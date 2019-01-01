QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.06/2.04%
52 Wk
3.07 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
951M
Payout Ratio
155
Open
-
P/E
75.32
EPS
0
Shares
309.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:31AM
NCC Group PLC is a U.K.-based provider of information assurance software solutions to the transportation, finance, retail, Internet of Things, and oil and gas end markets. The firm's operations are organized in below divisions: Assurance, which offers security and risks consulting services; group escrow, which offers software escrow services with a third-party agent; and domain services, which maintains and publishes trust security standards. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United Kingdom, with the rest coming from Europe and the rest of the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NCC Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NCC Group (NCCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NCC Group (OTCGM: NCCGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NCC Group's (NCCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NCC Group.

Q

What is the target price for NCC Group (NCCGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for NCC Group (OTCGM: NCCGF) was reported by Berenberg on July 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NCCGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NCC Group (NCCGF)?

A

The stock price for NCC Group (OTCGM: NCCGF) is $3.07 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 20:21:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NCC Group (NCCGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is NCC Group (OTCGM:NCCGF) reporting earnings?

A

NCC Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NCC Group (NCCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NCC Group.

Q

What sector and industry does NCC Group (NCCGF) operate in?

A

NCC Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.