Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BeOne Medicines ONC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $520.00 million.

• Emera EMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.61 per share on revenue of $555.96 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.41 million.

• Surmodics SRDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $28.17 million.

• Lamar Advertising LAMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $581.24 million.

• FuboTV FUBO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $370.23 million.

• Pyxis Tankers PXS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hudson Glb HSON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $34.38 million.

• Element Solutions ESI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $478.72 million.

• Calumet CLMT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $964.84 million.

• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TeraWulf WULF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $47.38 million.

• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $64.55 million.

• Wendy's WEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $557.03 million.

• Under Armour UA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Under Armour UAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Sylvamo SLVM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $826.07 million.

• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.

• Plains All American PAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $12.54 billion.

• Gray Media GTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $773.25 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $166.81 million.

• Docebo DCBO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $58.89 million.

• Canopy Growth CGC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $47.91 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $204.62 million.

• Atmus Filtration Techs ATMU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $436.16 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $189.41 million.

• CPI Card PMTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $132.67 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services TUSK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PAR Technology PAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $109.79 million.

• China Yuchai Intl CYD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sotera Health SHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $276.00 million.

• Essent Group ESNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $317.57 million.

• Algonquin Power AQN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $533.38 million.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Koppers Holdings KOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $540.30 million.

• American Strategic NYC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Embecta EMBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $278.15 million.

• Tempus AI TEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $298.39 million.

• Strawberry Fields REIT STRW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $37.62 million.

• AMC Networks AMCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $584.21 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Yatra Online YTRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.31 million.

• Lument Finance Trust LFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.96 million.

• Core Scientific CORZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $82.11 million.

• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.