Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 22, 2024

GAINERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 52.19% at $6.94
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 22.14% at $4.69
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 20.83% at $1.74
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 20.00% at $0.0003
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 16.02% at $0.06
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 13.85% at $2.22
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 12.34% at $2.27
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 11.58% at $1.06
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 9.51% at $0.28
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 9.36% at $0.04
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 9.16% at $2.74
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 8.79% at $2.60
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 8.54% at $0.03
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 8.40% at $2.71
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 7.95% at $0.10
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 7.66% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 6.97% at $0.05
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 6.05% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 5.61% at $0.01
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.43% at $0.14
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 5.36% at $0.59
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.80% at $0.22
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 4.58% at $0.16
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 4.15% at $0.07
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 3.03% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 48.61% at $0.01
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 22.54% at $0.01
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 21.37% at $0.00
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 8.68% at $0.37
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 8.41% at $34.94
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 6.31% at $0.08
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 5.10% at $1.86
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.60% at $0.17
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.52% at $0.86
