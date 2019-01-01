Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Riot Platforms & North Face Parent V.F. Corp Are Among 11 Mid-Cap Stocks That Performed The Best Last Week (July 14-July 20): Are Others In Your Portfolio?

Top mid-cap stock performers: VIRT (+30%), VFC (+22%), NFE (+20%), RIOT (+16%), CLVT (+14%), AMN (+14%), BKU (+13%), MARA (+12%), EXPI (+12%), ZETA (+11%), NATL (+11%).