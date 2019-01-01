|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ascential (OTCGM: AIAPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ascential.
The latest price target for Ascential (OTCGM: AIAPF) was reported by Berenberg on July 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AIAPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ascential (OTCGM: AIAPF) is $4.25 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:18:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ascential.
Ascential does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ascential.
Ascential is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.