Range
0.79 - 0.82
Vol / Avg.
895.6K/5.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.69 - 2.46
Mkt Cap
513.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.8
P/E
5.35
EPS
0.01
Shares
650.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp is a US-based government-sponsored enterprise. The company invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets. The company is engaged in originating, purchase, and guarantee single-family loans originated by its seller. It provides a guarantee and security for the payment of principal and interest on the mortgage-related securities in exchange for management and guarantee fees. The company purchases multifamily loans for aggregation and then securitization through the issuance of multifamily K Certificates as well as issues and guarantees other securitization products.

Federal Home Loan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal Home Loan (FMCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal Home Loan (OTCQB: FMCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federal Home Loan's (FMCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Federal Home Loan.

Q

What is the target price for Federal Home Loan (FMCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Federal Home Loan (OTCQB: FMCC) was reported by Odeon Capital on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting FMCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 153.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal Home Loan (FMCC)?

A

The stock price for Federal Home Loan (OTCQB: FMCC) is $0.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal Home Loan (FMCC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2008 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2008.

Q

When is Federal Home Loan (OTCQB:FMCC) reporting earnings?

A

Federal Home Loan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Federal Home Loan (FMCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal Home Loan.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal Home Loan (FMCC) operate in?

A

Federal Home Loan is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.