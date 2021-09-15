Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021
Upgrades
- For Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Alcoa earned $1.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.17 and a 52-week-low of $10.98. At the end of the last trading period, Alcoa closed at $48.00.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Knight-Swift had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of Knight-Swift shows a 52-week-high of $54.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.72.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, SM Energy showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.86 and a 52-week-low of $1.34. At the end of the last trading period, SM Energy closed at $20.26.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) from Underweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Range Resources had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.82 and a 52-week-low of $5.93. At the end of the last trading period, Range Resources closed at $18.39.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Sarepta Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.51. The current stock performance of Sarepta Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $181.83 and a 52-week-low of $65.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.28.
- For Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Schneider National showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Schneider National shows a 52-week-high of $27.15 and a 52-week-low of $20.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.98.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Werner Enterprises earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.76 and a 52-week-low of $35.15. Werner Enterprises closed at $45.96 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Southwestern Energy earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $5.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.16.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.11 and a 52-week-low of $65.16. Chevron closed at $96.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the previous rating for Itamar Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ITMR) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Itamar Medical had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Itamar Medical shows a 52-week-high of $30.40 and a 52-week-low of $16.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.40.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Integra Lifesciences showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.40 and a 52-week-low of $42.12. Integra Lifesciences closed at $69.95 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Motion Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOTN). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Motion Acquisition. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. Motion Acquisition closed at $9.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Unisys. Unisys earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.60 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. Unisys closed at $23.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) with a Buy rating. The price target for 180 Life Sciences is set to $11.00. In the second quarter, 180 Life Sciences earned $0.75. The current stock performance of 180 Life Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $1.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.67.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Surrozen is set to $20.00. At the end of the last trading period, Surrozen closed at $10.13.
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for EVgo. In the second quarter, EVgo earned $4.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.90. EVgo closed at $7.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for CCC Intelligent Solutions. At the end of the last trading period, CCC Intelligent Solutions closed at $11.29.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sonnet BioTherapeutics is set to $5.00. In the third quarter, Sonnet BioTherapeutics showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Sonnet BioTherapeutics closed at $0.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lucid Gr is set to $30.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.95.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equillium Inc (NASDAQ:EQ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Equillium is set to $14.00. Equillium earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.47. At the end of the last trading period, Equillium closed at $5.40.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Wynn Resorts is set to $112.00. Wynn Resorts earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $6.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.88 and a 52-week-low of $67.70. At the end of the last trading period, Wynn Resorts closed at $92.25.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Las Vegas Sands. In the second quarter, Las Vegas Sands showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.77 and a 52-week-low of $36.42. At the end of the last trading period, Las Vegas Sands closed at $38.71.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR). The price target seems to have been set at $137.00 for Caesars Entertainment. In the second quarter, Caesars Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.46 and a 52-week-low of $43.07. Caesars Entertainment closed at $103.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) with a Buy rating. The price target for SoFi Technologies is set to $28.00. For the second quarter, SoFi Technologies had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. SoFi Technologies closed at $14.50 at the end of the last trading period.
