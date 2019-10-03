Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 10:07am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. CrowdStrike Holdings earned ($0.18) in the second quarter. The total market value of CrowdStrike Holdings's outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $51.61. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $56.63 per share.
  • For Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Dova Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.60) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.69) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dova Pharmaceuticals is at $560.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.62. Dova Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $28.23 per share.
  • For Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Newmont Goldcorp showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Newmont Goldcorp's outstanding shares is at $33.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. Newmont Goldcorp's stock last closed at $37.86 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Okta showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to ($0.15) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Okta's outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.85 and a 52-week-low of $41.88. Okta's stock last closed at $103.06 per share.
  • For Pampa Energia SA (NYSE: PAM), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Pampa Energia earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Pampa Energia is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.89 and a 52-week-low of $12.01. Pampa Energia's stock last closed at $17.54 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Raytheon Co (NYSE: RTN) from Neutral to Outperform. Raytheon earned $2.92 in the second quarter, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter. Raytheon's market cap stands at $54.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.18 and a 52-week-low of $144.27. Raytheon's stock last closed at $191.31 per share.
  • For Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the first quarter, Wipro had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current market cap for Wipro is at $19.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.62 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Wipro's stock last closed at $3.58 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Outperform to Underperform. For the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The total market value of TD Ameritrade Holding's outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $33.26. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $33.54 per share.
  • Nomura downgraded the stock for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Buy to Neutral. Arista Networks earned $2.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. Arista Networks's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Arista Networks's stock last closed at $228.42 per share.
  • Buckingham Research changed the rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $2.35, compared to $1.77 from the year-ago quarter. Delta Air Lines's market cap stands at $37.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.44 and a 52-week-low of $45.08. Delta Air Lines's stock last closed at $54.33 per share.
  • For Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Dova Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.60), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.69). The current market cap for Dova Pharmaceuticals is at $560.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.62. Dova Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $28.23 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Outperform to Market Perform. ETRADE Financial earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. ETRADE Financial's market cap stands at $10.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.44 and a 52-week-low of $35.02. E*TRADE Financial's stock last closed at $35.20 per share.
  • Guggenheim changed the rating for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ: PODD) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Insulet showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to ($0.03) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Insulet's outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.98 and a 52-week-low of $70.80. Insulet's stock last closed at $157.31 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) from Outperform to Market Perform. Charles Schwab earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. Charles Schwab's market cap stands at $54.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.47 and a 52-week-low of $35.85. Charles Schwab's stock last closed at $36.50 per share.
  • Sandler O'Neill downgraded the stock for Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE: TCO) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Taubman Centers had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. Taubman Centers's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.39 and a 52-week-low of $37.70. Taubman Centers's stock last closed at $38.01 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Teligent had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.20). The total market value of Teligent's outstanding shares is at $51.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.42. Teligent's stock last closed at $0.88 per share.
  • For Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Tesla had an EPS of ($1.12), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($3.06). Tesla's market cap stands at $43.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $379.49 and a 52-week-low of $176.99. Tesla's stock last closed at $243.13 per share.
  • Citi downgraded the stock for Weidai Ltd (NYSE: WEI) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Weidai earned $0.21. Weidai's market cap stands at $433.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.63 and a 52-week-low of $6.05. Weidai's stock last closed at \ Missing Close Price per share.
  • For Yiren Digital Ltd (NYSE: YRD), Citi downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Yiren Digital earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Yiren Digital is at $432.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.85 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. Yiren Digital's stock last closed at $6.83 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Sector Perform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC). The price target is set at $16.00 for AGNC Investment. For the second quarter, AGNC Investment had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The total market value of AGNC Investment's outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.76 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. AGNC Investment's stock last closed at $15.81 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR). The price target is set at $39.00 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.18) in the year-ago quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.80 and a 52-week-low of $10.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $28.92 per share.
  • With a rating of Underperform, Baird initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD). The price target is set at $10.00 for Audentes Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Audentes Therapeutics had an EPS of ($1.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.85). The total market value of Audentes Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $27.69 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC). The price target is set at $100.00 for Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines earned ($2.04) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.62) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Blueprint Medicines's outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.98 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. Blueprint Medicines's stock last closed at $72.92 per share.
  • For Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The total market value of Carter Bank & Trust's outstanding shares is at $506.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.14 and a 52-week-low of $14.45. Carter Bank & Trust's stock last closed at $19.10 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Check Point Software Tech is set at $115.00. In the second quarter, Check Point Software Tech showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. Check Point Software Tech's market cap stands at $16.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.75 and a 52-week-low of $98.57. Check Point Software Tech's stock last closed at $107.95 per share.
