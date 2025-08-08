Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• BeOne Medicines ONC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $520.00 million.
• Emera EMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.61 per share on revenue of $555.96 million.
• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.41 million.
• Surmodics SRDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $28.17 million.
• Lamar Advertising LAMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $581.24 million.
• FuboTV FUBO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $370.23 million.
• Pyxis Tankers PXS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Hudson Glb HSON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $34.38 million.
• Element Solutions ESI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $478.72 million.
• Calumet CLMT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $964.84 million.
• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TeraWulf WULF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $47.38 million.
• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $64.55 million.
• Wendy's WEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $557.03 million.
• Under Armour UA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Under Armour UAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Sylvamo SLVM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $826.07 million.
• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.
• Plains All American PAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $12.54 billion.
• Gray Media GTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $773.25 million.
• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $166.81 million.
• Docebo DCBO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $58.89 million.
• Canopy Growth CGC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $47.91 million.
• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $204.62 million.
• Atmus Filtration Techs ATMU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $436.16 million.
• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $189.41 million.
• CPI Card PMTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $132.67 million.
• Mammoth Energy Services TUSK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PAR Technology PAR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $109.79 million.
• China Yuchai Intl CYD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sotera Health SHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $276.00 million.
• Essent Group ESNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $317.57 million.
• Algonquin Power AQN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $533.38 million.
• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
• Koppers Holdings KOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $540.30 million.
• American Strategic NYC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Embecta EMBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $278.15 million.
• Tempus AI TEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $298.39 million.
• Strawberry Fields REIT STRW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $37.62 million.
• AMC Networks AMCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $584.21 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Yatra Online YTRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.31 million.
• Lument Finance Trust LFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.96 million.
• Core Scientific CORZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $82.11 million.
• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
