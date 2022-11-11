Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2022

Upgrades
- For Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA, Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance shows a 52-week-high of $55.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.49.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for SciPlay Corp SCPL was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, SciPlay showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.79 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. SciPlay closed at $14.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Coherent Corp COHR was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Coherent showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $2.32 from the year-ago quarter.
- For Heartland Express Inc HTLD, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Heartland Express had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Heartland Express shows a 52-week-high of $17.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.27.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Schneider National Inc SNDR was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Schneider National showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Schneider National shows a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.49.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for Werner Enterprises Inc WERN from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Werner Enterprises had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.79 and a 52-week-low of $35.84. Werner Enterprises closed at $40.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Home Point Capital Inc HMPT from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Home Point Capital had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Home Point Capital closed at $1.64 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For SLM Corp SLM, Compass Point downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, SLM had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of SLM shows a 52-week-high of $20.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.49.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for EQRx Inc EQRX from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, EQRx had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.79 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. At the end of the last trading period, EQRx closed at $3.89.
- Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Freeport-McMoRan earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.99 and a 52-week-low of $24.80. At the end of the last trading period, Freeport-McMoRan closed at $36.75.
- For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM, MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.61 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sprouts Farmers Market shows a 52-week-high of $35.34 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.55.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Hut 8 Mining showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.34 and a 52-week-low of $1.27. Hut 8 Mining closed at $1.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for AppLovin Corp APP from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, AppLovin showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.14 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. AppLovin closed at $16.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, L3Harris Technologies had an EPS of $3.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $206.04. L3Harris Technologies closed at $239.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE from Buy to Neutral. Lumentum Holdings earned $1.69 in the first quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.90 and a 52-week-low of $55.18. At the end of the last trading period, Lumentum Holdings closed at $56.55.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $77.13 and a 52-week-low of $29.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.48.
- For Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Huntington Ingalls Indus earned $3.44 in the third quarter, compared to $3.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntington Ingalls Indus shows a 52-week-high of $260.02 and a 52-week-low of $177.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $244.17.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR was changed from Buy to Underperform. In the third quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.31 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $29.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Six Flags Entertainment earned $1.39 in the third quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.24 and a 52-week-low of $16.83. At the end of the last trading period, Six Flags Entertainment closed at $21.73.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Expensify Inc EXFY from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Expensify showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.55 and a 52-week-low of $11.77. At the end of the last trading period, Expensify closed at $12.95.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on WR Berkley Corp WRB with a Buy rating. The price target for WR Berkley is set to $88.00. In the third quarter, WR Berkley showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WR Berkley shows a 52-week-high of $99.68 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.29.
- Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc THG with a Buy rating. The price target for Hanover Insurance Gr is set to $164.00. Hanover Insurance Gr earned $0.99 in the third quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.55 and a 52-week-low of $123.36. Hanover Insurance Gr closed at $141.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group Inc SIGI. The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Selective Insurance Gr. In the third quarter, Selective Insurance Gr showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Selective Insurance Gr shows a 52-week-high of $98.80 and a 52-week-low of $66.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.60.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Modiv Inc MDV with a Buy rating. The price target for Modiv is set to $18.50. In the second quarter, Modiv showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. Modiv closed at $10.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp FATH, JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.78. At the end of the last trading period, Fathom Digital Mfg closed at $2.68.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR. The price target seems to have been set at $435.00 for Monolithic Power Systems. For the third quarter, Monolithic Power Systems had an EPS of $3.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.06. The current stock performance of Monolithic Power Systems shows a 52-week-high of $541.39 and a 52-week-low of $301.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $386.87.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Outset Medical Inc OM. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Outset Medical. In the third quarter, Outset Medical showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.71 and a 52-week-low of $11.41. Outset Medical closed at $17.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX with a Buy rating. The price target for MoonLake is set to $16.00. MoonLake earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MoonLake shows a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.29.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Roku Inc ROKU. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Roku. Roku earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.36 and a 52-week-low of $44.50. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $55.51.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd WIX with a Neutral rating. The price target for Wix.com is set to $84.00. Wix.com earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wix.com shows a 52-week-high of $163.39 and a 52-week-low of $53.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.69.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on GoDaddy Inc GDDY with an Overweight rating. The price target for GoDaddy is set to $89.00. GoDaddy earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.32 and a 52-week-low of $64.65. GoDaddy closed at $71.76 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings initiations.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.