Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's session, 77 companies made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:

Energy Co of Minas Gerais CIG was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Pagaya Technologies PGY 's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 13.71% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 13.71% to reach a new 52-week low. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.02% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Monday:

Pagaya Technologies PGY stock hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 13.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 13.71% for the day. Telecom Argentina TEO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Monday, moving down 0.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Monday, moving down 0.44%. Allego ALLG stock drifted down 4.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.91.

stock drifted down 4.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.91. ACV Auctions ACVA stock hit $6.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.

stock hit $6.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%. Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock hit a yearly low of $7.01. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.01. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Banco Macro BMA stock drifted up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.20.

stock drifted up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.20. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares fell to $0.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.62%.

shares fell to $0.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.62%. Rover Group ROVR shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Monday morning, moving down 1.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Monday morning, moving down 1.18%. Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares made a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Monday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Monday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day. Sharecare SHCR stock hit $1.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.51%.

stock hit $1.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.51%. Core Scientific CORZ stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving down 11.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday, moving down 11.94%. Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.59. Shares traded up 0.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.59. Shares traded up 0.85%. Canoo GOEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.09. Shares traded down 2.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.09. Shares traded down 2.47%. Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR stock hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 4.06% on the session. Rigetti Computing RGTI shares moved down 2.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.83, drifting down 2.01%.

shares moved down 2.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.83, drifting down 2.01%. Sarcos Technology STRC stock set a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Monday, moving down 1.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Monday, moving down 1.39%. Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.35 on Monday morning, moving down 1.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.35 on Monday morning, moving down 1.64%. Berkshire Grey BGRY shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62.

shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.62. Quantum-Si QSI shares hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 8.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 8.3% on the session. BRC BRCC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Monday. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.85 on Monday. The stock was down 1.7% for the day. Doma Holdings DOMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.08 and moving down 10.65%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.08 and moving down 10.65%. AEye LIDR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Monday. The stock was down 4.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Monday. The stock was down 4.51% for the day. WM Tech MAPS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Monday. The stock was down 11.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Monday. The stock was down 11.38% for the day. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Monday morning, moving down 1.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Monday morning, moving down 1.47%. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday, moving down 6.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday, moving down 6.84%. Inotiv NOTV shares moved down 4.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.09, drifting down 4.51%.

shares moved down 4.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.09, drifting down 4.51%. ThredUp TDUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Monday morning, moving down 9.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Monday morning, moving down 9.78%. Priority Tech Holdings PRTH stock hit a yearly low of $3.28. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.28. The stock was down 2.14% for the day. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE stock set a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Monday, moving down 0.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.48 on Monday, moving down 0.02%. loanDepot LDI shares were down 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.38.

shares were down 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.38. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.65, drifting up 0.41%.

shares moved up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.65, drifting up 0.41%. Redwire RDW stock set a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Monday, moving down 1.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Monday, moving down 1.58%. Aberdeen Income Credit ACP shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. CalAmp CAMP stock hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 5.61% for the day. Audacy AUD shares moved down 2.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 2.99%.

shares moved down 2.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 2.99%. TeraWulf WULF stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.41. Shares traded down 5.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.41. Shares traded down 5.96%. FinWise FINW shares set a new yearly low of $10.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.65 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares set a new yearly low of $2.63 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.63 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session. Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.26 and moving up 4.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.26 and moving up 4.18%. First National FXNC shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.37 on Monday morning, moving down 2.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.37 on Monday morning, moving down 2.78%. Fluent FLNT shares moved down 0.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08, drifting down 0.88%.

shares moved down 0.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08, drifting down 0.88%. Destra Multi-Alternative DMA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.11. Shares traded down 0.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.11. Shares traded down 0.56%. Alexco Resource AXU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.3%. Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.94 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.94 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% on the session. CarLotz LOTZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.19%. Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock traded down 1.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock traded down 1.14%. Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.

shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76. Zedge ZDGE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.01. The stock traded down 5.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.01. The stock traded down 5.86%. Sonendo SONX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. The stock was down 2.06% on the session. X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 2.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 2.35%. American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.3%.

stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.3%. First High-School Edu FHS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Monday, moving up 1.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Monday, moving up 1.36%. Carver Bancorp CARV stock drifted up 1.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.96.

stock drifted up 1.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.96. Fresh Vine Wine VINE shares fell to $1.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%.

shares fell to $1.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%. Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday morning, moving down 7.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Monday morning, moving down 7.83%. Biocept BIOC shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock hit $0.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.68%.

stock hit $0.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.68%. Edible Garden EDBL stock drifted down 6.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29.

stock drifted down 6.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. INVO Bioscience INVO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.22%. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell to $0.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.

shares fell to $0.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares set a new yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.