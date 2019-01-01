QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
1.22/2.18%
52 Wk
55.23 - 79.18
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
38.17
Open
-
P/E
18.86
EPS
0.86
Shares
86.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 3:50PM
Lanxess is a German chemical company that was originally spun out of Bayer. Lanxess has visibly decommoditized its portfolio in recent years by divesting its synthetic rubber business and is moving toward becoming a specialty chemicals company in the fields of consumer protection chemicals, specialty additives, intermediates, and engineering plastics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lanxess Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lanxess (LNXSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lanxess (OTCPK: LNXSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lanxess's (LNXSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lanxess.

Q

What is the target price for Lanxess (LNXSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lanxess (OTCPK: LNXSF) was reported by Credit Suisse on September 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LNXSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lanxess (LNXSF)?

A

The stock price for Lanxess (OTCPK: LNXSF) is $55.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:45:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lanxess (LNXSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lanxess.

Q

When is Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) reporting earnings?

A

Lanxess does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lanxess (LNXSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lanxess.

Q

What sector and industry does Lanxess (LNXSF) operate in?

A

Lanxess is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.