Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2019
Upgrades
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS) from Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Alliance Data Systems had an EPS of $5.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.26. The current market cap for Alliance Data Systems is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.95 and a 52-week-low of $99.20. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $107.90 per share.
- For Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Baidu had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.77. The total market value of Baidu's outstanding shares is at $35.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.00 and a 52-week-low of $93.39. Baidu's stock last closed at $124.56 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Bank of New York Mellon had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The current market cap for Bank of New York Mellon is at $43.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.27 and a 52-week-low of $40.52. Bank of New York Mellon's stock last closed at $49.20 per share.
- Edward Jones upgraded the stock for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Hold to Buy. Cognizant Tech Solns earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. Cognizant Tech Solns's market cap stands at $33.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.84 and a 52-week-low of $56.73. Cognizant Tech Solns's stock last closed at $62.86 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE: HP) from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Helmerich & Payne had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $35.74. Helmerich & Payne's stock last closed at $40.75 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Hewlett Packard had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. Hewlett Packard's market cap stands at $21.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.44 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $17.43 per share.
- Imperial Capital changed the rating for Montage Resources Corp (NYSE: MR) from In-Line to Outperform. The total market value of Montage Resources's outstanding shares is at $161.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.59. Montage Resources's stock last closed at $5.76 per share.
- For NN Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR), William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. NN earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NN is at $300.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. NN's stock last closed at $8.78 per share.
- Buckingham changed the rating for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Oshkosh had an EPS of $2.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The current market cap for Oshkosh is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.84 and a 52-week-low of $56.47. Oshkosh's stock last closed at $90.08 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) from Hold to Buy. PagSeguro Digital earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PagSeguro Digital is at $15.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.43 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. PagSeguro Digital's stock last closed at $33.80 per share.
- Roth Capital changed the rating for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Plug Power had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The current market cap for Plug Power is at $665.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.14 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. Plug Power's stock last closed at $2.73 per share.
- For Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO), BTIG Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Q2 Holdings had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. Q2 Holdings's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.63 and a 52-week-low of $43.41. Q2 Holdings's stock last closed at $72.07 per share.
- Roth Capital changed the rating for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Q2 Holdings showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Q2 Holdings's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.63 and a 52-week-low of $43.41. Q2 Holdings's stock last closed at $72.07 per share.
- Baird upgraded the stock for Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Terex showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Terex's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.57 and a 52-week-low of $22.84. Terex's stock last closed at $30.30 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of ($2.23), compared to ($1.28) from the year-ago quarter. Wayfair's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.72 and a 52-week-low of $76.60. Wayfair's stock last closed at $84.25 per share.
- For W.P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, W.P. Carey had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The total market value of W.P. Carey's outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.62 and a 52-week-low of $63.76. W.P. Carey's stock last closed at $84.47 per share.
Downgrades
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) from Outperform to Neutral. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.16) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.21) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is at $159.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $1.94 per share.
- Janney Capital changed the rating for BB&T Corp (NYSE: BBT) from Buy to Neutral. BB&T earned $1.07 in the third quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of BB&T's outstanding shares is at $40.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.66 and a 52-week-low of $40.68. BB&T's stock last closed at $54.95 per share.
- For Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (NYSE: CPAC), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Cementos Pacasmayo earned $0.03 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.67 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. Cementos Pacasmayo's stock last closed at $9.45 per share.
- For Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO), Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. Cisco Systems's market cap stands at $209.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.26 and a 52-week-low of $40.25. Cisco Systems's stock last closed at $48.83 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) from Outperform to Neutral. CytomX Therapeutics earned ($0.52) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.53) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CytomX Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $278.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.28. CytomX Therapeutics's stock last closed at $5.95 per share.
- For Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform. In the third quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $3.37, compared to $3.65 from the year-ago quarter. Expedia Group's market cap stands at $19.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.00 and a 52-week-low of $97.05. Expedia Group's stock last closed at $101.32 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright changed the rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.15), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.44). The current market cap for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is at $244.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.82 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $1.45 per share.
- Edward Jones changed the rating for The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) from Buy to Hold. Home Depot earned $3.17 in the second quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. Home Depot's market cap stands at $256.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.99 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. Home Depot's stock last closed at $232.82 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Lumentum Holdings showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lumentum Holdings is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.58 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Lumentum Holdings's stock last closed at $66.53 per share.
- For Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Modine Manufacturing had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. Modine Manufacturing's market cap stands at $548.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.67 and a 52-week-low of $6.82. Modine Manufacturing's stock last closed at $7.01 per share.
- Commerzbank downgraded the stock for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT) from Buy to Hold. ArcelorMittal earned ($0.53) in the third quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.11 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. ArcelorMittal's stock last closed at $17.00 per share.
- Imperial Capital downgraded the stock for Nautilus Inc (NYSE: NLS) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Nautilus had an EPS of ($0.36), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current market cap for Nautilus is at $42.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.87 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Nautilus's stock last closed at $1.46 per share.
- For OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OFS), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, OFS Capital had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current market cap for OFS Capital is at $153.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.81 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. OFS Capital's stock last closed at $12.01 per share.
- For Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight. Pebblebrook Hotel earned $0.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Pebblebrook Hotel's outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.09 and a 52-week-low of $25.45. Pebblebrook Hotel's stock last closed at $26.49 per share.
- For Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC), Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Premier had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The total market value of Premier's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.37. Premier's stock last closed at $37.32 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Qualcomm showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Qualcomm's outstanding shares is at $92.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.11 and a 52-week-low of $49.10. Qualcomm's stock last closed at $94.03 per share.
- For Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), Susquehanna downgraded the stock from Neutral to Negative. For the third quarter, Realogy Holdings had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. Realogy Holdings's market cap stands at $900.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. Realogy Holdings's stock last closed at $10.11 per share.
- Susquehanna downgraded the stock for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) from Positive to Neutral. For the third quarter, Scientific Games had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.46). The current market cap for Scientific Games is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.63 and a 52-week-low of $14.79. Scientific Games's stock last closed at $31.58 per share.
- For Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Smartsheet had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The current market cap for Smartsheet is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.79 and a 52-week-low of $20.34. Smartsheet's stock last closed at $39.73 per share.
- For SRC Energy Inc (AMEX: SRCI), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, SRC Energy had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The total market value of SRC Energy's outstanding shares is at $759.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. SRC Energy's stock last closed at $4.00 per share.
- Imperial Capital changed the rating for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, Mammoth Energy Services showed an EPS of ($0.79), compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. Mammoth Energy Services's market cap stands at $72.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.84 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. Mammoth Energy Services's stock last closed at $1.56 per share.
- For Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE: TV), Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Grupo Televisa's EPS was $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.01 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Grupo Televisa's stock last closed at $11.53 per share.
- Baird downgraded the stock for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Outperform to Neutral. Wright Medical Group earned ($0.29) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Wright Medical Group's outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.86 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Wright Medical Group's stock last closed at $29.43 per share.
Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Anterix is set at $50.00. For the second quarter, Anterix had an EPS of ($0.46), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.81). Anterix's market cap stands at $694.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.33 and a 52-week-low of $30.64. Anterix's stock last closed at $44.66 per share.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) with a Buy rating. The price target for BellRing Brands is set at $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR). The price target is set at $22.00 for BellRing Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR). The price target is set at $24.00 for BellRing Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BellRing Brands is set at $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BellRing Brands is set at $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BellRing Brands is set at $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for BellRing Brands is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) with a Hold rating. The price target for BellRing Brands is set at $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR). The price target is set at $23.00 for BellRing Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR). The price target is set at $21.00 for BellRing Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR). The price target is set at $21.00 for BellRing Brands. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.73 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. BellRing Brands's stock last closed at $18.25 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL). The price target is set at $230.00 for Burlington Stores. In the second quarter, Burlington Stores showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. Burlington Stores's market cap stands at $13.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.36 and a 52-week-low of $136.30. Burlington Stores's stock last closed at $202.73 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Chewy is set at $29.00. Chewy earned ($0.21) in the second quarter. The current market cap for Chewy is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $22.28. Chewy's stock last closed at $22.98 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST). The price target is set at $120.00 for Ross Stores. For the second quarter, Ross Stores had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current market cap for Ross Stores is at $39.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.83 and a 52-week-low of $75.91. Ross Stores's stock last closed at $111.82 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for TJX Companies is set at $60.00. TJX Companies earned $0.62 in the second quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. TJX Companies's market cap stands at $66.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.89 and a 52-week-low of $41.49. TJX Companies's stock last closed at $59.24 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK). The price target is set at $46.00 for Workiva. In the third quarter, Workiva showed an EPS of ($0.12), compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Workiva is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.11 and a 52-week-low of $31.84. Workiva's stock last closed at $40.69 per share.
