Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Goodyear Tire & Rubber had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.95. At the end of the last trading period, Goodyear Tire & Rubber closed at $21.69.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, ITT showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ITT shows a 52-week-high of $105.54 and a 52-week-low of $74.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.39.
- For SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, SVB Finl Gr had an EPS of $6.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.47. The current stock performance of SVB Finl Gr shows a 52-week-high of $763.22 and a 52-week-low of $337.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $716.78.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, TechnipFMC had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of TechnipFMC shows a 52-week-high of $13.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Elastic showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Elastic shows a 52-week-high of $189.84 and a 52-week-low of $97.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.44.
Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) from Buy to Neutral.
- For Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Evercore showed an EPS of $3.96, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evercore shows a 52-week-high of $164.63 and a 52-week-low of $93.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.62.
- For The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Kraft Heinz had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Kraft Heinz closed at $34.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) from Buy to Neutral. Allegion earned $1.56 in the third quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegion shows a 52-week-high of $148.69 and a 52-week-low of $106.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.74.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, American States Water had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.98 and a 52-week-low of $70.07. American States Water closed at $98.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Honeywell International earned $2.02 in the third quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $236.86 and a 52-week-low of $194.55. Honeywell International closed at $207.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- For AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. AeroVironment earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AeroVironment shows a 52-week-high of $143.72 and a 52-week-low of $53.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.98.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Stitch Fix showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.76 and a 52-week-low of $22.04. Stitch Fix closed at $24.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Becton, Dickinson showed an EPS of $2.59, compared to $2.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $267.37 and a 52-week-low of $234.61. Becton, Dickinson closed at $250.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Avid Bioservices showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avid Bioservices shows a 52-week-high of $34.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.50.
Initiations
- Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Allot is set to $23.00. Allot earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. Allot closed at $11.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF). The price target seems to have been set at $171.00 for J&J Snack Foods. In the fourth quarter, J&J Snack Foods showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.71 and a 52-week-low of $134.68. At the end of the last trading period, J&J Snack Foods closed at $143.02.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for VIZIO Holding is set to $28.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. At the end of the last trading period, VIZIO Holding closed at $19.50.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals is set to $71.00. In the third quarter, Arena Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $3.21, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.50. Arena Pharmaceuticals closed at $52.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for BigCommerce Holdings is set to $66.00. For the third quarter, BigCommerce Holdings had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of BigCommerce Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $39.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.25.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC). The price target seems to have been set at $181.00 for Lancaster Colony. For the first quarter, Lancaster Colony had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.31 and a 52-week-low of $145.79. Lancaster Colony closed at $150.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird initiated coverage on Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wejo Gr is set to $12.00.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Keysight Technologies. In the fourth quarter, Keysight Technologies showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $203.12 and a 52-week-low of $122.12. Keysight Technologies closed at $202.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to $84.00. In the third quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals closed at $41.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for argenx is set to $390.00. For the third quarter, argenx had an EPS of $4.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.96. The current stock performance of argenx shows a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $248.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $292.52.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The price target seems to have been set at $176.00 for Ascendis Pharma. Ascendis Pharma earned $1.73 in the third quarter, compared to $2.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ascendis Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $183.98 and a 52-week-low of $109.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $142.95.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Horizon Therapeutics is set to $137.00. For the third quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of $66.41. At the end of the last trading period, Horizon Therapeutics closed at $102.04.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kezar Life Sciences is set to $19.00. For the third quarter, Kezar Life Sciences had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Kezar Life Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $15.64 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.66.
- Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cardiff Oncology is set to $19.00. For the third quarter, Cardiff Oncology had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Cardiff Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $23.15 and a 52-week-low of $4.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.51.
- With a Sell rating, UBS initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for NXP Semiconductors. In the third quarter, NXP Semiconductors showed an EPS of $2.84, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $239.91 and a 52-week-low of $152.93. NXP Semiconductors closed at $238.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Roblox closed at $115.99 at the end of the last trading period.
