48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 38% to $5.83 after the company announced it entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement with Digihost Technology Inc. The stock is also trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) climbed 37.5% to $1.4850 after the company announced the USPTO has granted additional patent claims related to the company's metabolomic technology platform. The patent involves a targeted delivery of therapeutics to cancer cells.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares jumped 32.5% to $3.34 after the company announced a $12.5 million private placement priced at a premium to the market.
- Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) climbed 25.2% to $2.04 after gaining over 18% on Friday. The company recently closed its previously announced public offering.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) rose 21.2% to $653.84 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) shares gained 20.6% to $11.08 after dropping around 25% on Friday.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) shares climbed 19.6% to $4.89 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 18.4% to $33.27 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) rose 17.5% to $3.8650 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 15.8% to $28.53 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 15.3% to $10.01 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) gained 15% to $237.63. RBC Bearings announced plans to acquire ABB's DODGE mechanical power transmission business for $2.9 billion in cash.
- Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 14.1% to $6.57 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HVBT) climbed 13.5% to $2.4767 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) gained 13% to $16.27.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares rose 12.1% to $4.7640.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 12% to $33.61. Roth Capital maintained Buy rating on Translate Bio with a $45 price target.
- Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) shares climbed 11.8% to $14.54 after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) gained 11.7% to $103.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 10.9% to $2.3850 amid higher Bitcoin prices.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares gained 10.9% to $1.43 after gaining over 9% on Friday.
- Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) rose 10.3% to $2.7373 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) gained 8.5% to $27.39 after Lucid Motors' deal completion with Churchill Capital Corp IV.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 8% to $1.4137 after the company announced new MRI data showing increased brain volume in young patients with Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A after treatment with ABO-102 gene therapy.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) gained 6.7% to $248.15 after the company announced it would terminate its merger with Towers Watson, thus ending Department of Justice litigation.
Losers
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares fell 38% to $5.18 after the company lowered 2021 financial expectations, driven by lower-than-expected physical therapist headcount.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 33.6% to $0.7499 after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the Food and Drug Administration requesting at least 1 additional trial.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 29.6% to $0.6899. Tonix Pharmaceuticals highlighted interim analysis of Phase 3 RALLY study of TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) dropped 26.7% to $9.30. Youdao elaborated on the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council's joint guideline issued on Jul. 24 regarding homework and after-school tutoring for students. Jefferies downgraded Youdao from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $45.7 to $13.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) dipped 21.8% to $4.83 following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc-ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 20.6% to $1.12 after declining around 39% on Friday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) dipped 20.5% to $2.7099 after reporting a $30 million private placement.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU) shares fell 18.5% to $2.87 after dropping over 63% on Friday. China has announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country. The new rules will no longer allow companies that teach school subjects to accept overseas investment, which could include capital from offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the State Council of China.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dropped 18.1% to $3.9950. Alset EHome International recently appointed Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO.
- Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares fell 17.7% to $5.35 after dropping around 44% on Friday.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) fell 17.3% to $2.4250 after tumbling 54% on Friday. China announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country.
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) dropped 16.8% to $5.56 as investors weigh reports the U.S.-China relationship is in a "stalemate" following a meeting between officials from the two countries. Also, some Chinese stocks remained under pressure amid regulatory concerns.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 16.5% to $2.1801 NanoVibronix shares surged over 248% on Friday after the company got Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approval for its UroShield System.
- KE Holdings Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: BEKE) shares fell 15.6% to $28.51 after declining around 11% on Friday.
- Puxin Ltd (NYSE: NEW) fell 15.5% to $0.7101 after dropping 33% on Friday.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) tumbled 15.2% to $21.00. The company recently announced the first successful commercial formulation for ZYESAMI, enabling volume manufacture, shipping and stockpiling of COVID-19 medication subject to regulatory approval.
- Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 13.9% to $7.19. Socket Mobile shares gained 44% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results..
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) dipped 13.7% to $10.44. The company highlighted results of further bryostatin trial analyses in presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) dropped 12.8% to $55.68 after the company published interim data from its phase 1/2 study in patients with the Hunter Syndrome.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 10.1% to $58.11. Morgan Stanley, last week, downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 9.2% to $5.45 after tumbling over 70% on Friday. Goldman Sachs downgraded TAL Education from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $53 to $5.6.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) dropped 8% to $14.88. MorphoSys said it expects group revenues of €155 million to €180 million (previously: €150 to € 200 million, provided on March 15 and reiterated on May 5, 2021).
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) dropped 7% to $210.59 after the company, and Aon, mutually agree to terminate their business combination agreement and end litigation with the U.S. Department of Justice.
