Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2022

Upgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Plains GP Holdings LP PAGP was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Plains GP Holdings had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Plains GP Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.84 and a 52-week-low of $9.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.57.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plains All American shows a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.43.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ from Neutral to Buy. Canadian Natural Res earned $2.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.60 and a 52-week-low of $29.53. Canadian Natural Res closed at $48.81 at the end of the last trading period.

For EOG Resources Inc EOG, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. EOG Resources earned $4.00 in the first quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EOG Resources shows a 52-week-high of $147.99 and a 52-week-low of $62.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.53.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Ovintiv Inc OVV was changed from Neutral to Buy. Ovintiv earned $2.17 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.30 and a 52-week-low of $21.91. Ovintiv closed at $43.44 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Takeda Pharmaceutical earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.31 and a 52-week-low of $13.05. At the end of the last trading period, Takeda Pharmaceutical closed at $14.41.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Southwestern Energy Co SWN from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Southwestern Energy showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $9.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.06.

For ConocoPhillips COP, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $3.27, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.08 and a 52-week-low of $51.41. At the end of the last trading period, ConocoPhillips closed at $85.07.

For Arista Networks Inc ANET, Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $536.54 and a 52-week-low of $89.11. Arista Networks closed at $100.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Cinemark Hldgs had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.37. Cinemark Hldgs closed at $16.64 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM, Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Hudbay Minerals earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.08. Hudbay Minerals closed at $3.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Exxon Mobil had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.57 and a 52-week-low of $52.10. At the end of the last trading period, Exxon Mobil closed at $86.10.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for FTC Solar Inc FTCI was changed from Underweight to Neutral. FTC Solar earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FTC Solar shows a 52-week-high of $11.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.55.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Credicorp Ltd BAP was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Credicorp showed an EPS of $3.70, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Credicorp shows a 52-week-high of $182.11 and a 52-week-low of $88.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.58.

Downgrades

According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.86 and a 52-week-low of $9.58. At the end of the last trading period, Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $16.96.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc IIPR from Outperform to Peer Perform. Innovative Ind Props earned $2.04 in the first quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $288.02 and a 52-week-low of $91.55. At the end of the last trading period, Innovative Ind Props closed at $91.76.

According to BWS Financial, the prior rating for Tuesday Morning Corp TUEM was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Tuesday Morning had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.68 and a 52-week-low of $0.30. Tuesday Morning closed at $0.33 at the end of the last trading period.

For Block Inc SQ, Macquarie downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Block showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $289.23 and a 52-week-low of $56.01. Block closed at $66.27 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for IBEX Holdings Ltd IBEX was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, IBEX Holdings had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of IBEX Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $22.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.87.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD from Neutral to Underperform. Pioneer Natural Resources earned $7.74 in the first quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $288.46 and a 52-week-low of $133.73. At the end of the last trading period, Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $211.00.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Denbury Inc DEN was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Denbury earned $1.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.30 and a 52-week-low of $56.59. At the end of the last trading period, Denbury closed at $59.89.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for California Resources Corp CRC was changed from Buy to Underperform. In the first quarter, California Resources showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of California Resources shows a 52-week-high of $50.44 and a 52-week-low of $24.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.26.

According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Invitae Corp NVTA was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Invitae had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.08. Invitae closed at $2.67 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham downgraded the previous rating for Viavi Solutions Inc VIAV from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Viavi Solutions had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. At the end of the last trading period, Viavi Solutions closed at $13.69.

SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Invitae Corp NVTA from Outperform to Market Perform. Invitae earned $0.78 in the first quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.08. At the end of the last trading period, Invitae closed at $2.67.

For StepStone Group Inc STEP, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, StepStone Group showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.19 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. At the end of the last trading period, StepStone Group closed at $24.02.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Apollo Global Management Inc APO from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Apollo Global Management had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.07 and a 52-week-low of $45.97. Apollo Global Management closed at $51.30 at the end of the last trading period.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.30 and a 52-week-low of $45.71. At the end of the last trading period, Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $55.21.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Duck Creek Technologies Inc DCT from Outperform to Sector Perform. Duck Creek Technologies earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Duck Creek Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.14.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Fastly Inc FSLY from Sector Perform to Underperform. Fastly earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.62 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. At the end of the last trading period, Fastly closed at $12.19.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Asana Inc ASAN was changed from Sector Perform to Underperform. Asana earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.79 and a 52-week-low of $16.20. Asana closed at $17.57 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sunrun Inc RUN, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Sunrun earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.60 and a 52-week-low of $16.80. At the end of the last trading period, Sunrun closed at $24.34.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $46.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.73.

Initiations

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum Inc ARQQ. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Arqit Quantum. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. At the end of the last trading period, Arqit Quantum closed at $5.59.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc BW with a Buy rating. The price target for Babcock & Wilcox is set to $11.00. In the first quarter, Babcock & Wilcox showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.37 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. Babcock & Wilcox closed at $6.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Novan Inc NOVN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Novan is set to $12.00. Novan earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.58 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. Novan closed at $2.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on The One Group Hospitality Inc STKS with a Buy rating. The price target for The One Group Hospitality is set to $13.00. For the first quarter, The One Group Hospitality had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.44 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. At the end of the last trading period, The One Group Hospitality closed at $7.63.

Citigroup initiated coverage on TaskUs Inc TASK with a Buy rating. The price target for TaskUs is set to $28.00. TaskUs earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.38. TaskUs closed at $18.04 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Nine Energy Service Inc NINE. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Nine Energy Service. In the first quarter, Nine Energy Service showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nine Energy Service shows a 52-week-high of $8.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.33.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences Inc AURA with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Aura Biosciences is set to $26.00. For the first quarter, Aura Biosciences had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $20.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.16 and a 52-week-low of $11.98. At the end of the last trading period, Aura Biosciences closed at $13.69.

For Amcor PLC AMCR, CLSA initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the third quarter, Amcor had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.61 and a 52-week-low of $10.66. At the end of the last trading period, Amcor closed at $12.33.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS. The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Apellis Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $2.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.60 and a 52-week-low of $27.50. At the end of the last trading period, Apellis Pharmaceuticals closed at $44.76.

With an Outperform rating, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast Acquisition Corp WALD. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Waldencast Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.07 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. At the end of the last trading period, Waldencast Acquisition closed at $9.99.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey's General Stores Inc CASY. The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Casey's General Stores. Casey's General Stores earned $1.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Casey's General Stores shows a 52-week-high of $216.40 and a 52-week-low of $170.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $196.81.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc INVH with a Perform rating. The price target for Invitation Homes is set to $39.00. Invitation Homes earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Invitation Homes shows a 52-week-high of $45.80 and a 52-week-low of $33.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.58.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent AMH with a Perform rating. The price target for American Homes 4 Rent is set to $35.00. American Homes 4 Rent earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Homes 4 Rent shows a 52-week-high of $44.07 and a 52-week-low of $32.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.83.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Fathom Holdings Inc FTHM. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Fathom Holdings. In the first quarter, Fathom Holdings showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.07. At the end of the last trading period, Fathom Holdings closed at $6.81.

