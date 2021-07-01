Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2021

Upgrades

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Thor Industries had an EPS of $3.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of Thor Industries shows a 52-week-high of $152.20 and a 52-week-low of $78.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.00.

According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Tractor Supply showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $200.75 and a 52-week-low of $127.78. At the end of the last trading period, Tractor Supply closed at $186.06.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Cabot had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $34.84. Cabot closed at $56.93 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Meritor showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Meritor shows a 52-week-high of $33.56 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.42.

For WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Strong Buy. WideOpenWest earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.34 and a 52-week-low of $4.72. At the end of the last trading period, WideOpenWest closed at $20.71.

HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) from Neutral to Buy. Aspen Aerogels earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aspen Aerogels shows a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.92.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) from Hold to Buy. Celanese earned $3.46 in the first quarter, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.00 and a 52-week-low of $83.09. At the end of the last trading period, Celanese closed at $151.60.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. First Hawaiian earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Hawaiian shows a 52-week-high of $30.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.34.

For Ascential PLC (OTC:AIAPF), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Ascential shows a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.81.

Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for NCC Group PLC (OTC:NCCGF) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.08 and a 52-week-low of $2.31. At the end of the last trading period, NCC Group closed at $4.08.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.62 and a 52-week-low of $52.36. At the end of the last trading period, AGCO closed at $130.38.

For Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Heartland Express earned $0.17 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.75 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. At the end of the last trading period, Heartland Express closed at $17.13.

For Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Enbridge showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.13 and a 52-week-low of $26.97. Enbridge closed at $40.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. At the end of the last trading period, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs closed at $10.35.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

Summit Insights Group downgraded the previous rating for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of $1.88, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $42.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.98.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, bluebird bio showed an EPS of $3.07, compared to $3.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of bluebird bio shows a 52-week-high of $68.39 and a 52-week-low of $24.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.98.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ventas shows a 52-week-high of $59.75 and a 52-week-low of $33.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.10.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, New Senior Investment Gr had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of New Senior Investment Gr shows a 52-week-high of $8.99 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.78.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SNSE) from Buy to Hold. Sensei Biotherapeutics earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $4.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sensei Biotherapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.76.

For Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Goosehead Insurance had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.79 and a 52-week-low of $72.35. Goosehead Insurance closed at $127.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Polaris Inc (NYSE:PII), Longbow Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Polaris earned $2.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.73 and a 52-week-low of $86.67. Polaris closed at $136.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ:BVS), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Bioventus earned $0.15 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Bioventus shows a 52-week-high of $19.94 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.60.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY) from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.31 and a 52-week-low of $16.78. BNP Paribas closed at $31.32 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Partners Group Holding AG (OTC:PGPHF) was changed from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1590.00 and a 52-week-low of $899.20. Partners Group Holding closed at $1510.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, RISE Education Cayman had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of RISE Education Cayman shows a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $2.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.61.

For Edison International (NYSE:EIX), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the first quarter, Edison showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Edison shows a 52-week-high of $66.68 and a 52-week-low of $48.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.82.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Flotek Industries is set to $2.50. For the first quarter, Flotek Industries had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.17. Flotek Industries closed at $1.73 at the end of the last trading period.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stealth BioTherapeutics is set to $3.00. For the first quarter, Stealth BioTherapeutics had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.06. Stealth BioTherapeutics closed at $1.56 at the end of the last trading period.

For Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp (NYSE:ASPL), Barrington Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. Aspirational Consumer closed at $9.98 at the end of the last trading period.

CL King initiated coverage on Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC) with a Neutral rating. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Atotech’s EPS was $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. At the end of the last trading period, Atotech closed at $25.53.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch Inc (NASDAQ:LTCH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Latch is set to $19.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.17 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. Latch closed at $12.27 at the end of the last trading period.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verastem is set to $6.00. Verastem earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verastem shows a 52-week-high of $4.93 and a 52-week-low of $1.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.07.

With a Buy rating, Argus Research initiated coverage on Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO). The price target seems to have been set at $225.00 for Qorvo. In the fourth quarter, Qorvo showed an EPS of $2.74, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $107.18. At the end of the last trading period, Qorvo closed at $195.65.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Taboola.com is set to $17.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Taboola.com closed at $10.35.

Barclays initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ZipRecruiter is set to $30.00. For the fourth quarter, ZipRecruiter had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of ZipRecruiter shows a 52-week-high of $25.57 and a 52-week-low of $19.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.98.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Seelos Therapeutics is set to $8.00. Seelos Therapeutics earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. Seelos Therapeutics closed at $2.64 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN). The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for LivePerson. LivePerson earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $72.23 and a 52-week-low of $37.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.24.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Bed Bath & Beyond. For the first quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.39. Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $33.29 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CareMax Inc (NASDAQ:CMAX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CareMax is set to $14.00. The current stock performance of CareMax shows a 52-week-high of $15.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.90.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for AquaBounty Technologies. In the first quarter, AquaBounty Technologies showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AquaBounty Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $13.32 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.36.

With a Perform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for OFS Capital. For the first quarter, OFS Capital had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.96. At the end of the last trading period, OFS Capital closed at $9.96.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Passage Bio. Passage Bio earned $0.76 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Passage Bio shows a 52-week-high of $30.87 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.24.

For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the first quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $306.08 and a 52-week-low of $185.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $201.63 at the end of the last trading period.

For Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Agios Pharmaceuticals earned $1.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.16 and a 52-week-low of $32.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals closed at $55.11 at the end of the last trading period.

Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $463.00. Twilio earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Twilio shows a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $208.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $394.16.

See all analyst ratings initiations.