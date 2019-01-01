NCC Group PLC is a U.K.-based provider of information assurance software solutions to the transportation, finance, retail, Internet of Things, and oil and gas end markets. The firm's operations are organized in below divisions: Assurance, which offers security and risks consulting services; group escrow, which offers software escrow services with a third-party agent; and domain services, which maintains and publishes trust security standards. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United Kingdom, with the rest coming from Europe and the rest of the world.