  • For Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Cosan earned $0.34 in the second quarter. The total market value of Cosan's outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.79. Cosan's stock last closed at $14.64 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH). The price target is set at $60.00 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.56), compared to ($0.65) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.99 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $34.15 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) with a Hold rating. The price target for FireEye is set at $15.00. In the second quarter, FireEye showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. FireEye's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.61 and a 52-week-low of $12.66. FireEye's stock last closed at $13.82 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is set at $21.00. In the second quarter, Fulcrum Therapeutics earned ($9.21). The total market value of Fulcrum Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $181.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.94 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Fulcrum Therapeutics's stock last closed at $6.59 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY). The price target is set at $95.00 for Incyte. For the second quarter, Incyte had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current market cap for Incyte is at $16.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.30 and a 52-week-low of $57.00. Incyte's stock last closed at $73.04 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ: LFUS). The price target is set at $215.00 for Littelfuse. For the second quarter, Littelfuse had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.68. The current market cap for Littelfuse is at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $206.00 and a 52-week-low of $149.80. Littelfuse's stock last closed at $171.73 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lyft is set at $45.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.68). The current market cap for Lyft is at $12.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $37.92. Lyft's stock last closed at $38.39 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR). The price target is set at $80.00 for New Relic. In the first quarter, New Relic showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. New Relic's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.00. New Relic's stock last closed at $60.93 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY). The price target is set at $10.00 for Annaly Capital Management. For the second quarter, Annaly Capital Management had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current market cap for Annaly Capital Management is at $12.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.51 and a 52-week-low of $8.07. Annaly Capital Management's stock last closed at $8.55 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW). The price target is set at $321.00 for ServiceNow. In the second quarter, ServiceNow showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. ServiceNow's market cap stands at $48.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $303.17 and a 52-week-low of $147.63. ServiceNow's stock last closed at $246.84 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Palo Alto Networks is set at $246.00. Palo Alto Networks earned $1.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Palo Alto Networks is at $20.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.63 and a 52-week-low of $160.08. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $205.41 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on PagerDuty Inc (NYSE: PD). The price target is set at $32.00 for PagerDuty. In the second quarter, PagerDuty earned ($0.07). The current market cap for PagerDuty is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.82 and a 52-week-low of $26.98. PagerDuty's stock last closed at $27.38 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT). The price target is set at $135.00 for Proofpoint. In the second quarter, Proofpoint showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. Proofpoint's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.00 and a 52-week-low of $75.92. Proofpoint's stock last closed at $126.60 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is set at $18.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's EPS was ($0.33). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $112.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.55. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.03 per share.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Prudential PLC (NYSE: PUK) with an Outperform rating. Prudential's market cap stands at $47.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.50 and a 52-week-low of $31.84. Prudential's stock last closed at $34.26 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) with a Hold rating. The price target for Qualys is set at $85.00. In the second quarter, Qualys showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. Qualys's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.12 and a 52-week-low of $65.94. Qualys's stock last closed at $78.20 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD). The price target is set at $66.00 for Rapid7. In the second quarter, Rapid7 showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Rapid7 is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.01 and a 52-week-low of $26.27. Rapid7's stock last closed at $44.12 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) with a Buy rating. The price target for SailPoint Technologies is set at $25.00. In the second quarter, SailPoint Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SailPoint Technologies is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.63. SailPoint Technologies's stock last closed at $17.89 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Splunk is set at $160.00. For the second quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current market cap for Splunk is at $17.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.70 and a 52-week-low of $83.69. Splunk's stock last closed at $115.59 per share.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a Hold rating. The price target for Square is set at $58.00. For the second quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The total market value of Square's outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.42 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $60.05 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM). The price target is set at $162.00 for Atlassian Corporation. For the fourth quarter, Atlassian Corporation had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current market cap for Atlassian Corporation is at $31.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.80 and a 52-week-low of $65.17. Atlassian Corporation's stock last closed at $122.78 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Tenable Holdings is set at $25.00. In the second quarter, Tenable Holdings earned ($0.10). The total market value of Tenable Holdings's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.57 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Tenable Holdings's stock last closed at $21.76 per share.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Take-Two Interactive is set at $135.00. For the first quarter, Take-Two Interactive had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. Take-Two Interactive's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.00 and a 52-week-low of $84.41. Take-Two Interactive's stock last closed at $119.66 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO). The price target is set at $15.00 for Two Harbors Investment. For the second quarter, Two Harbors Investment had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. Two Harbors Investment's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.06 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. Two Harbors Investment's stock last closed at $12.99 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Uber Technologies is set at $32.00. The current market cap for Uber Technologies is at $53.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $28.31. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $29.01 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE: UGP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ultrapar Participacoes is set at $4.70. Ultrapar Participacoes earned $0.03 in the second quarter. The total market value of Ultrapar Participacoes's outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Ultrapar Participacoes's stock last closed at $4.70 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ulta Beauty is set at $276.00. Ulta Beauty earned $2.72 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ulta Beauty is at $14.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $224.43. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $262.79 per share.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on United Technologies Corp (NYSE: UTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for United Technologies is set at $164.00. In the second quarter, United Technologies showed an EPS of $2.20, compared to $1.97 from the year-ago quarter. United Technologies's market cap stands at $116.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.40 and a 52-week-low of $100.48. United Technologies's stock last closed at $130.52 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zscaler is set at $73.00. For the fourth quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.01). The current market cap for Zscaler is at $6.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $30.72. Zscaler's stock last closed at $46.94 per share.

