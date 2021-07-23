50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares jumped 111.3% to $3.9299 on abnormally-high volume.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) climbed 83% to $8.90 after the company agreed to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $9 per share in all-cash transaction.
- Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares jumped 71.2% to $9.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) rose 56% to $31.09. Canadian company Magna International Inc agreed to buy Veoneer for about $3.8 billion in cash.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares jumped 29.5% to $4.9350 after the company announced an agreement to commercialize INBRIJA in Spain.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) surged 23.5% to $5.04 after surging around 30% on Thursday.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) gained 20.4% to $4.9999.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) rose 20.3% to $75.72 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter and also issued upbeat Q3 sales guidance. The company also saw daily active users increase 23% year over year to 293 million.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) gained 14.8% to $34.90. Couchbase surged around 27% on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 14.7% to $18.86. NRX Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 63% on Thursday after the company announced the first successful commercial formulation for ZYESAMI, enabling volume manufacture, shipping and stockpiling of COVID-19 medication subject to regulatory approval.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) jumped 12.8% to $110.00.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) surged 12.7% to $2.66 after declining around 15% on Thursday.
- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) gained 11.1% to $3.0324.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NYSE: ARVN) rose 10.3% to $93.26. Oppenheimer and Citigroup raised their price targets on the stock. Arvinas recently announced a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop and commercialize PROTAC protein degrader ARV-471.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) surged 9.9% to $95.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) rose 8.6% to $55.62 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company also issued Q3 & FY21 EPS guidance and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) surged 7.4% to $6.16 after the company announced that it has received positive toxicology results for AL002 in a good laboratory practices toxicology study using a transgenic mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 4.4% to $72.64 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong sales guidance for the current quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 206 million monetizable daily active users, which was up from 186 million in the prior year and 199 million in the first quarter.
Losers
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares tumbled 59.5% to $8.30 after a Bloomberg report suggested that China is considering asking tutoring firms to transition into non-profits, as the country continues its crackdown on the industry. TAL Education is expected to release quarterly earnings on August 5.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) shares dipped 58.5% to $2.6550 after a Bloomberg report suggested that China is considering asking tutoring firms to transition into non-profits, as the country continues its crackdown on the industry. New Oriental Education is expected to release Q4 earnings on August 3.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc (NASDAQ: GOTU) shares declined 57.5% to $4.0790 after a Bloomberg report suggested that China is considering asking tutoring firms to transition into non-profits, as the country continues its crackdown on the industry.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) dropped 44.6% to $6.40.
- China Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE: COE) fell 41.7% to $3.8975 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits. The company recent said it expects net revenues for the second quarter to be between RMB575 million and RMB580 million.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) fell 41.2% to $13.05 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) dipped 38.5% to $5.87 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 34.7% to $1.4760 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) fell 34.5% to $8.67. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares jumped 138% on Thursday after the company announced its TATX-03 PolyTope Therapy demonstrated potent pseudovirus neutralizing activity against the COVID-19 Delta variant in vitro..
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) dipped 30.6% to $2.4198 after the company announced it priced its 1.114 million share registered direct offering at $2.80 per share.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc-ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) shares fell 29.6% to $1.62 after a Bloomberg report suggested that China is considering asking tutoring firms to transition into non-profits, as the country continues its crackdown on the industry.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares fell 27.9% to $2.0193. India Globalization Capital jumped 89% on Thursday after the company announced the issuance of a patent for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease using THC.
- Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API) shares fell 24% to $25.15 after declining over 4% on Thursday.
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) shares fell 23.8% to $722.49 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $4.75, down from $4.88 year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidancebelow estimates.
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 23.5% to $ 2.3414 after the company decided to drop the development of ADVM-022 intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy in diabetic macular edema (DME) after dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) was observed at the high dose (6 x 10^11 vg/eye) in patients with DME. SVB Leerink maintained Adverum Biotechnologies with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $5 to $2.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) dropped 23% to $29.24.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) fell 22.7% to $8.11.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 22.3% to $5.95 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- Puxin Ltd (NYSE: NEW) fell 21.4% to $0.9907 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China is considering asking tutoring firms to turn into non-profits.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) shares fell 20.9% to $3.03 after surging around 45% on Thursday.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) dipped 20.7% to $12.00.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares fell 20.4% to $0.5636 after the company reported a $3.0 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 19% to $3.49. Chembio Diagnostics recently said it received a $4 million purchase order from the Partnership for Supply Chain Management (PFSCM), supported by The Global Fund.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) fell 15.2% to $4.2050.
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 14.4% to $21.18. NeuroMetrix shares gained around 19% on Thursday after the company reported Q2 sales of $2.20 million, up from $1.36 million year over year.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) dropped 12.1% to $8.35.
- RLX Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: RLX) fell 11.7% to $5.05 after declining over 7% on Thursday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) dropped 11% to $9.38. Co-Diagnostics recently highlighted new international CoPrimer patent.
- Elite Education Group International Ltd (NASDAQ: EEIQ) fell 9.1% to $3.89. Elite Education Group recently reported 1H sales of $3.1 million, down from $6.1 million year over year.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 9% to $5.90 after jumping 18% on Thursday.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) dipped 8.8% to $43.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares fell 7% to $2.80. On July 6, 2021, software solutions provider BSQUARE entered into a Side Letter with B. Riley Securities, Inc to sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million under the company’s Form S-3 filed on March 18.
