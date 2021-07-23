61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) shares jumped 138.2% to close at $13.22 on Thursday after the company announced new results from its TATX-03 PolyTope Therapy, demonstrating potent pseudovirus neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares gained 62.7% to settle at $16.45 as the company said it has validated the first commercial formulation of Zyesami for intravenous use, allowing for high volume manufacturing, with an anticipated one year or greater stability under appropriate storage conditions.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) surged 44.5% to close at $3.83 on above-average volume.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) gained 34.9% to close at $21.59 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- SigmaTron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares jumped 30% to close at $7.07 after the company reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17.4% year-on-year to $76 million.
- PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 29.9% to close at $4.08 on abnormally-high volume.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) surged 26.7% to settle at $30.40 as the company priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 21.2% to close at $10.54. Co-Diagnostics highlighted new international CoPrimer patent.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) surged 19.6% to close at $5.00.
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) jumped 18.9% to settle at $24.73 after reporting Q2 earnings. The company recently announced that its Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) climbed 18% to close at $6.48.
- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) jumped 17.2% to settle at $26.00. VTEX recently priced 19 million shares at $19 per share in its initial public offering.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) gained 17.2% to settle at $10.72 amid interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) climbed 17% to close at $5.10. ERYTECH recently confirmed plans to submit Biologics License Application for eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL patients.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) gained 15.4% to settle at $5.85. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently entered into an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with AstraZeneca to in-license the late-stage monoclonal antibody candidate, suvratoxumab for prevention of pneumonia.
- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) gained 15.4% to settle at $13.20.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) rose 14.8% to close at $4.38.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) gained 14.7% to close at $6.80.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) surged 14.6% to close at $538.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and announced a $1 billion buyback.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) gained 14.6% to settle at $2.9674.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NYSE: RGP) rose 14.2% to settle at $15.72 following a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) gained 13.6% to close at $9.07.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) rose 13.3% to settle at $16.33. Kerrisdale Advisers recently reported in a 13G filing a 5.25% stake in the company.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) jumped 13% to close at $4.60 after the company highlighted the launch of its Amazon storefront.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 12.9% to close at $11.72.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 10.7% to close at $5.48 on above-average volume.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) shares rose 10.3% to settle at $15.70. F45 Training Holdings recently reported closing of Initial Public Offering.
- Crocs, Inc. (NYSE: CROX) gained 9.9% to settle at $131.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) gained 9% to close at $84.51 after the company announced a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop and commercialize PROTAC protein degrader ARV-471.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) rose 7.7% to close at $2.80.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) gained 6.8% to settle at $119.27 in sympathy its peer, Domino's, which reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Losers
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares dipped 62.9% to close at $11.55 on Thursday. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares fell 61.8% to settle at $7.95 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 2b ECO-RESET study evaluating SER-287 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC). The study did not meet its primary endpoint of improving clinical remission rates compared to placebo.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) dropped 26.9% to close at $2.04 after the company announced pricing of a $32.5 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) dipped 24.5% to close at $3.72 after the company announced it increased a previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to $15 million.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 23.8% to settle at $3.68 after the company announced shareholder approval of the merger with SharpLink and related transaction.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) fell 23.4% to close at $5.74. Twin Vee PowerCats jumped around 25% on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 22.9% to settle at $6.20.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 22.7% to close at $9.97.
- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) declined 21.5% to close at $10.20 as the company priced its IPO at $13 a share.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 19.3% to settle at $4.31. Chembio Diagnostics received $4 million HIV test purchase order supported by The Global Fund.
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) dipped 17.3% to close at $13.31.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) fell 17% to close at $4.64 after surging over 29% on Wednesday.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) dipped 15.6% to close at $36.28.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) declined 15.1% to settle at $6.19.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) declined 14.8% to settle at $67.67, reversing from session highs after the company reported its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo completed its IPO process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) slipped 14.6% to settle at $3.15.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) fell 14.5% to close at $2.36.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares dropped 13.6% to settle at $3.49.
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares declined 12.9% to close at $8.49 after jumping over 24% on Wednesday.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares fell 12.4% to close at $7.39. Lexaria Bioscience shares gained 28% on Wednesday after the company announced that its tolerability and pharmacokinetic study VIRAL-A20-3 has been completed with positive results..
- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) fell 12.3% to close at $8.16.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) dipped 12.3% to close at $9.87.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dropped 12.3% to settle at $3.36.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) fell 11.7% to close at $11.12.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) declined 11.3% to close at $10.20 following a Bloomberg report suggesting China said to weigh unprecedented penalty for DiDi after IPO.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) fell 10.9% to settle at $32.68.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dropped 9.9% to close at $14.28.
- The company is expected to release quarterly earnings on July 28.
- NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) fell 9.5% to close at $33.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- UNILEVER N.V. (NYSE: UL) dropped 5.4% to close at $55.52 after the company reported quarterly results.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) fell 5.3% to settle at $183.91. Texas Instruments reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company said it projects Q3 earnings of $1.87 to $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.76 billion.
