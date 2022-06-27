ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 12:28 PM | 8 min read

 

During Monday's session, 77 companies made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Energy Co of Minas Gerais CIG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 13.71% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.02% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Monday:

  • Pagaya Technologies PGY stock hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 13.71% for the day.
  • Telecom Argentina TEO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Monday, moving down 0.44%.
  • Allego ALLG stock drifted down 4.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.91.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA stock hit $6.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock hit a yearly low of $7.01. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Banco Macro BMA stock drifted up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.20.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares fell to $0.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.62%.
  • Rover Group ROVR shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Monday morning, moving down 1.18%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares made a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Monday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
  • Sharecare SHCR stock hit $1.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.51%.
  • Core Scientific CORZ stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving down 11.94%.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.59. Shares traded up 0.85%.
  • Canoo GOEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.09. Shares traded down 2.47%.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR stock hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
  • Rigetti Computing RGTI shares moved down 2.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.83, drifting down 2.01%.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC stock set a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Monday, moving down 1.39%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.35 on Monday morning, moving down 1.64%.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62.
  • Quantum-Si QSI shares hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 8.3% on the session.
  • BRC BRCC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Monday. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.08 and moving down 10.65%.
  • AEye LIDR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Monday. The stock was down 4.51% for the day.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Monday. The stock was down 11.38% for the day.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Monday morning, moving down 1.47%.
  • Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday, moving down 6.84%.
  • Inotiv NOTV shares moved down 4.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.09, drifting down 4.51%.
  • ThredUp TDUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Monday morning, moving down 9.78%.
  • Priority Tech Holdings PRTH stock hit a yearly low of $3.28. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE stock set a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Monday, moving down 0.02%.
  • loanDepot LDI shares were down 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.38.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.65, drifting up 0.41%.
  • Redwire RDW stock set a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Monday, moving down 1.58%.
  • Aberdeen Income Credit ACP shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • CalAmp CAMP stock hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.
  • Audacy AUD shares moved down 2.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 2.99%.
  • TeraWulf WULF stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.41. Shares traded down 5.96%.
  • FinWise FINW shares set a new yearly low of $10.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares set a new yearly low of $2.63 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.26 and moving up 4.18%.
  • First National FXNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.37 on Monday morning, moving down 2.78%.
  • Fluent FLNT shares moved down 0.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08, drifting down 0.88%.
  • Destra Multi-Alternative DMA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.11. Shares traded down 0.56%.
  • Alexco Resource AXU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.3%.
  • Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.94 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.
  • CarLotz LOTZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.19%.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock traded down 1.14%.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.
  • Zedge ZDGE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.01. The stock traded down 5.86%.
  • Sonendo SONX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 2.35%.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.3%.
  • First High-School Edu FHS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Monday, moving up 1.36%.
  • Carver Bancorp CARV stock drifted up 1.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.96.
  • Fresh Vine Wine VINE shares fell to $1.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday morning, moving down 7.83%.
  • Biocept BIOC shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock hit $0.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.68%.
  • Edible Garden EDBL stock drifted down 6.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29.
  • INVO Bioscience INVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.22%.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell to $0.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares set a new yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas