Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Bayer is a German healthcare and agriculture conglomerate. Healthcare provides close to half of the company's sales and includes pharmaceutical drugs as well as vitamins. The company has a crop science business that includes seeds, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides, which was expanded through the acquisition of Monsanto.

Bayer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bayer (BAYRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bayer (OTCPK: BAYRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bayer's (BAYRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bayer.

Q

What is the target price for Bayer (BAYRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bayer (OTCPK: BAYRY) was reported by Citigroup on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BAYRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bayer (BAYRY)?

A

The stock price for Bayer (OTCPK: BAYRY) is $14.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bayer (BAYRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 25, 2012.

Q

When is Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) reporting earnings?

A

Bayer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Bayer (BAYRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bayer.

Q

What sector and industry does Bayer (BAYRY) operate in?

A

Bayer is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.