Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Sanderson Farms showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.27 and a 52-week-low of $102.13. At the end of the last trading period, Sanderson Farms closed at $140.18.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Pilgrims Pride earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.37 and a 52-week-low of $14.06. At the end of the last trading period, Pilgrims Pride closed at $21.10.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Lloyds Banking Group earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lloyds Banking Group shows a 52-week-high of $3.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.98.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, ABB had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.71. At the end of the last trading period, ABB closed at $28.81.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.64 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. At the end of the last trading period, Tyson Foods closed at $66.15.
  • Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Targa Resources showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.66. At the end of the last trading period, Targa Resources closed at $30.24.
  • According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for MaxLinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, MaxLinear showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MaxLinear shows a 52-week-high of $38.71 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.04.
  • For MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. MGM Resorts Intl earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.66 and a 52-week-low of $5.90. MGM Resorts Intl closed at $34.24 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) from In-Line to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Hub Group showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hub Group shows a 52-week-high of $61.37 and a 52-week-low of $36.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.85.
  • For The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Estee Lauder Cos had an EPS of $2.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $276.94 and a 52-week-low of $137.01. At the end of the last trading period, Estee Lauder Cos closed at $272.90.
  • For Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Crestwood Equity Partners showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crestwood Equity Partners shows a 52-week-high of $29.58 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.69.
  • For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.12 in the first quarter, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $327.89 and a 52-week-low of $167.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $253.33.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $266.18 and a 52-week-low of $107.75. Workday closed at $263.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC), JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Teradata had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.62. At the end of the last trading period, Teradata closed at $37.09.
  • For Target Corp (NYSE:TGT), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Target had an EPS of $2.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.96 and a 52-week-low of $90.17. Target closed at $188.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Tractor Supply had an EPS of $1.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.83 and a 52-week-low of $63.89. At the end of the last trading period, Tractor Supply closed at $151.50.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Hershey earned $1.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hershey shows a 52-week-high of $161.83 and a 52-week-low of $109.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.52.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Estee Lauder Cos showed an EPS of $2.61, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $276.94 and a 52-week-low of $137.01. Estee Lauder Cos closed at $272.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Exxon Mobil earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.01 and a 52-week-low of $30.11. Exxon Mobil closed at $49.96 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Sidoti & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Systemax had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.35 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. Systemax closed at $44.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Kennametal showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kennametal shows a 52-week-high of $41.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.71.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Neutral to Sell. ViacomCBS earned $0.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.73 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $54.04.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Tenable Holdings showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.28. At the end of the last trading period, Tenable Holdings closed at $46.25.
  • For Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ:VIE), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Viela Bio showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.66 and a 52-week-low of $25.02. Viela Bio closed at $52.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, ONEOK had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. ONEOK closed at $42.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) from Buy to Neutral. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Las Vegas Sands closed at $55.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, El Pollo Loco Holdings had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.15. At the end of the last trading period, El Pollo Loco Holdings closed at $20.55.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Denny's Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Denny's had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.13 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. At the end of the last trading period, Denny's closed at $17.41.
  • For Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Cracker Barrel Old showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $170.10 and a 52-week-low of $53.61. Cracker Barrel Old closed at $147.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Noble Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.56 and a 52-week-low of $1.81. At the end of the last trading period, Noble Midstream Partners closed at $13.30.
  • For SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, SBA Communications showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $328.37 and a 52-week-low of $205.20. At the end of the last trading period, SBA Communications closed at $273.86.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Iridium Communications showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iridium Communications shows a 52-week-high of $54.51 and a 52-week-low of $16.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.94.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELDN). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Eledon Pharmaceuticals. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.84. At the end of the last trading period, Eledon Pharmaceuticals closed at $14.99.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is set to $38.00. For the third quarter, Mirum Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $9.14. At the end of the last trading period, Mirum Pharmaceuticals closed at $19.40.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH). The price target seems to have been set at $83.00 for Poshmark. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $66.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.21.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on SRAX Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for SRAX is set to $7.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.51. SRAX closed at $4.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Poshmark. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $66.10. At the end of the last trading period, Poshmark closed at $69.21.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Petco Health and Wellness. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.05. Petco Health and Wellness closed at $26.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Petco Health and Wellness is set to $31.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.05. At the end of the last trading period, Petco Health and Wellness closed at $26.35.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Motorsport Games is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.14. At the end of the last trading period, Motorsport Games closed at $32.66.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on BTRS Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BTRS) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of BTRS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.00.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Affirm Holdings. The current stock performance of Affirm Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $137.98 and a 52-week-low of $90.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.45.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TFFP) with a Buy rating. The price target for TFF Pharmaceuticals is set to $31.00. For the third quarter, TFF Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current stock performance of TFF Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $21.14 and a 52-week-low of $3.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.69.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Aldeyra Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Aldeyra Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The current stock performance of Aldeyra Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $14.62 and a 52-week-low of $1.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.59.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH). The price target seems to have been set at $73.00 for Poshmark. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $66.10. Poshmark closed at $69.21 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ABB + AFRM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2021
The Future Looks Bright For PayPal
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Famed Tech-Focused Venture Capital Fund Raises $2.5 Billion
Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Affirm, HEICO, Vector Group, Biotechs And More
Exclusive: Katapult CEO Talks Growing E-Commerce, Strength From Stimulus And Affirm Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SYXSidoti & Co.Downgrades
KMTUBSDowngrades35.0
CSTMNorthland Capital MarketsDowngrades13.0
ZBHRaymond JamesMaintains187.0
PROGWells FargoDowngrades5.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com