60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 5:28am   Comments
Gainers

  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares climbed 124.2% to settle at $3.99 on Thursday after the company announced plans to acquire a Alabama refinery and related logistics assets.
  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) shares jumped 61.8% to close at $25.89 after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares surged 40.5% to close at $6.07 on Thursday after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
  • Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) gained 40.3% to close at $10.79 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target.
  • FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) surged 36.5% to settle at $30.02 after the company priced its IPO at $22 per share.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 35.6% to close at $26.52 amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares jumped 26.8% to close at $1.99 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) gained 25.6% to settle at $5.55.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 25.5% to close at $5.99.
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) surged 24% to close at $2.74.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) gained 23.9% to close at $31.67 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) jumped 23.8% to close at $2.24. Creative Realities recently reported Q1 results.
  • BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) jumped 23% to settle at $8.71after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) jumped 22.7% to close at $3.89 after the company, and Gunvor, announced they signed a 10-year LNG agreement for 3 mtpa.
  • Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) gained 21.4% to settle at $29.75. The company priced a secondary equity offering by selling stakeholder at a 4.1% discount.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) jumped 19.9% to close at $3.07.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) surged 19.2% to settle at $15.49.
  • Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE: WRN) rose 18.9% to close at $2.64 amid strength in copper prices following a recent worker strike in Chile, which could weigh on supply. Economic recovery hopes have also helped lift demand outlook for copper.
  • Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) gained 17.6% to settle at $23.09. Immunome recently secured additional funding of $4.3 million from the Department of Defense (DoD) for the development of an antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 17.3% to close at $16.51 on continued strength after the company on Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 17.2% to close at $6.55. The company published trial titled 'A Trial to Learn More About a Possible Treatment For Participants With Acute Myeloid Leukemia' to ClinicalTrials.Gov.
  • Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) rose 16.9% to close at $25.72 after pricing its IPO at $22 a share.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) gained 16.8% to close at $22.78 after the FDA approved the company’s Pylarify, a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares jumped 16.6% to close at $3.80 amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness.
  • Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) surged 16% to settle at $18.99 after the reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ: AINC) gained 16% to close at $20.08.
  • Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 16% to settle at $2.83.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 15.8% to close at $3.80.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) jumped 15.7% to settle at $0.8610 after the company announced publication of clinical data regarding the long-term use of Qtrypta for the treatment of acute migraine in The Journal of Headache and Pain.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) gained 15.7% to close at $21.21.
  • Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) jumped 15.4% to settle at $2.62.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 15.3% to close at $9.22.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 14.2% to close at $3.70. Stifel upgraded Target Hospitality from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $4.5.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) jumped 14% to settle at $14.63.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) surged 12.5% to close at $142.61 after the company announced the launch of its first-ever value six-pack of its Beyond Burger in Canada.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) gained 12.4% to close at $3.81. Pieris Pharmaceuticals recently announced a respiratory and ophthalmology collaboration with Genentech.
  • Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ) rose 10.4% to close at $13.99.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares rose 10.4% to close at $3.50.
  • Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) jumped 8.5% to close at $43.34 following yesterday's investor day event. Analysts at Arus and Keybanc raised their price target on the stock.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 8% to settle at $2.85. Ault Global recently reported Q1 results.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) gained 7.7% to close at $17.91. Organogenesis will replace Crocs in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, June 2.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) rose 6.6% to close at $1.29 after the company announced completion of patient enrollment in Phase 2b CONTROL study evaluating TMB-001 in congenital ichthyosis.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BDL) shares dipped 22.9% to close at $25.30 on Thursday.
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares tumbled 19.6% to settle at $4.52 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million registered direct offering of 2.564 million shares.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) fell 16.2% to close at $6.68.
  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) dropped 13.1% to close at $16.26. NextGen Healthcare posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY22.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) fell 13% to close at $49.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) shares fell 12.9% to close at $16.27 on Thursday.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) dropped 12.5% to close at $8.04. Novan recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) dropped 11.3% to settle at $17.31 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) declined 10% to close at $2.42.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) dipped 10% to close at $17.49.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell 9.8% to close at $222.40 after the company issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) fell 9.2% to close at $26.37. The company recently released Q4 results.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) dipped 7.7% to close at $100.11 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Dollar Tree said it sees FY21 earnings of $5.80 to $6.05 per share.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 7.3% to close at $1.40. Sinovant Sciences and Nabriva Therapeutics recently disclosed topline results from Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MNSO) dropped 7% to close at $21.86. The company recently reported Q3 results.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares fell 6.3% to settle at $6.41 after jumping 58% on Wednesday. Lizhi is expected to report Q1 results on June 1.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) dropped 5% to close at $3.40 as the company priced 37.5 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds of $128.625 million.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) declined 4.2% to close at $18.61 after reporting weak quarterly sales.

