Marijuana Stock Movers For July 11, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
GAINERS:
- Australis Capital AUSAF shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 25.84% at $0.37
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 23.42% at $0.10
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 15.92% at $0.43
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 12.75% at $0.01
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 11.92% at $0.79
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 9.71% at $4.18
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 9.05% at $0.04
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 7.59% at $1.70
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.10
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 6.82% at $2.35
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 6.68% at $6.12
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 6.37% at $2.18
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 6.33% at $1.19
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 5.04% at $11.87
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 5.03% at $1.67
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 4.35% at $0.25
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 4.23% at $0.01
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 4.18% at $63.85
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 4.13% at $114.00
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 3.60% at $0.03
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 3.59% at $53.34
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.33% at $1.00
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.17% at $0.02
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.11% at $1.76
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.03% at $2.38
LOSERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 67.22% at $0.00
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 55.65% at $0.03
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 35.20% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 33.52% at $0.00
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 21.64% at $0.07
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 12.73% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 7.65% at $0.02
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 7.43% at $0.16
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 7.41% at $0.02
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 5.06% at $0.17
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.95% at $1.46
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 3.23% at $0.57
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in
The Top Cannabis Event In New Jersey
Join the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight in New Jersey on June 17th! Grow your business, raise money and capitalize on the booming NJ recreational market. Don’t miss this must-attend event in New Brunswick. Secure your tickets now. Very few spots are left. Use the code "JAVIER20" for 20% off!