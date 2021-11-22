Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Kimco Realty showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.03. At the end of the last trading period, Kimco Realty closed at $23.87.
- According to HSBC, the prior rating for VNET Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, VNET Group showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.75. At the end of the last trading period, VNET Group closed at $12.97.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.00 and a 52-week-low of $120.83. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $181.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Royal Gold earned $1.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.69 and a 52-week-low of $92.01. At the end of the last trading period, Royal Gold closed at $105.43.
- For Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Adobe showed an EPS of $3.11, compared to $2.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $699.50 and a 52-week-low of $420.78. At the end of the last trading period, Adobe closed at $688.37.
- For The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. For the third quarter, Toronto-Dominion Bank had an EPS of $1.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of Toronto-Dominion Bank shows a 52-week-high of $75.13 and a 52-week-low of $51.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.63.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) was changed from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.42 and a 52-week-low of $27.16. At the end of the last trading period, DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $31.53.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Yamana Gold showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Yamana Gold shows a 52-week-high of $6.16 and a 52-week-low of $3.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.32.
- William Blair upgraded the previous rating for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $4.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.56 and a 52-week-low of $71.59. At the end of the last trading period, Biomarin Pharmaceutical closed at $91.47.
- BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Xcel Energy showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.94 and a 52-week-low of $57.23. Xcel Energy closed at $65.10 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Casa Systems earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. At the end of the last trading period, Casa Systems closed at $5.41.
- For Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR), SMBC Nikko downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Ventas earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.09 and a 52-week-low of $45.40. At the end of the last trading period, Ventas closed at $51.35.
- According to Bradesco Corretora, the prior rating for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, StoneCo had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of StoneCo shows a 52-week-high of $95.12 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.13.
- For PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS), Bradesco Corretora downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, PagSeguro Digital showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PagSeguro Digital shows a 52-week-high of $62.83 and a 52-week-low of $29.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.72.
- According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Aspen Group showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aspen Group shows a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.13.
- BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teladoc Health shows a 52-week-high of $308.00 and a 52-week-low of $116.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.99.
- For Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. Activision Blizzard earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $60.90. At the end of the last trading period, Activision Blizzard closed at $62.38.
- For Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Blink Charging showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Blink Charging shows a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.08.
- According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Equifax had an EPS of $1.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The current stock performance of Equifax shows a 52-week-high of $292.11 and a 52-week-low of $161.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $288.86.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Westlake Chemical showed an EPS of $4.69, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Westlake Chemical shows a 52-week-high of $106.47 and a 52-week-low of $72.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.72.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Olin had an EPS of $2.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.76 and a 52-week-low of $20.89. At the end of the last trading period, Olin closed at $60.22.
- Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Celanese earned $4.82 in the third quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.04 and a 52-week-low of $115.42. At the end of the last trading period, Celanese closed at $165.74.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT). Rent the Runway earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA) with a Buy rating. Informatica earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ).
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) with a Neutral rating.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) with an Overweight rating In the second quarter, Rent the Runway showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter.
