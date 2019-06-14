54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares jumped 45.8% to close at $14.16 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 37.5% to close at $7.70.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) gained 33.9% to close at $3.00.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 31.5% to close at $33.48 following news Vintage Capital has suggested the company's Board conduct a review of strategic alternatives. The firm said it would be prepared to offer $40 per share for Red Robin following confirmatory due dilligence.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) rose 27.2% to close at $10.11.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares gained 23% to close at $4.01.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) gained 22.8% to close at $3.88 after SPII offered $4 per share for a merger with the company.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 19.8% to close at $5.99.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) climbed 19.1% to close at $2.75.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) gained 18.5% to close at $7.68.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) surged 18.3% to close at $4.52.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) climbed 16.8% to close at $6.25.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 16.5% to close at $67.56 after climbing 70.59% on Wednesday.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) surged 16% to close at $4.85.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 15.8% to close at $109.91 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised FY2019 guidance.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) surged 15.2% to close at $11.99.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) gained 14.4% to close at $18.19 following new 9.22% stake from JANA Partners.
- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) climbed 14.2% to close at $2.73.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 14.2% to close at $31.42.
- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) rose 14.1% to close at $15.62.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares gained 12.3% to close at $2.29.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) gained 12.1% to close at $3.70.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) jumped 12% to close at $3.65.
- Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE: MEC) shares gained 11.5% to close at $14.90.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) gained 11.5% to close at $4.18.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 11.1% to close at $4.22.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares climbed 10.8% to close at $4.82.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) gained 10.7% to close at $6.30.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 10.7% to close at $7.99 following reports that a tanker had been struck by a torpedo off the coast of UAE.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 10.7% to close at $40.40.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) rose 10.5% to close at $3.80 after Brazilian company Magazine Luiza SA lifted its offer to buy Netshoes to $3.7 per share.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) surged 10.5% to close at $9.87.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares rose 10.4% to close at $55.00 after Kinnevik withdrew public offering of shares in Millicom due to unfavorable market condition.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) surged 9.7% to close at $0.9874 after the company reported it won a spot as 1 of 3 prime contractors on a US Military $124 million automated fuel handling contract.
- CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE: CPL) gained 8.4% to close at $15.59.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) rose 8.4% to close at $74.58 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares rose 7.5% to close at $2.4400.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) gained 5.5% to close at $12.55.
Losers
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares tumbled 75.2% to close at $2.62 on Thursday. Savara said a Phase 3 study dubbed IMPALA that evaluated its Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune alveolar pulmonary proteinosis, or aPAP, did not meet its primary endpoint. An average A-aDO2 improvement of 12.1 mmHg was observed in the continuous dosing compared to an 8.8 mmHg improvement in the placebo arm, with an estimated 4.6 mmHg treatment difference suggesting the primary endpoint was not met.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) declined 31.8% to close at $4.03 after the company announced a direct offering of 1.49 million shares at $5.035 per share.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) dipped 20.9% to close at $5.35 after the company announced the first patient has been treated in the Phase 2 recurrent ovarian cancer program evaluating Ampligen in combination with Pembrolizumab and Cisplatin.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) dropped 16.3% to close at $12.70. SharpSpring priced its 2.05 million share common stock offering at $13 per share.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) dipped 14.6% to close at $2.69.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) dropped 14.5% to close at $3.00 after climbing 14.52% on Wednesday.
- Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 13.7% to close at $2.8300 after reporting a $60 million common stock offering.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 13.1% to close at $4.25 after reporting fourth-quarter sales of $5.79 million, up from $5.394 million year-over-year.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares dipped 12.8% to close at $2.65.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) dropped 11.3% to close at $6.907 after declining 23.27% on Wednesday.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 9.2% to close at $5.86 after reporting Q3 results.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) shares declined 8.3% to close at $9.17.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares fell 7.8% to close at $3.90.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) dropped 6.6% to close at $39.12. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cooper-Standard from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $51 to $36.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) fell 5.4% to close at $11.21 after the company cancelled its secondary offering.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) fell 3.1% to close at $6.02. iCAD priced its 1.636 million shares at $5.50 per share.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.