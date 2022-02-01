Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 1, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
GAINERS:
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 58.51% at $0.16
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 29.11% at $0.11
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 14.29% at $0.64
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 14.19% at $0.75
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 13.13% at $6.97
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 12.24% at $0.55
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 11.52% at $21.97
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 9.86% at $5.75
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 8.48% at $1.08
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 8.05% at $1.61
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 7.45% at $4.47
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 7.05% at $0.83
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 6.82% at $0.02
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 6.82% at $0.47
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 6.22% at $8.54
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 5.32% at $18.59
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 5.01% at $26.42
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 4.92% at $1.28
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 4.86% at $9.93
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 4.76% at $1.10
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 4.55% at $7.58
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 4.44% at $0.47
- Tilray TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $6.22
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.03% at $8.78
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.85% at $5.39
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 3.85% at $1.08
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.79% at $3.83
- Next Green Wave Holdings NXGWF shares closed up 3.75% at $0.31
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 3.72% at $0.79
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 3.25% at $1.27
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 3.21% at $21.52
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 3.01% at $0.49
LOSERS:
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed down -6.38% at $0.18
- Empower Clinics EPWCF shares closed down -3.81% at $0.21
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down -3.08% at $146.55
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.