Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares plummeted after the company received a written notice from Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) terminating the agreement for the development and commercialization of the company's Diabetes drug candidate Sotagliflozin.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares were trading were trading down 47.45% at $2.99 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.95 and a 52-week low of $4.25.

Sanofi shares were trading up 2.34% at $43.35 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.62 and a 52-week low of $40.19.

Related Links:

Sanofi, Google Partner On Health Care-Focused Virtual Innovation Lab

Valeritas Insulin Device For Diabetics Accepted Under Managed Formulary