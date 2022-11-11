Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2022

by

Upgrades For Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA , Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance shows a 52-week-high of $55.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.49.

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for SciPlay Corp SCPL was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, SciPlay showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.79 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. SciPlay closed at $14.20 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Coherent Corp COHR was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Coherent showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $2.32 from the year-ago quarter.

For Heartland Express Inc HTLD , UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Heartland Express had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Heartland Express shows a 52-week-high of $17.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.27.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Schneider National Inc SNDR was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Schneider National showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Schneider National shows a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.49.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Werner Enterprises Inc WERN from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Werner Enterprises had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.79 and a 52-week-low of $35.84. Werner Enterprises closed at $40.55 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Home Point Capital Inc HMPT from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Home Point Capital had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Home Point Capital closed at $1.64 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades For SLM Corp SLM , Compass Point downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, SLM had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of SLM shows a 52-week-high of $20.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.49.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for EQRx Inc EQRX from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, EQRx had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.79 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. At the end of the last trading period, EQRx closed at $3.89.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Freeport-McMoRan earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.99 and a 52-week-low of $24.80. At the end of the last trading period, Freeport-McMoRan closed at $36.75.

For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM , MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.61 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sprouts Farmers Market shows a 52-week-high of $35.34 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.55.

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Hut 8 Mining showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.34 and a 52-week-low of $1.27. Hut 8 Mining closed at $1.75 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for AppLovin Corp APP from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, AppLovin showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.14 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. AppLovin closed at $16.28 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, L3Harris Technologies had an EPS of $3.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $206.04. L3Harris Technologies closed at $239.34 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE from Buy to Neutral. Lumentum Holdings earned $1.69 in the first quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.90 and a 52-week-low of $55.18. At the end of the last trading period, Lumentum Holdings closed at $56.55.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $77.13 and a 52-week-low of $29.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.48.

For Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII , B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Huntington Ingalls Indus earned $3.44 in the third quarter, compared to $3.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntington Ingalls Indus shows a 52-week-high of $260.02 and a 52-week-low of $177.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $244.17.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR was changed from Buy to Underperform. In the third quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.31 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $29.36 at the end of the last trading period.

For Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX , William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Six Flags Entertainment earned $1.39 in the third quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.24 and a 52-week-low of $16.83. At the end of the last trading period, Six Flags Entertainment closed at $21.73.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Expensify Inc EXFY from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Expensify showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.55 and a 52-week-low of $11.77. At the end of the last trading period, Expensify closed at $12.95. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on WR Berkley Corp WRB with a Buy rating. The price target for WR Berkley is set to $88.00. In the third quarter, WR Berkley showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WR Berkley shows a 52-week-high of $99.68 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.29.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc THG with a Buy rating. The price target for Hanover Insurance Gr is set to $164.00. Hanover Insurance Gr earned $0.99 in the third quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.55 and a 52-week-low of $123.36. Hanover Insurance Gr closed at $141.05 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group Inc SIGI . The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Selective Insurance Gr. In the third quarter, Selective Insurance Gr showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Selective Insurance Gr shows a 52-week-high of $98.80 and a 52-week-low of $66.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.60.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Modiv Inc MDV with a Buy rating. The price target for Modiv is set to $18.50. In the second quarter, Modiv showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. Modiv closed at $10.64 at the end of the last trading period.

For Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp FATH , JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.78. At the end of the last trading period, Fathom Digital Mfg closed at $2.68.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR . The price target seems to have been set at $435.00 for Monolithic Power Systems. For the third quarter, Monolithic Power Systems had an EPS of $3.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.06. The current stock performance of Monolithic Power Systems shows a 52-week-high of $541.39 and a 52-week-low of $301.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $386.87.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Outset Medical Inc OM . The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Outset Medical. In the third quarter, Outset Medical showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.71 and a 52-week-low of $11.41. Outset Medical closed at $17.51 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX with a Buy rating. The price target for MoonLake is set to $16.00. MoonLake earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MoonLake shows a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.29.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Roku Inc ROKU . The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Roku. Roku earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.36 and a 52-week-low of $44.50. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $55.51.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd WIX with a Neutral rating. The price target for Wix.com is set to $84.00. Wix.com earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wix.com shows a 52-week-high of $163.39 and a 52-week-low of $53.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.69.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on GoDaddy Inc GDDY with an Overweight rating. The price target for GoDaddy is set to $89.00. GoDaddy earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.32 and a 52-week-low of $64.65. GoDaddy closed at $71.76 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings initiations.

