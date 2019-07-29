Lexicon Shares Fall 47% On Termination Of License Agreement With Sanofi
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares plummeted after the company received a written notice from Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) terminating the agreement for the development and commercialization of the company's Diabetes drug candidate Sotagliflozin.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares were trading were trading down 47.45% at $2.99 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.95 and a 52-week low of $4.25.
Sanofi shares were trading up 2.34% at $43.35 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.62 and a 52-week low of $40.19.
