Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2022

Upgrades

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Revolution Medicines had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.88 and a 52-week-low of $18.07. At the end of the last trading period, Revolution Medicines closed at $18.92.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Amedisys had an EPS of $1.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $292.97 and a 52-week-low of $122.12. Amedisys closed at $160.24 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.91 and a 52-week-low of $9.93. Sunstone Hotel Invts closed at $10.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Logitech International showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $2.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.17 and a 52-week-low of $69.92. At the end of the last trading period, Logitech International closed at $74.64.

For Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH), Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. Farfetch earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.71 and a 52-week-low of $12.36. Farfetch closed at $19.05 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Quanta Servs showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Quanta Servs shows a 52-week-high of $124.69 and a 52-week-low of $78.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.94.

For Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. Jack Henry & Associates earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.98 and a 52-week-low of $146.10. At the end of the last trading period, Jack Henry & Associates closed at $176.80.

For Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. Lennox International earned $2.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.36 and a 52-week-low of $243.92. Lennox International closed at $266.93 at the end of the last trading period.

For Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Advanced Drainage Systems showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.02 and a 52-week-low of $93.66. Advanced Drainage Systems closed at $116.72 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to Tudor Pickering, the prior rating for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Cactus had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.51 and a 52-week-low of $27.26. At the end of the last trading period, Cactus closed at $50.66.

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. First Horizon earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Horizon shows a 52-week-high of $24.24 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.48.

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ:VLDR) was changed from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Velodyne Lidar showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.20 and a 52-week-low of $3.13. At the end of the last trading period, Velodyne Lidar closed at $3.69.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was changed from Buy to Hold. Comcast earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $44.27. Comcast closed at $46.76 at the end of the last trading period.

For Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Voya Financial showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.97 and a 52-week-low of $58.97. At the end of the last trading period, Voya Financial closed at $67.35.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Ameriprise Financial showed an EPS of $6.15, compared to $4.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ameriprise Financial shows a 52-week-high of $332.37 and a 52-week-low of $213.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $299.79.

For Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Charter Communications showed an EPS of $8.93, compared to $6.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $549.59. Charter Communications closed at $601.78 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Pennant Group Inc (NASDAQ:PNTG) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Pennant Group showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.21 and a 52-week-low of $12.94. Pennant Group closed at $16.25 at the end of the last trading period.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, ON24 had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.03. ON24 closed at $15.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, GoodRx Holdings had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $21.13. At the end of the last trading period, GoodRx Holdings closed at $27.40.

For Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Turtle Beach had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.70 and a 52-week-low of $17.03. At the end of the last trading period, Turtle Beach closed at $23.77.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Viatris showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.88. Viatris closed at $11.01 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Viatris earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.88. At the end of the last trading period, Viatris closed at $11.01.

For Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.91 and a 52-week-low of $9.93. At the end of the last trading period, Sunstone Hotel Invts closed at $10.58.

For Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Foot Locker showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Foot Locker shows a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.62.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Meritor had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.24 and a 52-week-low of $20.50. Meritor closed at $35.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, BP Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BP Midstream Partners shows a 52-week-high of $19.37 and a 52-week-low of $11.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.63.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Vroom Inc (NASDAQ:VRM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Vroom showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vroom shows a 52-week-high of $49.03 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.08.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Foot Locker showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Foot Locker shows a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.62.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN) from Outperform to Market Perform. First Horizon earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.24 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. First Horizon closed at $23.48 at the end of the last trading period.

For Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GMTX), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. At the end of the last trading period, Gemini Therapeutics closed at $1.36.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, GoodRx Holdings had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $21.13. At the end of the last trading period, GoodRx Holdings closed at $27.40.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ON24 showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.03. At the end of the last trading period, ON24 closed at $15.60.

For Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Wix.com showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $361.62 and a 52-week-low of $77.64. Wix.com closed at $91.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF) from Overweight to Neutral. ON24 earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.03. At the end of the last trading period, ON24 closed at $15.60.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Lincoln National had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.78. The current stock performance of Lincoln National shows a 52-week-high of $77.57 and a 52-week-low of $55.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.42.

For Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Foot Locker showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. At the end of the last trading period, Foot Locker closed at $31.62.

Initiations

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is set to $64.00. For the fourth quarter, Ionis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.01 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. At the end of the last trading period, Ionis Pharmaceuticals closed at $33.38.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Silver Spike Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SSIC). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Silver Spike Inv. The current stock performance of Silver Spike Inv shows a 52-week-high of $15.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.17.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Arcellx. The current stock performance of Arcellx shows a 52-week-high of $19.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.14.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for ACV Auctions. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.77 and a 52-week-low of $10.30. ACV Auctions closed at $13.19 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Onconova Therapeutics. Onconova Therapeutics earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Onconova Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $10.84 and a 52-week-low of $0.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.62.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for NextCure. For the third quarter, NextCure had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.98 and a 52-week-low of $4.63. At the end of the last trading period, NextCure closed at $4.90.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcellx is set to $24.00. The current stock performance of Arcellx shows a 52-week-high of $19.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.14.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) with a Hold rating. For the fourth quarter, Pinterest had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.83 and a 52-week-low of $22.31. Pinterest closed at $26.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) with a Hold rating. For the fourth quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.08 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. At the end of the last trading period, Twitter closed at $35.55.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Snap is set to $50.00. For the fourth quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Snap shows a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $24.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.94.

For The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Trade Desk earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trade Desk shows a 52-week-high of $835.00 and a 52-week-low of $55.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.32.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Criteo is set to $45.00. Criteo earned $1.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.65 and a 52-week-low of $29.30. At the end of the last trading period, Criteo closed at $33.26.

For Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms showed an EPS of $3.67, compared to $3.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $190.22. At the end of the last trading period, Meta Platforms closed at $211.03.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Taysha Gene Therapies is set to $25.00. Taysha Gene Therapies earned $1.35 in the third quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Taysha Gene Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $29.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.37.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for MongoDB is set to $505.00. In the third quarter, MongoDB showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MongoDB shows a 52-week-high of $590.00 and a 52-week-low of $238.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $381.99.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for America First Multifamily is set to $7.00. America First Multifamily earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.11 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. America First Multifamily closed at $6.48 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is set to $223.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned $1.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.00 and a 52-week-low of $125.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $157.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on Silver Spike Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SSIC) with a Hold rating. The current stock performance of Silver Spike Inv shows a 52-week-high of $15.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.17.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Constellation Energy is set to $46.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.57 and a 52-week-low of $42.18. At the end of the last trading period, Constellation Energy closed at $45.98.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Schrodinger is set to $55.00. In the fourth quarter, Schrodinger showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Schrodinger shows a 52-week-high of $114.10 and a 52-week-low of $23.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.76.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) with a Sell rating. The price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is set to $26.00. For the fourth quarter, Ionis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.01 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. At the end of the last trading period, Ionis Pharmaceuticals closed at $33.38.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) with a Neutral rating. Blueprint Medicines earned $0.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.86 and a 52-week-low of $60.12. Blueprint Medicines closed at $60.55 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ascendis Pharma is set to $187.00. For the third quarter, Ascendis Pharma had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.71 and a 52-week-low of $103.81. At the end of the last trading period, Ascendis Pharma closed at $112.39.

BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation

