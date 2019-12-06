Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2019
Upgrades
- Vertical Research changed the rating for DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) from Hold to Buy. The total market value of DuPont de Nemours's outstanding shares is at $48.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.47 and a 52-week-low of $61.63. DuPont de Nemours's stock last closed at $61.99 per share.
- For Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Epizyme showed an EPS of ($0.40), compared to ($0.54) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Epizyme is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.14. Epizyme's stock last closed at $15.30 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from Neutral to Buy. HCA Healthcare earned $2.23 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HCA Healthcare's outstanding shares is at $45.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.96 and a 52-week-low of $110.31. HCA Healthcare's stock last closed at $140.68 per share.
- For Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Huazhu Group showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Huazhu Group's outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.39 and a 52-week-low of $27.01. Huazhu Group's stock last closed at $34.50 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Ingersoll-Rand had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. Ingersoll-Rand's market cap stands at $30.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.42 and a 52-week-low of $85.15. Ingersoll-Rand's stock last closed at $129.02 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.49), compared to ($0.51) from the year-ago quarter. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $386.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $9.97 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Montage Resources Corp (NYSE: MR) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. The current market cap for Montage Resources is at $161.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.60 and a 52-week-low of $2.59. Montage Resources's stock last closed at $5.29 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Royal Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Royal Philips had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The total market value of Royal Philips's outstanding shares is at $41.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.84 and a 52-week-low of $32.98. Royal Philips's stock last closed at $46.49 per share.
- SVB Leerink changed the rating for Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) from Underperform to Market Perform. Sage Therapeutics earned ($3.48) in the third quarter, compared to ($2.63) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sage Therapeutics is at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.56 and a 52-week-low of $56.50. Sage Therapeutics's stock last closed at $60.18 per share.
Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) from Buy to Neutral. Anthem earned $4.87 in the third quarter, compared to $3.81 in the year-ago quarter. Anthem's market cap stands at $68.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $317.99 and a 52-week-low of $227.16. Anthem's stock last closed at $286.50 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) from Buy to Neutral. Evoqua Water Technologies earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Evoqua Water Technologies's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $9.04. Evoqua Water Technologies's stock last closed at $19.05 per share.
- For Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Audentes Therapeutics earned ($1.00) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.97) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Audentes Therapeutics is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.48 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $59.21 per share.
- HSBC downgraded the stock for Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) from Buy to Hold. The current market cap for Borr Drilling is at $723.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.15 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. Borr Drilling's stock last closed at $6.10 per share.
- Barclays downgraded the stock for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Centennial Resource Dev had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The total market value of Centennial Resource Dev's outstanding shares is at $940.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.92. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $3.41 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Ciena had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. Ciena's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.78 and a 52-week-low of $30.67. Ciena's stock last closed at $36.29 per share.
- For Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO), HSBC downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Diamond Offshore Drilling showed an EPS of ($0.67), compared to ($0.26) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Diamond Offshore Drilling's outstanding shares is at $728.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.76 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. Diamond Offshore Drilling's stock last closed at $5.57 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Encana earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Encana is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Encana's stock last closed at $3.94 per share.
- For TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, TechnipFMC showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. TechnipFMC's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. TechnipFMC's stock last closed at $18.91 per share.
- For At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. At Home Group earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for At Home Group is at $550.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. At Home Group's stock last closed at $5.47 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, J.Jill had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The total market value of J.Jill's outstanding shares is at $76.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.51 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. J.Jill's stock last closed at $1.23 per share.
- For The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK), Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Michaels Companies showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Michaels Companies's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.27 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Michaels Companies's stock last closed at $6.08 per share.
- For Noble Corp PLC (NYSE: NE), HSBC downgraded the stock from Buy to Reduce. In the third quarter, Noble showed an EPS of ($0.46), compared to ($0.43) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Noble is at $306.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.12 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. Noble's stock last closed at $1.08 per share.
- Loop Capital changed the rating for Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Ingevity showed an EPS of $1.46, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ingevity's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.41 and a 52-week-low of $72.59. Ingevity's stock last closed at $89.81 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Range Resources showed an EPS of ($0.07), compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Range Resources is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.56 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. Range Resources's stock last closed at $3.59 per share.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock for Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) from Buy to Neutral. Sage Therapeutics earned ($3.48) in the third quarter, compared to ($2.63) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sage Therapeutics is at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.56 and a 52-week-low of $56.50. Sage Therapeutics's stock last closed at $60.18 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED). The price target is set at $170.00 for Amedisys. In the third quarter, Amedisys showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Amedisys's outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.37 and a 52-week-low of $103.76. Amedisys's stock last closed at $165.37 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) with a Sell rating. The price target for A.O. Smith is set at $43.00. In the third quarter, A.O. Smith showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of A.O. Smith's outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.66 and a 52-week-low of $40.38. A.O. Smith's stock last closed at $46.91 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI). The price target is set at $112.00 for Armstrong World Indus. Armstrong World Indus earned $1.38 in the third quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Armstrong World Indus is at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.50 and a 52-week-low of $54.34. Armstrong World Indus's stock last closed at $93.24 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) with a Buy rating. ConocoPhillips earned $0.82 in the third quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of ConocoPhillips's outstanding shares is at $65.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.01 and a 52-week-low of $50.13. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $59.83 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). The price target is set at $51.00 for D.R. Horton. For the fourth quarter, D.R. Horton had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The current market cap for D.R. Horton is at $20.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.81 and a 52-week-low of $32.39. D.R. Horton's stock last closed at $55.75 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS). The price target is set at $74.00 for Fortune Brands Home. Fortune Brands Home earned $0.95 in the third quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fortune Brands Home's outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.97 and a 52-week-low of $35.27. Fortune Brands Home's stock last closed at $63.90 per share.
- For Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB), Odeon Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the third quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. Fifth Third Bancorp's market cap stands at $20.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.89 and a 52-week-low of $22.12. Fifth Third Bancorp's stock last closed at $29.87 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTC: FMCC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Federal Home Loan is set at $2.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Federal Home Loan's EPS was $0.08. The total market value of Federal Home Loan's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.98. Federal Home Loan's stock last closed at $2.52 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Gossamer Bio is set at $34.00. Gossamer Bio's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.49. Gossamer Bio's stock last closed at $24.66 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Chart Industries Inc (NASDAQ: GTLS). The price target is set at $83.00 for Chart Industries. Chart Industries earned $0.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chart Industries's outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.66 and a 52-week-low of $52.32. Chart Industries's stock last closed at $53.02 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Installed Building Prods is set at $74.00. In the third quarter, Installed Building Prods showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Installed Building Prods's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.54. Installed Building Prods's stock last closed at $71.82 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD). The price target is set at $22.00 for JELD-WEN Holding. In the third quarter, JELD-WEN Holding showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for JELD-WEN Holding is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.39 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. JELD-WEN Holding's stock last closed at $23.11 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN). The price target is set at $71.00 for Lennar. In the third quarter, Lennar showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. Lennar's market cap stands at $18.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.63 and a 52-week-low of $37.29. Lennar's stock last closed at $59.80 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Masco is set at $55.00. Masco earned $0.68 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Masco is at $13.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.51 and a 52-week-low of $27.03. Masco's stock last closed at $46.01 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) with a Hold rating. The price target for MGM Resorts Intl is set at $35.00. MGM Resorts Intl earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for MGM Resorts Intl is at $14.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.61. MGM Resorts Intl's stock last closed at $31.93 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGTA) with a Buy rating. For the third quarter, Magenta Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.54), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.49). Magenta Therapeutics's market cap stands at $405.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.31. Magenta Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.98 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mohawk Industries is set at $165.00. In the third quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $2.75, compared to $3.29 from the year-ago quarter. Mohawk Industries's market cap stands at $10.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.60 and a 52-week-low of $108.93. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $138.03 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) with a Sell rating. The price target for Meritage Homes is set at $59.00. Meritage Homes earned $1.79 in the third quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. Meritage Homes's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.83 and a 52-week-low of $33.57. Meritage Homes's stock last closed at $67.01 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC). The price target is set at $80.00 for Owens-Corning. Owens-Corning earned $1.63 in the third quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Owens-Corning is at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.72 and a 52-week-low of $40.64. Owens-Corning's stock last closed at $66.09 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI). The price target is set at $15.00 for Puma Biotechnology. In the third quarter, Puma Biotechnology showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to ($0.37) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Puma Biotechnology is at $264.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. Puma Biotechnology's stock last closed at $7.44 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM). The price target is set at $45.00 for PulteGroup. PulteGroup earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. PulteGroup's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.22 and a 52-week-low of $24.45. PulteGroup's stock last closed at $40.21 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE: RST). The price target is set at $20.00 for Rosetta Stone. In the third quarter, Rosetta Stone showed an EPS of ($0.12), compared to ($0.31) from the year-ago quarter. Rosetta Stone's market cap stands at $460.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.76. Rosetta Stone's stock last closed at $15.21 per share.
