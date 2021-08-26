 Skip to main content

45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLUW) shares climbed 57% to $16.41. Blue Water Acquisition is expected to hold a special meeting of its stockholders on Friday, August 27, 2021.
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) shares climbed 28.7% to $158.68 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 23.3% to $6.80 after the company announced its board of directors has appointed Daniel A. Ninivaggi as CEO and as a member of the board. Ninivaggi is the former CEO of Icahn Enterprises L.P.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares jumped 20% to $0.6959 after gaining around 14% on Wednesday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.005 per share.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) rose 18.1% to $5.49. Jowell Global recently said it is partnering with Hope Bio-Technology (Suzhou) Co Ltd, a microbial culture medium manufacturer in China.
  • Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) gained 17.8% to $3.44. Unico American, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.27 per share.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) jumped 16.4% to $2.8650. ABVC BioPharma issued three updates on Vitargus.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) gained 15.5% to $19.85 as the company reported a MMS019 manufacturing and supply deal.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) rose 15.4% to $24.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong sales guidance.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 14.8% to $0.5025 after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
  • Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 14.7% to $9.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. Coty confirms that it is pursuing a partial IPO of its Brazil business.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) jumped 14.1% to $4.45. ZK International Group reported 1H revenue of $42.17 million.
  • Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 12.4% to $6.09. Kopin CEO and President purchased 50,000 shares at an average price of $5.45.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 12.2% to $3.86. Precipio reported a partnership with American Oncology Network to adopt company’s HemeScreen technology.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) jumped 11.5% to $6.40. The company, earlier during the month, released quarterly results.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares rose 10.7% to $189.06 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company announced a $1.25 billion buyback and also raised its dividend from $0.59 to $0.71 per share.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) rose 10.4% to $18.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong sales guidance.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 9.5% to $18.45 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 134.7% year-on-year to $94.73 million, beating the analyst estimate of $81 million.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) rose 7.1% to $7.25 after gaining around 15% on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments, last week, reported first-quarter sales growth of 58.7% year-over-year to $4.67 million, reflecting increased sales to large national retailers.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 7% to $0.7386 after gaining over 10% on Wednesday.
  • JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 5.9% to $59.73. Reuters reported that JOYY Chairman, Xiaomi Founder is planning to take JOYY private with $75-$100 per share offer.

Losers

  • SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) shares dipped 43.7% to $8.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings. RBC Capital downgraded SelectQuote from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $33 to $13.
  • Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) fell 29.6% to $2.14 after the company priced its 4.58 million share offering at $2.40 per share. Aditxt shares gained over 53% on Wednesday after the company announced it signed a letter of intent for exclusive rights to negotiate the acquisition of a biopharmaceutical company commercializing and distributing antiviral oral therapy for COVID-19.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) dropped 21.3% to $36.40. Regencell Bioscience shares jumped over 200% on Wednesday on abnormally-high volume.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) dropped 20.7% to $13.45.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 18.3% to $5.47.
  • D Market Elektronik Hztlr ve Tcrt AS-ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS) dropped 17.9% to $9.87. D-MARKET reported Q2 sales of TRY1.755 billion.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) dipped 17.7% to $7.41 as the company priced its IPO at $9 per unit.
  • Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) fell 17% to $6.00.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) dropped 16.5% to $4.8750 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) fell 14.8% to $13.86 after jumping 46% on Wednesday.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares declined 14.2% to $2.8999 after declining 9% on Wednesday.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) dipped 13.3% to $34.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) declined 12.4% to $33.91 following Q4 results.
  • Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) dropped 11.3% to $2.4818.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) declined 10.6% to $94.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued weak Q3 EPS guidance.
  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 10.5% to $6.08.
  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) fell 9.8% to $45.66.
  • Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) dipped 9.5% to $83.27 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $70 price target.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) dropped 9.3% to $317.32 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported it will not be providing FY21 guidance.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 7.4% to $316.90 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) fell 7.3% to $27.74 following Q2 results.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares dropped 6.7% to $37.33 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 6.1% to $22.68 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) fell 5.8% to $221.07 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.

