70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares jumped 244.4% to $17.91 after the company announced it received a third U.S. patent grant related to the manufacture of its platform technology.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) gained 81.4% to $45.36 after the company priced 10 million shares at $25 per share to rake in proceeds worth $250 million in an upsized initial public offering (IPO).
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 72.2% to $9.94 after the company's filings showed that it entered into a merger agreement with StemoniX.
  • CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLF) shares surged 54% to $23.89 after the company and Sema4 announced they entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) jumped 41.5% to $1.38 after the company signed non-binding letter of interest regarding the potential supply of antimony with AMBRI.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) gained 41.2% to $3.91.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 40% to $2.3090 after jumping over 28% on Tuesday.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) shares climbed 38.7% to $10.33. OLB Group announced plan to offer cryptocurrency payment options via blockchain technology on its OMNICOMMERCE platform and SecurePay TM gateway.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc.. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 35.6% to $3.0499 after climbing around 13% on Tuesday.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) gained 33.7% to $63.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) rose 33.3% to $17.24. Clever Leaves’ manufacturer Herbal Brands, on Tuesday, entered into a partnership to import company’s commercial CBD into US.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 31.6% to $4.9747.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 31.2% to $7.81. Shares of several cannabis companies traded higher, potentially amid increased sector interest from retail investors on WallStreetBets.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) jumped 29.8% to $4.0616.
  • Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) jumped 29% to $14.50. Urban air mobility company Archer is going public in a SPAC merger with Atlas Crest Investment Corp.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares rose 27.4% to $12.60 as the company presented efficacy and safety results for its Phase 3 study of omidubicel in patients with hematologic malignancies at the 2021 TCT Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) rose 27.4% to $2.65. The company’s shares rallied 69% on Tuesday after the Covington, Louisiana-based satellite solutions company said that Qualcomm will add the former’s Band n53 in its new flagship X65 modem.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) gained 27.4% to $196.77.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) jumped 26% to $5.70.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) surged 25.8% to $17.58 on continued upward momentum after the company submitted its gaming license application with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.
  • FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) surged 24.6% to $3.63. Shares of several cannabis companies traded higher, potentially amid increased sector interest from retail investors on WallStreetBets.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 23.8% to $52.44. Tilray shares jumped more than 40% on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into an agreement with Grow Pharma to import and distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products into the United Kingdom.
  • BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares rose 23.4% to $3.1970 after surging 40% on Tuesday. BioHiTech Global, last month, said it won $2 million in new revolution series food digesters purchase orders for 12 carnival cruise lines ships and 2 princess cruises ships.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 22.5% to $1.7750. Neovasc shares jumped over 52% on Tuesday after the company regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price rule.
  • Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 21.5% to $6.32 after the company announced the publication of positive results from the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with PBC in the Journal of Hepatology.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) gained 20.4% to $47.62 fter the company announced that SB Management, a subsidiary of Softbank Group, will make an investment of $900 million in convertible senior notes to support the company's future growth initiatives.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) jumped 19.5% to $3.25. Planet Green last month reported a share purchase deal with 3 investors for $6.75 million in gross proceeds.
  • TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) surged 18.8% to $5.44.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares rose 17.6% to $3.07 after the company acquired a 50.1% interest in Sprout.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) surged 17.3% to $14.46. Bioanalytical Systems, on Tuesday, reported Q1 results.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) jumped 16.7% to $7.05 after the company reported pricing of common stock offering.
  • NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) gained 16.3% to $34.66 after Tyler Technologies announced plans to acquire the company in a $2.3 billion all-cash transaction. NIC also released upbeat quarterly results.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) surged 16.3% to $49.38.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) jumped 16.2% to $8.65 after releasing quarterly results.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 15.5% to $6.27 after surging more than 36% on Tuesday.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) surged 15.3% to $11.88. Applied DNA Sciences is expected to release quarterly results on February 11.
  • Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors (NYSE: FTAI) rose 11.2% to $26.92 after the company announced it received FAA approval for "an alternative solution that will help FTAI become more cost-effective in maintaining its engines."
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) rose 11% to $96.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 guidance . The company also announced a $150 million buyback.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 10.2% to $1.08. Acasti Pharma reported a narrower quarterly loss on Tuesday.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares rose 9.6% to $10.32 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 7.5% to $64.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and sales results. The company also reported Q4 DAUs were up 24% year over year.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 7.1% to $3.0089 after surging over 28% on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, last month, regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement.
  • Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 6.7% to $213.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 6.2% to $56.95 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) rose 6.1% to $11.41. The Beachbody Company will to go public through a merger with Forest Road Acquisition Corp.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RAAS) dipped 29.1% to $34.02. Cloopen Group gained 200% on Tuesday after the company priced 20 million shares at $16 per share in its upsized initial public offering (IPO) to rake $320 million in offering proceeds.
  • Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) shares fell 26.3% to $6.04. Independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a hold on Panbela Therapeutics’ ongoing Phase 1 trial to hold the administration of SBP-101 pending further investigation of visual disturbance adverse events. The company also announced research agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
  • Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 22.3% to $1.78 after the company reported a $72 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) dipped 22% to $7.10 after the company priced a 3.655 million share, warrants offering at $7.80 per unit.
  • Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) fell 20.2% to $6.69 after jumping around 99% on Tuesday.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) fell 19.7% to $10.83 after reporting a loss for its third quarter.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) dropped 19.1% to $1,029.85 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
  • Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) fell 19% to $4.85 after the company reported a loss for the fourth quarter.
  • VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) dropped 18.3% to $5.09.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 16.5% to $115.85 after the company issued weak sales guidance.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) dropped 16.4% to $34.54. Youdao filed prospectus supplement relating to an offering by the company of up to 7 million ADSs,
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 16.4% to $3.65. AirNet last week said it entered into investment agreement with Northern Shore Group to sell 19% of the company’s outstanding shares to Northern Shore Group.
  • VolitionRx Limited NASDAQ: VNRX) dropped 16.4% to $5.24 after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares fell 15.3% to $20.30 after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of 500,000 ordinary shares at $20 per share.
  • The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) dropped 15.2% to $54.71 after the company announced it priced its 1,666,667 share common stock offering at $54 per share.
  • A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) fell 15% to $9.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 14.4% to $49.30 after the company reported a $200 million registered direct offering of common stock.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 13.5% to $17.05. Applied UV shares jumped over 280% on Tuesday after the company announced the closing of its acquisition of Akida Holdings.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 12.6% to $11.01. Ocugen shares dropped 20% on Tuesday after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares fell 11.8% to $2.6650 after the company reported pricing of upsized $30.0 million underwritten public offering.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 11.3% to $104.60 after the company reported Q4 earnings and said it will realign its organization with the goal of facilitating continued strong growth for its $1 billion security business.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 9.8% to $1.01 after the company reported pricing of $19.7 million public offering of common stock.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 9.8% to $36.88 after the company reported a $350 million bought-deal offering of common shares.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 9.7% to $11.33. Heat Biologics shares climbed around 50% on Tuesday after the company announced interim survival data from its ongoing HS-110 Phase 2 study in non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) fell 9.2% to $13.40 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

