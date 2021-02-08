Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Sanderson Farms showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.27 and a 52-week-low of $102.13. At the end of the last trading period, Sanderson Farms closed at $140.18.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Pilgrims Pride earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.37 and a 52-week-low of $14.06. At the end of the last trading period, Pilgrims Pride closed at $21.10.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Lloyds Banking Group earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lloyds Banking Group shows a 52-week-high of $3.02 and a 52-week-low of $1.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.98.
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the fourth quarter, ABB had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.71. At the end of the last trading period, ABB closed at $28.81.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.64 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. At the end of the last trading period, Tyson Foods closed at $66.15.
- Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Targa Resources showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.66. At the end of the last trading period, Targa Resources closed at $30.24.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for MaxLinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, MaxLinear showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MaxLinear shows a 52-week-high of $38.71 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.04.
- For MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. MGM Resorts Intl earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.66 and a 52-week-low of $5.90. MGM Resorts Intl closed at $34.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) from In-Line to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Hub Group showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hub Group shows a 52-week-high of $61.37 and a 52-week-low of $36.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.85.
- For The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Estee Lauder Cos had an EPS of $2.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $276.94 and a 52-week-low of $137.01. At the end of the last trading period, Estee Lauder Cos closed at $272.90.
- For Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Crestwood Equity Partners showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crestwood Equity Partners shows a 52-week-high of $29.58 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.69.
- For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.12 in the first quarter, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $327.89 and a 52-week-low of $167.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $253.33.
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Workday had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $266.18 and a 52-week-low of $107.75. Workday closed at $263.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC), JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Teradata had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.90 and a 52-week-low of $17.62. At the end of the last trading period, Teradata closed at $37.09.
- For Target Corp (NYSE:TGT), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Target had an EPS of $2.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.96 and a 52-week-low of $90.17. Target closed at $188.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Tractor Supply had an EPS of $1.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.83 and a 52-week-low of $63.89. At the end of the last trading period, Tractor Supply closed at $151.50.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Hershey earned $1.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hershey shows a 52-week-high of $161.83 and a 52-week-low of $109.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.52.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Estee Lauder Cos showed an EPS of $2.61, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $276.94 and a 52-week-low of $137.01. Estee Lauder Cos closed at $272.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Exxon Mobil earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.01 and a 52-week-low of $30.11. Exxon Mobil closed at $49.96 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Sidoti & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Systemax had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.35 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. Systemax closed at $44.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Kennametal showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kennametal shows a 52-week-high of $41.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.71.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Neutral to Sell. ViacomCBS earned $0.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.73 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $54.04.
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Tenable Holdings showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.28. At the end of the last trading period, Tenable Holdings closed at $46.25.
- For Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ:VIE), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Viela Bio showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.66 and a 52-week-low of $25.02. Viela Bio closed at $52.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, ONEOK had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. ONEOK closed at $42.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) from Buy to Neutral. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Las Vegas Sands closed at $55.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, El Pollo Loco Holdings had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.15. At the end of the last trading period, El Pollo Loco Holdings closed at $20.55.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Denny's Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Denny's had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.13 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. At the end of the last trading period, Denny's closed at $17.41.
- For Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Cracker Barrel Old showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $170.10 and a 52-week-low of $53.61. Cracker Barrel Old closed at $147.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Noble Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.56 and a 52-week-low of $1.81. At the end of the last trading period, Noble Midstream Partners closed at $13.30.
- For SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, SBA Communications showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $328.37 and a 52-week-low of $205.20. At the end of the last trading period, SBA Communications closed at $273.86.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Iridium Communications showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iridium Communications shows a 52-week-high of $54.51 and a 52-week-low of $16.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.94.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELDN). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Eledon Pharmaceuticals. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.84. At the end of the last trading period, Eledon Pharmaceuticals closed at $14.99.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is set to $38.00. For the third quarter, Mirum Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $9.14. At the end of the last trading period, Mirum Pharmaceuticals closed at $19.40.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH). The price target seems to have been set at $83.00 for Poshmark. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $66.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.21.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on SRAX Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for SRAX is set to $7.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.51. SRAX closed at $4.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Poshmark. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $66.10. At the end of the last trading period, Poshmark closed at $69.21.
- With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Petco Health and Wellness. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.05. Petco Health and Wellness closed at $26.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Petco Health and Wellness is set to $31.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.05. At the end of the last trading period, Petco Health and Wellness closed at $26.35.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ:MSGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Motorsport Games is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.14. At the end of the last trading period, Motorsport Games closed at $32.66.
- William Blair initiated coverage on BTRS Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BTRS) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of BTRS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.00.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Affirm Holdings. The current stock performance of Affirm Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $137.98 and a 52-week-low of $90.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.45.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TFFP) with a Buy rating. The price target for TFF Pharmaceuticals is set to $31.00. For the third quarter, TFF Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current stock performance of TFF Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $21.14 and a 52-week-low of $3.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.69.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Aldeyra Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Aldeyra Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The current stock performance of Aldeyra Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $14.62 and a 52-week-low of $1.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.59.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH). The price target seems to have been set at $73.00 for Poshmark. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $66.10. Poshmark closed at $69.21 at the end of the last trading period.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings