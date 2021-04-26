50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares surged 59.1% to close at $4.47 on Friday after the company said its electronics unit has won a contract for deep space program.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) gained 50.2% to settle at $25.53 on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) climbed 43.4% to close at $27.25 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 36.8% to settle at $17.97. MicroVision is expected to report its Q1 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) jumped 36.7% to close at $33.00. The stock is being perceived as an NFT play by some investors but the company has not put out any releases confirming this.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) gained 33.1% to settle at $17.77.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) climbed 29.5% to close at $16.16 after climbing 40% on Thursday.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) rose 29.3% to close at $6.67.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) gained 28.6% to settle at $11.83.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) jumped 28.1% to settle at $5.15. 22nd Century recently announced the company is fully prepared to deliver the solution as Biden Administration considers requirement to lower nicotine level for all cigarettes sold in the U.S.
- Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) shares jumped 23% to settle at $21.92. Independent Bank announced plans to merge with Meridian Bancorp in stock deal. Meridian Bancorp also released Q1 earnings.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) rose 22.6% to settle at $36.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company issued FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) shares gained 22.4% to close at $14.35.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 21.9% to settle at $13.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) jumped 20.6% to close at $14.90.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) shares rose 18.4% to settle at $6.25.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) gained 18% to close at $22.18 amid strength in LiDAR names for the session. The stock gained earlier last week following the hiring of a Tesla executive as its Chief Legal Officer.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) gained 18% to settle at $2.75.
- AGILITI, INC. DE (NASDAQ: AGTI) shares rose 17.1% to close at $16.40 after pricing its IPO at $14 per share.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) surged 16.6% to close at $51.90 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 guidance.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) gained 16.6% to settle at $11.54. The company, last week, released Q4 results.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) surged 16.3% to close at $20.27.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 16.1% to settle at $2.82.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) jumped 15.8% to settle at $11.00.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) rose 15.4% to close at $12.12.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) rose 15.2% to close at $4.17.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) gained 14.9% to close at $9.19.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 12.5% to close at $1.62. Jaguar Health recently announced the upsizing by $15.3 million of the at-the-market.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 9.7% to close at $0.9431 after the company announced it received 510(k) clearance by the FDA for patient-specific instrumentation developed by the Company under its License Agreement and Development Agreement with Howmedica Osteonics.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) gained 8.7% to close at $564.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) gained 7.9% to close at $14.91 following Q1 results.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares gained 7.5% to settle at $61.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 guidance. The company said Q1 daily active users surged 22% year over year.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) rose 6.9% to close at $154.60. Skyworks Solutions inked an agreement to acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of silicon, software, and solutions provider Silicon Laboratories in an all-cash consideration of $2.75 billion.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) shares gained 5% to close at $28.36 after the company reported that the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Human Medicinal Products granted accelerated assessment procedure for Nefecon for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy.
Losers
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares tumbled 25% to close at $6.85 on Friday following reports that the company is planning for a predominantly ex-US Phase 3 Trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) dropped 18.4% to settle at $12.19. Protara said based on feedback from the Food and Drug Administration, it plans to complete confirmatory, large-scale good manufacturing practices manufacturing comparability in the second half of 2021 before commencing clinical study of TARA-002 in pediatric patients with lymphatic malformations.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares declined 14.6% to settle at $2.05.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) fell 12.9% to close at $7.36 after the company said it has priced its 4.15 million ADS offering at $6.75 per ADS, for raising $28 million. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) dipped 11.8% to settle at $24.66.
- BIT Mining Limited (NASDAQ: BTCM) fell 10.5% to close at $15.17.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares declined 10% to settle at $2.15. Ambow Education, last week, announced it expanded its partnership with Amazon in artificial intelligence training for teachers.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) fell 10% to close at $10.51.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) fell 9.6% to close at $10.23.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) dropped 9.1% to close at $31.04.
- Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) dipped 8.6% to settle at $48.05 after reporting Q3 results.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 8.5% to settle at $6.77 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) fell 7% to close at $4.13. MyMD Pharmaceuticals recently announced issuance of allowance from United States Patent and Trademark Office for synthetic cannabinoid compounds.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) shares declined 5.9% to settle at $132.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also cut its FY21 EPS guidance.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 5.3% to close at $59.24. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 guidance. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares fell 5.1% to close at $116.01 after the company reported weak preliminary revenue for the first quarter.
