance to $60M-$62M
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com