Cannabis Stock Movers For May 5, 2022

GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 8.62% at $0.01
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.98% at $0.12
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 7.89% at $0.20
LOSERS:
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 19.03% at $0.23
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 11.34% at $0.86
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 11.27% at $2.88
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 10.83% at $8.56
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 10.01% at $6.11
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 9.35% at $3.78
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 9.00% at $6.07
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 8.68% at $189.06
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 8.15% at $2.93
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.74% at $4.89
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.59% at $1.34
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 7.43% at $1.37
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 7.10% at $3.01
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 6.95% at $4.15
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.86% at $0.72
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 6.82% at $4.92
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 6.79% at $11.95
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 6.44% at $0.46
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 6.44% at $0.80
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 6.34% at $6.94
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 6.02% at $109.55
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.73% at $1.81
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed down 5.37% at $140.75
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 4.63% at $0.36
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 4.55% at $1.05
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.46% at $0.10
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.18% at $5.50
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.98% at $8.45
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.67% at $62.49
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 3.60% at $1.07
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed down 3.06% at $26.62
