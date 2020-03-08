The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 8-14): Bristol-Myers Awaits FDA Nod For Liver Cancer Combo Therapy, Earnings Flow Continues
Biotech stocks rebounded in the week ended March 6, recovering from the previous week's steep sell-off.
The week was light on news flow, barring some smid-cap earnings and COVID-19 treatment and vaccine news.
The following are key catalysts in the unfolding week that a biotech investor should stay tuned to.
Conferences
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: March 10-12 in Miami, Florida.
American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, or AAAAI, Annual Meeting: March 13-16 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PDUFA Dates
The FDA is set to rule on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) sBLA for Opdivo + Yervoy as a treatment option for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who were previously treated with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) and Onyx Pharma's Nexavar. The PDUFA date has been set for Tuesday.
Clinical Readouts
Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) is scheduled to present at the AAAAI annual meeting with Phase 2 data for Avapritinib, which is being evaluated for treating indolent and smoldering systemic mastocytosis.
Earnings
Monday
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) (before the market open)
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) (before the market open)
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open)
- Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) (after the close)
- SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) (after the close)
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) (after the close)
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) (after the close)
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) (after the close)
Tuesday
- Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) (time not provided)
- Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) (before the market open)
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) (before the market open)
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) (before the market open)
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close)
- CV Sciences Inc (OTC: CVSI) (after the close)
- Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the close)
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) (after the close)
- RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) (after the close)
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) (after the close)
Wednesday
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) (before the market open)
- Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) (before the market open)
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open)
- INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) (before the market open)
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) (after the close)
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) (after the close)
- Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) (after the close)
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) (after the close)
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) (after the close)
- BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) (after the close)
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) (after the close)
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) (after the close)
- Pfenex Inc (NYSE: PFNX) (after the close)
- Thursday
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) (before the market open)
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) (before the market open)
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) (before the market open)
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open)
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) (before the market open)
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open)
- Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) (before the market open)
- Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) (before the market open)
- Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) (before the market open)
- China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) (before the market open)
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open)
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) (before the market open)
- X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) (before the market open)
- Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) (before the market open)
- Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) (before the market open)
- Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) (before the market open)
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) (after the close)
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) (after the close)
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) (after the close)
- Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) (after the close)
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) (after the close)
- Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the close)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) (after the close)
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) (after the close)
- Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX) (after the close)
- Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) (after the close)
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) (after the close)
- Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) (after the close)
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the close)
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) (after the close)
Friday
- PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) (before the market open)
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) (before the market open)
IPOs
Imara, a biopharma company that is developing therapies for rare hemoglobinopathies, has filed to offer 4.45 million shares in an IPO, to be priced between $16 and $18. The company seeks to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "IMRA."
IPO Quiet Period Expiry
Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD)
