54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares jumped 112.6% to $0.6069.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) gained 87.6% to $1.57 after jumping 119% on Wednesday.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares climbed 46.2% to $3.23 after the company provided Q1 and 2020 guidance and said it is experiencing 'strong demand' for its products as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) climbed 45.7% to $0.3129 after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) gained 37.4% to $0.5862 after gaining 24% on Wednesday.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 36.8% to $27.61.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 31.3% to $30.26 after the company reported strong Q1 results.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SES) gained 30.7% to $3.4364.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares climbed 23.7% to $27.20 after the FDA granted accelerated approval for the company's Trodelvy in previously-treated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) gained 23.5% to $2.5075.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 21.4% to $0.2851.
- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 21.4% to $6.72 after the company announced a $2.5 million research grant win from the National Institutes of Health.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) rose 20.2% to $4.0750.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) gained 19.8% to $2.60 after the company highlighted launch of proprietary coronavirus diagnostic test under FDA's emergency use authorization.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) surged 18.5% to $2.8089.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares gained 18.3% to $11.23. iCAD priced its 1.5625 million share registered direct offering at $8 per share.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) shares rose 18.2% to $5.26.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) gained 18.2% to $3.63.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) gained 18% to $7.93.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) rose 17.9% to $8.91. Talos Energy is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 6.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares jumped 17.7% to $3.2250.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 17.5% to $5.59.
- Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) shares rose 17.2% to $49.78 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) surged 16.1% to $8.99.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares rose 16% to $3.04.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) gained 15.8% to $3.5656.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) surged 12.9% to $11.59. Morgan Stanley maintained Nabors Industries with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $0.5 to $25.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 11.5% to $3.61 after the company reported collaboration with Valneva to advance vaccine development for coronavirus.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 10.9% to $45.49 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) rose 9.8% to $8.97 after the company announced it won an 8-year contract on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V. The company is now eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value of up to $6.4 billion.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 8.5% to $76.00.
- LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) gained 8.3% to $5.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 8.3% to $0.2489.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares rose 7.4% to $0.3536 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 6.5% to $5.57.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) gained 6% to $159.24. The company yesterday announced an update to its platform with security improvements. Zoom has attracted investor interest amid increased usage by businesses, universities and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares rose 5.5% to $388.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) rose 5% to $7.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) dropped 17.2% to $21.54 after the company reported Q1 results and withdrew its guidance.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 17.2% to $0.4574 after dropping over 6% on Wednesday.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) shares tumbled 15.6% to $2.11.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) dropped 14.6% to $5.17.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) fell 14.6% to $2.05.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares tumbled 13.9% to $9.35. Immunic priced its 1.764 million share common stock offering to Altium Capital at $8.50 per share.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 13.4% to $1.8850 after tumbling over 18% on Wednesday.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) declined 13.2% to $1.84. ATIF Holdings Limited reported completion of the acquisition of a controlling interest in Leaping Group Co., Ltd.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) dropped 13% to $3.55.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 12.4% to $5.02 after gaining 64% on Wednesday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 12% to $5.34 after rising 15% on Wednesday.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) shares slipped 11.7% to $8.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) fell 11% to $7.90.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) dipped 10.7% to $11.28.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 9.6% to $6.38 after dropping 8% on Wednesday.
- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) dropped 9.3% to $12.76 following Q1 earnings.
