QQQ
-0.64
398.47
-0.16%
BTC/USD
+ 61.05
50650.00
+ 0.12%
DIA
-0.56
358.30
-0.16%
SPY
-0.70
468.98
-0.15%
TLT
-1.16
152.16
-0.77%
GLD
-0.26
167.07
-0.16%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
December 8, 2021 10:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Goodyear Tire & Rubber had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.95. At the end of the last trading period, Goodyear Tire & Rubber closed at $21.69.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, ITT showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ITT shows a 52-week-high of $105.54 and a 52-week-low of $74.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.39.
  • For SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, SVB Finl Gr had an EPS of $6.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.47. The current stock performance of SVB Finl Gr shows a 52-week-high of $763.22 and a 52-week-low of $337.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $716.78.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, TechnipFMC had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of TechnipFMC shows a 52-week-high of $13.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Elastic showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Elastic shows a 52-week-high of $189.84 and a 52-week-low of $97.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.44.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) from Buy to Neutral.
  • For Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Evercore showed an EPS of $3.96, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evercore shows a 52-week-high of $164.63 and a 52-week-low of $93.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.62.
  • For The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Kraft Heinz had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Kraft Heinz closed at $34.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) from Buy to Neutral. Allegion earned $1.56 in the third quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegion shows a 52-week-high of $148.69 and a 52-week-low of $106.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.74.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, American States Water had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.98 and a 52-week-low of $70.07. American States Water closed at $98.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Honeywell International earned $2.02 in the third quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $236.86 and a 52-week-low of $194.55. Honeywell International closed at $207.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. AeroVironment earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AeroVironment shows a 52-week-high of $143.72 and a 52-week-low of $53.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.98.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Stitch Fix showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.76 and a 52-week-low of $22.04. Stitch Fix closed at $24.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Becton, Dickinson showed an EPS of $2.59, compared to $2.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $267.37 and a 52-week-low of $234.61. Becton, Dickinson closed at $250.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Avid Bioservices showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avid Bioservices shows a 52-week-high of $34.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.50.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Allot is set to $23.00. Allot earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. Allot closed at $11.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF). The price target seems to have been set at $171.00 for J&J Snack Foods. In the fourth quarter, J&J Snack Foods showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.71 and a 52-week-low of $134.68. At the end of the last trading period, J&J Snack Foods closed at $143.02.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO Holding Corp (NYSE:VZIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for VIZIO Holding is set to $28.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. At the end of the last trading period, VIZIO Holding closed at $19.50.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals is set to $71.00. In the third quarter, Arena Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $3.21, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.50. Arena Pharmaceuticals closed at $52.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for BigCommerce Holdings is set to $66.00. For the third quarter, BigCommerce Holdings had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of BigCommerce Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $39.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.25.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC). The price target seems to have been set at $181.00 for Lancaster Colony. For the first quarter, Lancaster Colony had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.31 and a 52-week-low of $145.79. Lancaster Colony closed at $150.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wejo Gr is set to $12.00.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Keysight Technologies. In the fourth quarter, Keysight Technologies showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $203.12 and a 52-week-low of $122.12. Keysight Technologies closed at $202.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to $84.00. In the third quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals closed at $41.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for argenx is set to $390.00. For the third quarter, argenx had an EPS of $4.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.96. The current stock performance of argenx shows a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $248.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $292.52.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The price target seems to have been set at $176.00 for Ascendis Pharma. Ascendis Pharma earned $1.73 in the third quarter, compared to $2.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ascendis Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $183.98 and a 52-week-low of $109.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $142.95.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Horizon Therapeutics is set to $137.00. For the third quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of $66.41. At the end of the last trading period, Horizon Therapeutics closed at $102.04.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kezar Life Sciences is set to $19.00. For the third quarter, Kezar Life Sciences had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Kezar Life Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $15.64 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.66.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cardiff Oncology is set to $19.00. For the third quarter, Cardiff Oncology had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Cardiff Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $23.15 and a 52-week-low of $4.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.51.
  • With a Sell rating, UBS initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for NXP Semiconductors. In the third quarter, NXP Semiconductors showed an EPS of $2.84, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $239.91 and a 52-week-low of $152.93. NXP Semiconductors closed at $238.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Roblox closed at $115.99 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2021

  read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021

Upgrades read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2021

  read more