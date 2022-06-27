Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's session, 77 companies made new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Energy Co of Minas Gerais CIG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 13.71% to reach a new 52-week low.
- SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.02% in response to hitting its 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Monday:
- Pagaya Technologies PGY stock hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 13.71% for the day.
- Telecom Argentina TEO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Monday, moving down 0.44%.
- Allego ALLG stock drifted down 4.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.91.
- ACV Auctions ACVA stock hit $6.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock hit a yearly low of $7.01. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- Banco Macro BMA stock drifted up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.20.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO shares fell to $0.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.62%.
- Rover Group ROVR shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Monday morning, moving down 1.18%.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares made a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Monday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
- Sharecare SHCR stock hit $1.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.51%.
- Core Scientific CORZ stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving down 11.94%.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.59. Shares traded up 0.85%.
- Canoo GOEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.09. Shares traded down 2.47%.
- Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR stock hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Hippo Holdings HIPO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares moved down 2.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.83, drifting down 2.01%.
- Sarcos Technology STRC stock set a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Monday, moving down 1.39%.
- Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.35 on Monday morning, moving down 1.64%.
- Berkshire Grey BGRY shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62.
- Quantum-Si QSI shares hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 8.3% on the session.
- BRC BRCC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Monday. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
- Doma Holdings DOMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.08 and moving down 10.65%.
- AEye LIDR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Monday. The stock was down 4.51% for the day.
- WM Tech MAPS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Monday. The stock was down 11.38% for the day.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Monday morning, moving down 1.47%.
- Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday, moving down 6.84%.
- Inotiv NOTV shares moved down 4.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.09, drifting down 4.51%.
- ThredUp TDUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Monday morning, moving down 9.78%.
- Priority Tech Holdings PRTH stock hit a yearly low of $3.28. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
- SeaSpine Holdings SPNE stock set a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Monday, moving down 0.02%.
- loanDepot LDI shares were down 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.38.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.65, drifting up 0.41%.
- Redwire RDW stock set a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Monday, moving down 1.58%.
- Aberdeen Income Credit ACP shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- CalAmp CAMP stock hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.
- Audacy AUD shares moved down 2.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 2.99%.
- TeraWulf WULF stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.41. Shares traded down 5.96%.
- FinWise FINW shares set a new yearly low of $10.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares set a new yearly low of $2.63 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.26 and moving up 4.18%.
- First National FXNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.37 on Monday morning, moving down 2.78%.
- Fluent FLNT shares moved down 0.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08, drifting down 0.88%.
- Destra Multi-Alternative DMA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.11. Shares traded down 0.56%.
- Alexco Resource AXU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.3%.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.94 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.
- CarLotz LOTZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.19%.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock traded down 1.14%.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.
- Zedge ZDGE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.01. The stock traded down 5.86%.
- Sonendo SONX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 2.35%.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.3%.
- First High-School Edu FHS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Monday, moving up 1.36%.
- Carver Bancorp CARV stock drifted up 1.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.96.
- Fresh Vine Wine VINE shares fell to $1.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday morning, moving down 7.83%.
- Biocept BIOC shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock hit $0.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.68%.
- Edible Garden EDBL stock drifted down 6.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29.
- INVO Bioscience INVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.22%.
- Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell to $0.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares set a new yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
