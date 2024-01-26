Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 26, 2024

GAINERS:
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 240.88% at $28.77
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 31.58% at $0.08
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 19.59% at $0.41
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 16.67% at $0.00
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 15.00% at $0.01
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 14.19% at $0.12
- Trees CANN shares closed up 7.45% at $0.09
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 7.23% at $0.09
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 4.75% at $1.70
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 4.71% at $0.18
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 3.67% at $1.13
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 3.50% at $0.03
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 3.17% at $3.25
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.02% at $5.11
LOSERS:
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 27.49% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 22.73% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 16.67% at $0.00
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 10.94% at $0.02
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 9.15% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.59% at $0.03
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 6.68% at $0.09
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 5.98% at $0.11
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed down 5.42% at $1.92
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 4.88% at $1.95
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.37% at $1.97
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 4.32% at $0.77
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 3.98% at $0.07
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.94% at $1.95
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.57% at $0.15
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.52% at $1.92
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 3.11% at $0.01
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
