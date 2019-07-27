Biotech stocks moved mostly sideways during the week, although there was a flurry of activity in the space. Earnings from the sector began to trickle in, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) reporting forecast-beating earnings.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) lost much of their market value this week on clinical trial setbacks.

The following are some of the key biotech catalysts in the upcoming week:

Conferences

2nd Annual Biotechnology Congress: July 29-30 in Chicago.

8th International Conference on Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases: July 29-30 in Stockholm, Sweden.

27th International Congress on Cardiology and Medical Interventions: July 31-Aug. 1 in Chicago.

Clinical Trial Readouts (mid-2019 releases)

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX): interim Phase 2 dosing analysis for IMU-838 in ulcerative colitis.

Earnings

Monday, July 29

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: MEDP) (before the market open) Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ALIM) (after the market close) Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: NBIX) (after the market close) Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the market close)

Tuesday, July 30

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) (before the market open)

(NYSE: LLY) (before the market open) Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: IRMD) (before the market open) Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open) Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: VIVO) (before the market open) Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) (before the market open)

(NYSE: MRK) (before the market open) Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: INFI) (before the market open) NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) (before the market open)

(NYSE: PFE) (before the market open) Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: AMGN) (after the market close) AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the market close) EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the market close) T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: TTOO) (after the market close) BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: BEAT) (after the market close) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: GILD) (after the market close) Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: IRWD) (after the market close) Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) (after the market close)

Wednesday, July 31

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AMRN) (before the market open) Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SBBP) (before the market open) United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: UTHR) (before the market open) Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: NVTR) (after the market close) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the market close) Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: EXEL) (after the market close) DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: DXCM) (after the market close) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: VNDA) (after the market close) MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the market close) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: VRTX) (after the market close) SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) (after the market close)

Thursday, Aug. 1

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open) Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AKRX) (before the market open) ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ABMD) (before the market open) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open) Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CLVS) (before the market open) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: SYRS) (before the market open) Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: INSM) (before the market open) Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: NTLA) (before the market open) Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: GHDX) (after the market close) Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: ACOR) (after the market close) Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) (after the market close)

(NYSE: EBS) (after the market close) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the market close) Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: CHRS) (after the market close) Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KIN) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: KIN) (after the market close) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) (after the market close)

(NYSE: BIO) (after the market close) Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: GERN) (after the market close) Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: CRVS) (after the market close) CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the market close) Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) (after the market close)

(NYSE: GMED) (after the market close) Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) (after the market close)

(NASDAQ: VSTM) (after the market close) Ultragenyx (after the market close)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) (after the market close)

Friday, Aug. 2

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) (before the market open)

IPO

Rapt Therapeutics, a biotech company developing therapies for inflammatory diseases and cancer, is set to offer 5 million shares at an estimated price range of $14-$16. The company proposes to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RAPT."