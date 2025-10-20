Earnings Playbook for the Week Ahead

Retail investors are preparing for the first busy week in the third-quarter earnings season, with major defense contractors and other top stocks reporting.

Here's a look at some retail favorites that individual investors will be watching.

Monday, Oct. 20

Before Market Open

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)​ and Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)​ will kick off the week with their earnings releases before Monday's opening bell.

After Market Close

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)​ and Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)​ are set to report following Monday's closing bell.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Before Market Open

Several major government contractors will report before the market opens on Tuesday, including GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)​, Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT)​, RTX Corp. (NYSE:RTX)​ and Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)​

One of the Big Three automakers General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM)​ is set to report before Tuesday's opening bell. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $45.27 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tuesday morning will also feature releases from The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO)​, 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM)​ and Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY).

​After Market Close

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)​ is set to release its Q3 earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell. The Street is looking for earnings $6.97 per share on revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)​ and Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN)​ will also report after Tuesday's market close.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Before Market Open

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)​ and Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)​ are set to report ahead of Wednesday's opening bell.

After Market Close

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)​ is the biggest name reporting after the close on Wednesday. Analysts expect the EV maker to report quarterly earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $26.16 billion.

Investors will be watching for updates on new vehicle models, progress with the Robotaxi initiative and commentary on sales momentum following the expiration of EV tax credits.

QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE:QS)​ is another retail darling that will report after the closing bell along with International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)​, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)​ and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)​.

Thursday, Oct. 23

Before Market Open

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)​, Nokia Corp. (NYSE:NOK)​, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)​ and Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO)​ will report before the opening on Thursday.

After Market Close

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)​ will likely be the most-watched report coming after Thursday's closing bell.

The market will focus on updates to Intel’s AI and foundry strategies, with Wall Street sentiment cautious due to persistent production delays and recent business shifts despite strong stock performance following investment from the federal government.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)​ and Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)​ will also report after Thursday's market close.

Friday, Oct. 24

Before Market Open

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG)​, General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD)​ , and HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will close out the week, all reporting before Friday's opening bell.

Photo: Shutterstock