Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on July 29)

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST)

(NASDAQ: ACST) Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)

(NASDAQ: ARRY) GENMAB A/S/S ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) (IPOed July 18)

(NASDAQ: GMAB) (IPOed July 18) Grifols SA - ADR ADR Class B (NASDAQ: GRFS)

(NASDAQ: GRFS) Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)

(NASDAQ: HOLX)





Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)

(NASDAQ: NVCR) Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ODT)

(NASDAQ: ODT) Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on July 29)

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER)

(NASDAQ: ACER) Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS)

(NASDAQ: ADXS) Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX)

(NASDAQ: CGIX) Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR)

(NASDAQ: CSBR) China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC)

(NASDAQ: SXTC) Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX)

(NASDAQ: GNPX) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA)

(NASDAQ: KNSA) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX)(slumped in reaction to Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY)'s decision to terminate their collaboration agreement regarding sotagliflozin that is being evaluated for Type 2 diabetes)

(NASDAQ: LXRX)(slumped in reaction to (NASDAQ: SNY)'s decision to terminate their collaboration agreement regarding sotagliflozin that is being evaluated for Type 2 diabetes) Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV)

(NYSE: MYOV) Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN)

(NASDAQ: NVCN) Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN)

(NASDAQ: NTGN) Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR)

(NASDAQ: CUR) Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)

(NASDAQ: NVAX) Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY)

(NASDAQ: ONCY) Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL)( IPOed June 20)

(NASDAQ: PSNL)( IPOed June 20) Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV)

(NASDAQ: PSTV) Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI)

(NASDAQ: PTI) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)

(NASDAQ: TNXP) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON)

(NASDAQ: TCON) Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX)

(NASDAQ: UBX) Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN)

(NASDAQ: VTGN) Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) (reacted to a loss for Q2)

(NASDAQ: WVE) (reacted to a loss for Q2) Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO)

(NASDAQ: XBIO) Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN)

Stocks In Focus

Coherus Wins Neulasta Biosimilar Patent Lawsuit

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the decision of a U.S. district court that Coherus' Udenyca, Neulasta biosimilar, does not infringe Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)'s asserted patent. Coherus launched Udenyca in the U.S. in January.

The stock gained 2.76% to $16.75 in after-hours trading.

Hepa Given Nod To Procced With IND Study Of CRV431 In NASH

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA), previously Contravir, said the FDA has authorized it to proceed with its planned investigational new drug application, or IND, opening study for CRV431 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis following the review of its IND.

The company noted that the IND for NASH is in addition to the current open IND for hepatitis B virus.

The stock added 9.23% to $3.55 in after-hours trading.

Verastem Appoints Stuglik As CEO

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) announced the appointment of Brian Stuglik, a member of its board, as CEO. Stuglik has over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

The stock fell 1.4% to $1.41 in after-hours trading.

Merck Combo Antibiotics Gets Backing Of European Regulatory Panel

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, of the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, has adopted a positive opinion recommending Zerbaxa 3g dose – a combo drug of ceftolozane and tazobactam - for an additional indication for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia, including ventilator-associated pneumonia, in adults.

The stock edged up 0.25% to $82.70 in after-hours trading.

Earnings

Medpace Holdings Inc )(NASDAQ: MEDP) reported second-quarter GAAP net income of 81 cents per share compared to 61 cents reported for the year-ago period and the consensus estimate of 66 cents per share. Revenues climbed 25.8% to $214.1 million, exceeding the $202.8 million consensus estimate.

The company issued above-consensus guidance for the fiscal year 2019.

The stock rallied 9.93% to $74.40 in after-hours trading.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) reported second-quarter EPS of 54 cents, higher than the 7 cents reported last year and the 11 cents per share consensus estimate. Revenues nearly doubled to $183.58 million

The stock gained 9.81% to $91.50 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Earnings

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) (before the market open)

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) (before the market open)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) (before the market open)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) (before the market open)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (before the market open)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) (before the market open)

Amgen (after the market close)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the market close)

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the market close)

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the market close)

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) (after the market close)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) (after the market close)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) (after the market close)

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) (after the market close)