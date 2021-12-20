Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2021

Upgrades

According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Old National Bancorp earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.28 and a 52-week-low of $15.53. Old National Bancorp closed at $17.31 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. First Midwest Bancorp earned $0.46 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.28 and a 52-week-low of $15.05. At the end of the last trading period, First Midwest Bancorp closed at $19.47.

According to Fox Advisors, the prior rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Lyft showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lyft shows a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $36.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.07.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.34 and a 52-week-low of $67.96. Cerner closed at $89.77 at the end of the last trading period.

For GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE:GFL), TD Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, GFL Environmental showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. At the end of the last trading period, GFL Environmental closed at $35.39.

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Ternium earned $6.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.86 and a 52-week-low of $26.41. At the end of the last trading period, Ternium closed at $42.39.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ:PTVE) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Pactiv Evergreen showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.87 and a 52-week-low of $10.57. Pactiv Evergreen closed at $12.47 at the end of the last trading period.

For Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. Dover earned $1.98 in the third quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dover shows a 52-week-high of $178.32 and a 52-week-low of $115.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $170.29.

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.01. Genfit closed at $5.09 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Teradata had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of Teradata shows a 52-week-high of $59.58 and a 52-week-low of $21.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.76.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Federal Realty Investment had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.56 and a 52-week-low of $81.85. At the end of the last trading period, Federal Realty Investment closed at $129.52.

For Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:PEAK), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Healthpeak Properties showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Healthpeak Properties shows a 52-week-high of $37.69 and a 52-week-low of $28.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.92.

For Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Public Storage had an EPS of $3.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $368.97 and a 52-week-low of $212.22. Public Storage closed at $361.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Rexford Industrial Realty showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rexford Industrial Realty shows a 52-week-high of $77.24 and a 52-week-low of $45.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.84.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) from Neutral to Overweight. Realogy Holdings earned $0.99 in the third quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Realogy Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.03 and a 52-week-low of $12.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.89.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Anthem earned $6.79 in the third quarter, compared to $4.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $451.71 and a 52-week-low of $286.04. Anthem closed at $445.10 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) was changed from Underperform to Hold. In the third quarter, Boston Beer Co showed an EPS of $2.97, compared to $6.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Beer Co shows a 52-week-high of $1349.98 and a 52-week-low of $435.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $531.80.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. AT&T earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AT&T shows a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.78.

For Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Strong Buy. For the third quarter, Limelight Networks had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Limelight Networks shows a 52-week-high of $5.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.24.

Downgrades

For Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (NYSE:SQM), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera shows a 52-week-high of $71.50 and a 52-week-low of $40.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.91.

For Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Novo Nordisk had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The current stock performance of Novo Nordisk shows a 52-week-high of $117.35 and a 52-week-low of $66.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.45.

For Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Bottomline Technologies showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.40 and a 52-week-low of $36.05. At the end of the last trading period, Bottomline Technologies closed at $56.13.

For Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Itron showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Itron shows a 52-week-high of $122.31 and a 52-week-low of $60.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.57.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Bottomline Technologies had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Bottomline Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $56.40 and a 52-week-low of $36.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.13.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Canopy Gwth had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Canopy Gwth shows a 52-week-high of $56.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.59.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) from Buy to Neutral. BrightView Holdings earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.17 and a 52-week-low of $13.21. BrightView Holdings closed at $14.47 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Welltower earned $0.80 in the third quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.80 and a 52-week-low of $59.38. At the end of the last trading period, Welltower closed at $83.20.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Extra Space Storage showed an EPS of $1.85, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Extra Space Storage shows a 52-week-high of $217.73 and a 52-week-low of $106.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $215.15.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG) from Overweight to Neutral. Regency Centers earned $1.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.06 and a 52-week-low of $43.49. At the end of the last trading period, Regency Centers closed at $71.55.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Hayward Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.27.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Bottomline Technologies showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bottomline Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $56.40 and a 52-week-low of $36.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.13.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. Sunrun earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunrun shows a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $32.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.23.

Initiations

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ayala Pharmaceuticals is set to $22.00. Ayala Pharmaceuticals earned $0.68 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.68 and a 52-week-low of $7.74. At the end of the last trading period, Ayala Pharmaceuticals closed at $9.03.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Southside Bancshares. For the third quarter, Southside Bancshares had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.36 and a 52-week-low of $30.21. At the end of the last trading period, Southside Bancshares closed at $40.80.

For Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The current stock performance of Lucid Gr shows a 52-week-high of $42.50 and a 52-week-low of $36.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.01.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for SoFi Technologies. In the third quarter, SoFi Technologies showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. SoFi Technologies closed at $14.65 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Speculative Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for BioTelemetry. BioTelemetry earned $0.32 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.10 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. BioTelemetry closed at $2.93 at the end of the last trading period.

For Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the third quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $539.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $932.57.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for RBC Bearings is set to $217.00. RBC Bearings earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RBC Bearings shows a 52-week-high of $250.52 and a 52-week-low of $160.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $200.31.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cannae Holdings is set to $42.00. For the third quarter, Cannae Holdings had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.57 and a 52-week-low of $29.16. Cannae Holdings closed at $32.46 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for ProPhase Labs is set to $12.00. In the third quarter, ProPhase Labs showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ProPhase Labs shows a 52-week-high of $16.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.29.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for 89bio. In the third quarter, 89bio showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.28 and a 52-week-low of $10.93. At the end of the last trading period, 89bio closed at $11.48.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ayala Pharmaceuticals is set to $18.00. For the third quarter, Ayala Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.68 and a 52-week-low of $7.74. At the end of the last trading period, Ayala Pharmaceuticals closed at $9.03.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Compass Therapeutics. The current stock performance of Compass Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.05.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV). The price target seems to have been set at $167.00 for Franco-Nevada. Franco-Nevada earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Franco-Nevada shows a 52-week-high of $163.79 and a 52-week-low of $105.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.58.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Edesa Biotech. For the third quarter, Edesa Biotech had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of Edesa Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.71.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on BioCardia Inc (NASDAQ:BCDA) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioCardia is set to $9.00. For the third quarter, BioCardia had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. At the end of the last trading period, BioCardia closed at $1.75.

