54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares gained 57.1% to $1.54 after the company announced 'receipt of a significant design win and initial order from a new customer for its AlSiC hermetic package combining the CPS proprietary AlSiC base with a nickel-iron alloy frame.'
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) shares climbed 54.8% to $37.26 after the company announced it has received an unsolicited proposal from Traton SE regarding a potential transaction to acquire the company for $35 per share in cash.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares climbed 50.1% to $1.09 after the company announced the initiation of a coronavirus vaccine program.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 39.5% to $16.74 after the company confirmed it has been developing a treatment for the novel Wuhan Coronavirus.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares climbed 36.8% to $9.11. Syndax reported a $35 million common stock offering and $30 million term sheet for loan with Hercules Capital.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) gained 36.8% to $4.31 after surging 41.26% on Thursday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares jumped 30.8% to $3.0338 after climbing 20.83% on Thursday.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) rose 30.4% to $25.19 following Q1 results. Bank of America upgraded Adient from Neutral to Buy.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 28.7% to $4.17 after surging 27.56% on Thursday.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) gained 12.8% to $3.3273 after the company agreed to sell Global Marine Group, excluding the HMN joint venture, for $250 million.
- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR) surged 12.6% to $15.54. Itamar Medical announced upsizing and pricing of public offering of 2.54 million ADS for $13.75 per ADS.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 11.8% to $3.23.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) shares gained 10.8% to $30.88.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) shares rose 10.2% to $195.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) gained 9.4% to $2.5825.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares rose 9.3% to $2,045.23 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Amazon also said it expects first-quarter sales of $69 billion to $73 billion, with analysts expecting $71.6 billion.
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 9.3% to $3.0156.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 9.2% to $211.85.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) gained 8.5% to $2.6701.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) surged 6.8% to $74.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) gained 6.8% to $81.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 5.3% to $2.8420 after declining 6.57% on Thursday.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) rose 4.3% to $142.55 as the company announced changes in top management. Ginni Rometty, who took over as the IBM CEO in 2011, is stepping down from the role. Arvind Krishna, who leads the company's cloud and data platform, will be her replacement, and take charge on April 6. James Whitehurst, the CEO of Red Hat, Inc., a software firm acquired by IBM in July last year, will take over as the IBM President on the same date.
Losers
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares dipped 35.4% to $0.2999 after the company priced its 16.25 million share public offering at $0.40 per share.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares fell 25.1% to $4.45.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares dropped 21% to $49.24 after the company announced the Co-Presidents, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, will depart the company. WWE also downgraded its expectations for adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization to $180 million, from an earlier forecast of $190 million.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) fell 20.3% to $13.72 after reporting Q1 results. Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from Outperform to Neutral.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) tumbled 18.5% to $1.23 after CIBC downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares declined 17.3% to $2.0750 after reporting Q4 revenue.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares dropped 15.1% to $1.75. SINTX Technologies shares surged on Thursday after the company reported a deal towards collaboration with Nissin manufacturing.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dipped 14.1% to $2.355.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) dropped 10.8% to $1.8206.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares declined 10.6% to $6.35 after the company reported Q4 results. Another tough quarter for USA Truck prompted the company to announce more organizational changes, including an 8% reduction in nondriver staff.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) shares declined 10.2% to $419.12 following Q4 results. Janney Capital downgraded Credit Acceptance from Neutral to Sell.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) shares tumbled 10% to $116.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) dropped 9.4% to $31.98.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares dipped 9.3% to $ 23.25 after reporting Q4 results.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares fell 9.1% to $6.16.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) dropped 9% to $6.38.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares declined 9% to $2.43.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 8.7% to $15.85.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares dropped 8.1% to $36.46.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) fell 8.1% to $4.3650.
- Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) shares declined 8.2% to $22.64 after the company reported Q4 earnings and announced the sale of National Lloyds Corp. to Align Financial Holdings for $150 million.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 7.2% to $12.15.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 6.6% to $1.5692 after gaining 6.33% on Thursday.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) dropped 6.4% to $14.40 after National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) fell 6% to $212.63 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below estimates. Baird downgraded Amgen from Neutral to Underperform.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) fell 5.3% to $28.49 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) fell 5.3% to $79.01 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) shares dropped 4.7% to $32.74 after the company priced its 13.3 million share public offering at $33.75 per share.
- Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) fell 4.1% to $29.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 4% to $107.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) fell 3.3% to $201.33. Visa reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views.
