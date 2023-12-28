Cannabis Stock Movers For December 28, 2023

GAINERS:
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed up 200.00% at $0.00
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed up 162.50% at $0.02
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed up 61.90% at $0.00
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 33.33% at $0.00
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 17.78% at $0.78
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 15.77% at $0.01
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 11.25% at $0.79
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 8.43% at $0.08
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 7.59% at $2.41
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 7.10% at $1.66
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 6.81% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 6.77% at $1.42
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 5.62% at $0.07
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 4.80% at $1.31
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 3.81% at $2.45
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 3.72% at $0.04
LOSERS:
- The Flowr FLWPF shares closed down 99.99% at $0.00
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 32.00% at $0.07
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 22.86% at $0.00
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 22.22% at $0.00
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 17.78% at $0.01
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 9.99% at $0.02
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 9.05% at $0.01
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 8.25% at $0.04
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 8.11% at $0.03
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed down 7.39% at $2.63
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 5.21% at $0.05
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.16% at $0.02
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 3.85% at $0.05
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 3.51% at $0.01
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.38% at $0.28
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.22% at $0.21
