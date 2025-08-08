August 8, 2025 4:32 AM 6 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BeOne Medicines ONC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $520.00 million.

• Emera EMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.61 per share on revenue of $555.96 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.41 million.

• Surmodics SRDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $28.17 million.

• Lamar Advertising LAMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $581.24 million.

• FuboTV FUBO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $370.23 million.

• Pyxis Tankers PXS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hudson Glb HSON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $34.38 million.

• Element Solutions ESI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $478.72 million.

• Calumet CLMT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $964.84 million.

• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TeraWulf WULF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $47.38 million.

• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $64.55 million.

• Wendy's WEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $557.03 million.

• Under Armour UA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Under Armour UAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Sylvamo SLVM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $826.07 million.

• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.

• Plains All American PAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $12.54 billion.

• Gray Media GTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $773.25 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $166.81 million.

• Docebo DCBO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $58.89 million.

• Canopy Growth CGC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $47.91 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $204.62 million.

• Atmus Filtration Techs ATMU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $436.16 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $189.41 million.

• CPI Card PMTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $132.67 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services TUSK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PAR Technology PAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $109.79 million.

• China Yuchai Intl CYD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sotera Health SHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $276.00 million.

• Essent Group ESNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $317.57 million.

• Algonquin Power AQN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $533.38 million.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Koppers Holdings KOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $540.30 million.

• American Strategic NYC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Embecta EMBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $278.15 million.

• Tempus AI TEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $298.39 million.

• Strawberry Fields REIT STRW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $37.62 million.

• AMC Networks AMCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $584.21 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Yatra Online YTRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.31 million.

• Lument Finance Trust LFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.96 million.

• Core Scientific CORZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $82.11 million.

• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMCX Logo
AMCXAMC Networks Inc
$6.00-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.19
Growth
20.69
Quality
27.37
Value
44.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMR Logo
AMRAlpha Metallurgical Resources Inc
$130.000.42%
ANIP Logo
ANIPANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
$69.01-%
AQN Logo
AQNAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp
$5.981.01%
ATMU Logo
ATMUAtmus Filtration Technologies Inc
$39.000.93%
AXL Logo
AXLAmerican Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc
$4.702.53%
BLX Logo
BLXBanco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA
$42.45-%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.104.76%
CLMT Logo
CLMTCalumet Inc
$14.90-0.07%
CORZ Logo
CORZCore Scientific Inc
$14.501.05%
CYD Logo
CYDChina Yuchai International Ltd
$26.001.13%
DCBO Logo
DCBODocebo Inc
$29.702.13%
EMA Logo
EMAEmera Inc
$48.681.27%
EMBC Logo
EMBCEmbecta Corp
$10.551.83%
ESI Logo
ESIElement Solutions Inc
$23.67-%
ESNT Logo
ESNTEssent Group Ltd
$57.490.82%
FSZ Logo
FSZFirst Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
$77.25-1.98%
FUBO Logo
FUBOFuboTV Inc
$4.008.11%
GTN Logo
GTNGray Media Inc
$4.283.38%
HSON Logo
HSONHudson Global Inc
$9.959.04%
KOP Logo
KOPKoppers Holdings Inc
$33.611.02%
LAMR Logo
LAMRLamar Advertising Co
$124.50-0.20%
LFT Logo
LFTLument Finance Trust Inc
$2.290.88%
NYC Logo
NYCAmerican Strategic Investment Co
$15.0515.3%
ONC Logo
ONCBeOne Medicines Ltd
$284.97-4.47%
ONCY Logo
ONCYOncolytics Biotech Inc
$0.94202.94%
PAA Logo
PAAPlains All American Pipeline LP
$17.960.51%
PAGP Logo
PAGPPlains GP Holdings LP
$19.450.83%
PAR Logo
PARPAR Technology Corp
$59.702.88%
PMTS Logo
PMTSCPI Card Group Inc
$18.961.83%
PXS Logo
PXSPyxis Tankers Inc
$2.99-0.33%
SHC Logo
SHCSotera Health Co
$11.300.71%
SLVM Logo
SLVMSylvamo Corp
$47.84-%
SRDX Logo
SRDXSurmodics Inc
$35.01-%
STRW Logo
STRWStrawberry Fields REIT Inc
$10.03-%
TEM Logo
TEMTempus AI Inc
$60.753.42%
TUSK Logo
TUSKMammoth Energy Services Inc
$2.512.45%
UA Logo
UAUnder Armour Inc
$6.351.28%
UAA Logo
UAAUnder Armour Inc
$6.761.81%
WEED Logo
WEEDListed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF
$12.71-13.5%
WEN Logo
WENThe Wendy's Co
$10.182.21%
WHG Logo
WHGWestwood Holdings Group Inc
$17.47-%
WULF Logo
WULFTeraWulf Inc
$4.980.81%
YMAB Logo
YMABY-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
$8.50-0.23%
YTRA Logo
YTRAYatra Online Inc
$0.90510.57%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved