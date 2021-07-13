58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) shares jumped 311.6% to close at $17.00 on Monday after jumping 20% on Friday.
- State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) shares surged 191% to close at $50.22 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by Liberty Mutual Insurance for $52 per share in cash.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares climbed 104.3% to settle at $20.00 on Monday after jumping around 280% on Friday.
- Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) rose 54.4% to close at $24.19 after jumping around 50% on Friday.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) jumped 40.9% to close at $12.68. Origin Agritech entered into an exclusive rights agreement with Biology Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences for its drought resistant GMO trait.
- Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) jumped 38.5% to close at $3.20. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology recently entered into cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory to 'jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.'
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) gained 33.2% to close at $5.58 on continued momentum after a trader on social media noted high short interest in the stock. The stock is also trading on above-average volume.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) jumped 28.8% to settle at $10.60. The company will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on Tuesday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares gained 25.5% to close at $40.67 after the company reported data from its CDX-0159 Phase 1b study in chronic inducible urticaria. HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $36 to $50.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 25% to settle at $4.05.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 24.8% to close at $5.04. Integrated Media Technology recently inked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained 23.6% to settle at $4.98.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) gained 22.5% to close at $4.08. Antelope Enterprise, last month, priced its 913,875 share registered direct offering at $3.48 per share.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) jumped 21.9% to close at $6.45. TransCode Therapeutics recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) gained 20.8% to settle at $13.04.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) jumped 20.2% to close at $3.57.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 19.4% to close at $5.66 after jumping over 26% on Friday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) gained 19.2% to close at $3.47. Exela Technologies expanded its AI-enabled automation offering in the BPA space with Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) combined with its robotic process automation platform (EON).
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) surged 15.2% to close at $3.25.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) jumped 15.2% to close at $5.90. Alset EHome International announced a partnership between its subsidiary, Alset EHome Inc, and Tesla for an initial supply of Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls, and EV Chargers to be installed at single-family homes.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) gained 15.2% to close at $11.01.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) gained 13.1% to settle at $22.49. Sierra Oncology, last month, announced completion of enrollment for MOMENTUM Phase 3 trial.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 12.8% to close at $2.38.
- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) gained 12.7% to close at $6.04.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 11.9% to close at $117.26.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) rose 11.6% to settle at $15.79 after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the second quarter.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) gained 11.6% to close at $4.04.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) gained 11.5% to close at $4.1 after the company announced shareholders' approval of merger agreement.
- Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares jumped 10% to close at $4.19 after gaining around 8% on Friday. Vinco Ventures shares, last month, announced it will spin out its Emmersive Entertainment unit.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) jumped 10.4% to settle at $19.04. Atlas Capital Resources II reported in a 13D filing an offer to Verso for $20 per share.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) jumped 7.5% to close at $6.57 after the company announced its EdisonFuture launched a next generation electric pickup truck.
- Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) rose 7% to close at $58.64.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) gained 6.7% to close at $4.94.
Losers
- Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) dipped 32.9% to close at $0.7050 on Monday. Toughbuilt Industries shares jumped over 45% on Friday after the company reported first-half sales through Amazon of $5.48 million, up 118% year over year.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares fell 32% to close at $10.84 after dropping over 33% on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies recently priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) declined 19.5% to close at $5.48 as the company reported a $50 million private placement.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) declined 19.4% to settle at $1.58 after climbing 30% on Friday.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dropped 18.6% to close at $37.99 as the stock pulled back following last week's surge amid profit taking.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 18.2% to settle at $3.86 possibly on continued profit-taking after the stock rallied last week.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 18.1% to close at $21.70 after surging 21% on Friday.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) fell 17.8% to close at $8.15.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) fell 17.5% to close at $4.62. AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares surged over 21% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
- Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) fell 17.5% to close at $14.06.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell 17.3% to close at $40.69. Virgin Galactic Holdings is seeing a significant interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
- Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) dipped 17.1% to settle at $3.94.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 16.8% to close at $14.45.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 16.2% to settle at $9.65. NRx Pharmaceuticals and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative begun treating patients with inhaled Zyesami (Aviptadil) in the I-SPY COVID trial. NRX Pharmaceuticals also filed for offering of 8.76 million shares.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) declined 16.1% to close at $4.08.
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) fell 15.4% to close at $15.24. Pop Culture Group shares fell 8% on Friday on continued post-IPO volatility.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) dropped 14.6% to close at $11.96 amid post-IPO volatility.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 14.4% to close at $7.28.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) dropped 13.6% to close at $11.21.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) shares declined 12.6% to close at $21.70 after declining 8% on Friday.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) dropped 11.3% to close at $6.74.
- Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) shares fell 11% to close at $3.71 after jumping 15% on Friday.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 10.9% to close at $10.02.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) dropped 9.3% to settle at $10.70.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 8.5% to close at $5.30.
