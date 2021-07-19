 Skip to main content

50 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 5:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares jumped 41.2% to settle at $7.10 on Friday.
  • Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ: BLFY) gained 29% to close at $12.90 after the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GXGX) rose 27.2% to settle at $10.20. Celularity closed the merger with GX Acquisition, giving Celularity $138 million to push the NK cell and T cell therapies into early-stage trials.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares surged 24.4% to close at $1.01 on Friday after the company entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Guangdong Jinbochuang Special Purpose Vehicle Co. and Hunan Jinmeike New Material Co.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) jumped 21% to settle at $3.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY22 sales guidance.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) gained 20.6% to close at $4.28.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) rose 19% to close at $15.31. Bon Natural Life recently received the certificate of a land use right for the future site of its third production facility in the city of Yumen.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares surged 16.6% to settle at $30.55.
  • Blend Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLND) jumped 16.1% to settle at $20.90 as the company priced its IPO at $18 a share.
  • Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) gained 12.8% to close at $25.41 after the company priced an upsized offering of 2.5 million shares at $21 per share.
  • Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) surged 12.8% to close at $4.05 after the company announced it will debut its Elys Gameboard U.S. retail sports betting platform at The National Indian Gaming Association trade show.
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) rose 12.6% to close at $24.10. The company recently priced its IPO at $20 a share.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares gained 12.4% to close at $1.72. ION Geophysical said it expects Q2 revenues to be around $20 million.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) jumped 12.1% to close at $31.01. Seer is expected to report Q2 results on August 12.
  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) gained 11.7% to close at $7.38.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares rose 11.5% to settle at $3.01 after jumping 10% on Thursday.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) gained 10.5% to close at $10.50 as the company priced its IPO at $9.50 per share.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares climbed 10.3% to close at $286.43. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Moderna will join S&P 500, replace Alexion.
  • Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) surged 10.2% to close at $11.26 after reporting Q3 results.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) surged 7.1% to close at $6.81 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $11 price target.
  • Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) gained 6.8% to close at $2.19 as the company issued a business development update for Q2 2021.

Losers

  • FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares tumbled 42.2% to close at $14.35 on Friday after an FDA Advisory Committee panel voted against approval of the company's New Drug Application roxadustat to treat anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients. B of A Securities downgraded FibroGen from Buy to Neutral.
  • TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) fell 30% to settle at $10.50 after the company priced its IPO at $15 a share.
  • American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) fell 22% to close at $28.04 after the company reported downbeat sales for the fourth quarter.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 21.7% to close at $0.8379 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) declined 19.9% to close at $4.50.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) declined 19.1% to settle at $3.10 after gaining over 28% on Thursday.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) dropped 17.3% to close at $3.35 after gaining 15% on Thursday.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) dipped 16.7% to settle at $3.13. Kiromic BioPharma issued an update on IND Filings on its off-the-shelf, allogeneic CAR-T for solid tumors.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 16.3% to close at $8.71. Shares of several energy companies traded lower possibly due to supply concerns.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) dropped 15.6% to settle at $13.65 after the company announced Q2 2021 product and provided an update on the Oyu Tolgoi mine.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 15.3% to close at $2.22. Liquid Media Group shares jumped over 65% on Thursday on above-average volume.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) dropped 14.4% to close at $3.20. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) fell 14.3% to close at $13.11.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares fell 14.1% to close at $2.69 after climbing 11% on Thursday.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 13.8% to settle at $2.76. Shares of several energy companies traded lower possibly due to supply concerns.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 13.4% to close at $9.08. The company named Mr. Chenjun Li as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective July 12, 2021.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) fell 13.3% to close at $4.19.
  • PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) dipped 13.1% to settle at $7.01. Last month, Playags Inc and NexGen Technology said they partnered with Morongo Casino Resort & Spa near Palm Springs, California, to implement 40 NexGen Fast Cash mobile chip devices.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares declined 12.4% to settle at $2.19 after declining over 13% on Thursday.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) dropped 12.3% to close at $27.22. TransMedic recently announced a favorable FDA Advisory Committee vote for the OCS Liver System.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) fell 11.2% to close at $10.75.
  • Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 11.1% to close at $5.45.
  • Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) dipped 11% to settle at $2.92. Splash Beverage recently announced integration of Oracle's NetSuite software into Qplash ecommerce sales and distribution platform.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) dipped 10.8% to close at $11.82 after reporting results for the second quarter.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) fell 9.5% to close at $6.56.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) declined 8.8% to settle at $2.92. Verb Technology and SHOP.COM on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) fell 8.3% to close at $4.45.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 7.7% to close at $17.45 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
  • American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: ARL) fell 6.2% to close at $12.78 after surging 16% on Thursday.

