48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) shares surged 43.3% to settle at $43.00 on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $30 per share.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares gained 31.3% to close at $328.28. Coinbase shares were given a reference price of $250 a piece by the Nasdaq after the exchange chose to take the direct listing route instead of a traditional IPO.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) shares jumped 30.2% to close at $97.63 on Wednesday.
- Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) shares gained 23.5% to settle at $12.50 after the company reached an agreement with Univision to sell its content and media assets in a deal valued at $4.8 billion. Televisa will receive $3 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in Univision equity.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) gained 21.6% to settle at $21.65.
- Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) rose 19.7% to close at $39.50. Immunocore recently presented Phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator's choice in the clinical trial plenary session at the American Association for Cancer Research 2021 Annual Meeting.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) surged 18.1% to settle at $166.53. GameStop said Tuesday it is redeeming senior notes worth $216.4 million that were due in two years that would leave the company mostly debt-free.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) surged 16.8% to settle at $36.29 after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) gained 16.8% to close at $2.44.
- Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) surged 15.7% to settle at $33.72. Vor Biopharma, last month, reported a FY20 net loss of $43.3 million.
- FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) jumped 15.6% to close at $10.46.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 14.9% to close at $4.64. Shares of energy companies and oil-related stocks traded higher after a spike in crude futures following EIA data, which showed a 5.889 million barrel build for April 9th. Additionally, EIA earlier raised its demand outlook for crude.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) gained 14.3% to settle at $8.32. The company's 13D filing recently showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) jumped 14.1% to close at $37.05.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) gained 14% to settle at $23.89.
- Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) climbed 13.9% to close at $2.79.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) surged 13.9% to close at $120.18 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $145 per share.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) jumped 13% to close at $3.56.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) gained 12.9% to close at $29.99 after Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) rose 10.9% to close at $26.41.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) climbed 10.7% to settle at $19.88.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) gained 9.6% to close at $29.07.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 9.5% to close at $6.45.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 9% to settle at $2.36 after the company announced that a paper in the peer-reviewed Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) published data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating Galectin's belapectin in head & neck cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) rose 8.7% to close at $68.46.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) gained 8.5% to close at $37.03. Shares of energy companies and oil-related stocks traded higher after a spike in crude futures following EIA data, which showed a 5.889M barrel build for April 9th. Additionally, EIA earlier raised its demand outlook for crude.
Losers
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) shares dipped 24% to close at $9.00 on Wednesday following recent tweets from short seller, Culper Research, including 'We're short LifeMD, Inc. $LFMD...'
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dropped 22% to settle at $14.25.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 21.1% to close at $1.05 after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Pintec Technology recently announced it would acquire Jishengtai to expand its fully digitized securities brokerage and wealth management platform.
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) fell 16.7% to close at $25.30. Praxis Precision Medicines received Orphan Drug designation for PRAX-562 for the treatment of SCN8A-DEE.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 16.6% to settle at $9.24.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) dipped 16.5% to close at $4.86.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) fell 15.9% to settle at $23.75 following earlier short report from White Diamond Research 'Why A Cybersecurity Expert Calls Intrusion And Its New Shield Product "Garbage" As Insiders Liquidate Holdings.'
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dipped 15.8% to close at $42.97 amid volatility in the space.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) dropped 15.5% to settle at $4.19. Future FinTech Group inked an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Mingtang Network Technology for $7 million (RMB 45.9 million) based on a valuation of $13.8 million (RMB 90 million).
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 15.4% to settle at $50.16 amid volatility in the space.
- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) fell 15.4% to settle at $7.93. CorMedix said it met with the FDA to discuss proposed resolutions for deficiencies in CRL for DefenCath NDA.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) dropped 15.1% to settle at $141.32, potentially after Cathie Wood sold part of her stake in the company.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) fell 14.9% to close at $6.07.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 13.8% to close at $2.50.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dipped 13.7% to settle at $3.34.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) dropped 13.4% to close at $13.67.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) declined 13.3% to settle at $3.73. Auris Medical recently announced positive preclinical and clinical outcomes with AM-301.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 13.1% to close at $1.19 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 12.2% to close at $24.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also reaffirmed its FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 12% to close at $4.77. Avenue Therapeutics shares tumbled 24% on Tuesday after the company announced FDA is still reviewing its NDA resubmission for IV tramadol and has not provided a decision.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 7.1% to close at $13.57 after gaining 11% on Tuesday. The company recently released Q4 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 6% to close at $6.54. Cleveland BioLabs joint venture Genome Protection highlighted publication of TLR5 agonist, GP532 in Communications Biology.
