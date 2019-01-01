|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bayer (OTCPK: BAYRY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bayer.
The latest price target for Bayer (OTCPK: BAYRY) was reported by Citigroup on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BAYRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bayer (OTCPK: BAYRY) is $14.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 25, 2012.
Bayer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bayer.
Bayer is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.