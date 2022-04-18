Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 18, 2022

Upgrades

For PBF Energy Inc PBF, Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, PBF Energy had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.69 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. PBF Energy closed at $27.32 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Spire Inc SR from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Spire showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.95 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. At the end of the last trading period, Spire closed at $75.49.

For ConocoPhillips COP, Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $2.27, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.52 and a 52-week-low of $47.85. At the end of the last trading period, ConocoPhillips closed at $101.37.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Gap Inc GPS was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Gap shows a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.11.

For H.B. Fuller Co FUL, Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, H.B. Fuller had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.73 and a 52-week-low of $59.17. H.B. Fuller closed at $70.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Delta Air Lines Inc DAL, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Delta Air Lines earned $1.23 in the first quarter, compared to $3.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.50 and a 52-week-low of $29.75. Delta Air Lines closed at $42.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Comerica Inc CMA from Underperform to Neutral. Comerica earned $1.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Comerica shows a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $63.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.37.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Zions Bancorp NA ZION from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Zions Bancorp had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.44 and a 52-week-low of $47.06. Zions Bancorp closed at $62.92 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Biogen Inc BIIB was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $3.39, compared to $4.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $192.67. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $212.55.

Downgrades

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for SLM Corp SLM from Overweight to Equal-Weight. SLM earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $16.36. At the end of the last trading period, SLM closed at $16.81.

For Sabra Health Care REIT Inc SBRA, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Sabra Health Care REIT had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.02 and a 52-week-low of $12.31. Sabra Health Care REIT closed at $12.96 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources showed an EPS of $4.58, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pioneer Natural Resources shows a 52-week-high of $260.00 and a 52-week-low of $133.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $254.75.

For United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. United Airlines Holdings earned $1.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Airlines Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $60.59 and a 52-week-low of $30.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.13.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Newmark Group Inc NMRK from Overweight to Neutral. Newmark Group earned $0.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Newmark Group shows a 52-week-high of $19.10 and a 52-week-low of $10.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.29.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Macerich Co MAC was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Macerich had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Macerich shows a 52-week-high of $22.88 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.24.

For Progressive Corp PGR, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Progressive showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.17 and a 52-week-low of $89.35. At the end of the last trading period, Progressive closed at $112.11.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Core Laboratories NV CLB was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Core Laboratories had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.87 and a 52-week-low of $21.08. Core Laboratories closed at $33.61 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Nektar Therapeutics NKTR was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.88. Nektar Therapeutics closed at $6.16 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for CareTrust REIT Inc CTRE from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, CareTrust REIT showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.86. CareTrust REIT closed at $17.52 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX from Overweight to Equal-Weight. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.38.

TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for CSX Corp CSX from Buy to Hold. CSX earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $29.48. CSX closed at $35.06 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd AXTA was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Axalta Coating Sys had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.20 and a 52-week-low of $21.67. At the end of the last trading period, Axalta Coating Sys closed at $25.13.

For Redbox Entertainment Inc RDBX, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.22 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Redbox Entertainment closed at $2.07 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc RRGB was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.96 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. At the end of the last trading period, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers closed at $14.79.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for The Wendy's Co WEN from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wendy's shows a 52-week-high of $29.46 and a 52-week-low of $20.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.89.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Iamgold Corp IAG was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Iamgold had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. Iamgold closed at $3.71 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Sirius XM Holdings had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Sirius XM Holdings closed at $6.46 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Aptiv PLC APTV from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Aptiv showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aptiv shows a 52-week-high of $180.81 and a 52-week-low of $94.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.51.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Twitter Inc TWTR from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Twitter showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Twitter shows a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.08.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP. The price target seems to have been set at $0.60 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Tonix Pharmaceuticals earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Tonix Pharmaceuticals closed at $0.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE with a Buy rating. The price target for Gran Tierra Energy is set to $2.70. Gran Tierra Energy earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gran Tierra Energy shows a 52-week-high of $2.02 and a 52-week-low of $0.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.72.

UBS initiated coverage on Brown & Brown Inc BRO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Brown & Brown is set to $76.00. Brown & Brown earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.14. At the end of the last trading period, Brown & Brown closed at $71.26.

UBS initiated coverage on BRP Group Inc BRP with a Buy rating. The price target for BRP Group is set to $30.00. BRP Group earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BRP Group shows a 52-week-high of $45.36 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.28.

UBS initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co AJG with a Neutral rating. The price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is set to $192.00. For the fourth quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.92 and a 52-week-low of $132.48. At the end of the last trading period, Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $180.61.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc REFI with a Buy rating. The price target for Chicago Atlantic Real is set to $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.29 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Chicago Atlantic Real closed at $17.63.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Quest Resource Holding Corp QRHC with a Buy rating. The price target for Quest Resource Holding is set to $13.00. In the fourth quarter, Quest Resource Holding showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.16. Quest Resource Holding closed at $5.90 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio Inc GOSS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gossamer Bio is set to $19.00. In the fourth quarter, Gossamer Bio showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gossamer Bio shows a 52-week-high of $14.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.85.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc TYL with a Buy rating. The price target for Tyler Technologies is set to $520.00. In the fourth quarter, Tyler Technologies showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $557.55 and a 52-week-low of $384.38. Tyler Technologies closed at $404.83 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on EverQuote Inc EVER. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for EverQuote. In the fourth quarter, EverQuote showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.28 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. At the end of the last trading period, EverQuote closed at $15.08.

