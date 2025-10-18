Tesla, Palantir JPMorgan And More — Here's Why Investors Couldn't Stop Talking About These Stocks This Week

Retail investors buzzed about five stocks this week, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, on platforms like X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, amid government shutdown, banking earnings and AI enthusiasm.

The stocks, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), spanning automotive, quantum computing, AI, nuclear energy, and banking sectors, reflected diverse retail interests.

Tesla

Tesla launched the affordable Model Y Standard in Europe and reported strong China sales earlier this week. Meanwhile, later in the week, the NHTSA began probing FSD after incidents, but Tesla's Model S earned a spot in TIME's Invention Hall of Fame, and energy deployments set third-quarter records.

Skeptical retail investors questioned TSLA’s current trading price range.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $212.11 to $488.54, trading around $419 to $425 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 13.04% year-to-date and 94.10% over the year.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Rigetti Computing

RGTI surged at the beginning of the week, fueled by JPMorgan's $10 billion quantum investment news. It also received $5.7 million in Novera QPU orders for 9-qubit systems, signaling enterprise traction, building on a $5.8 million Air Force contract. However, valuation concerns over and $201 million 2024 losses triggered a dip in the price later in the week.

Retail investors were comparing RGTI gains with returns from holding the yellow metal, gold.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $0.91 to $58.15, trading around $45 to $47 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 139.85% year-to-date and 4,949.47% over the year.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Palantir Technologies

PLTR faced volatility from a resurfaced Army security memo, causing a prior dip this week. It also saw Global X Japan trim its stake by $2.55 million, and CEO Alex Karp held strategic AI talks with South Korean firms, boosting global expansion buzz.

Meanwhile, some retail investors were seen regretting not having a position in PLTR.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $40.90 to $189.46, trading around $173 to $178 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 136.89% YTD and 324.10% over the year.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it had a strong growth ranking, and it was maintaining a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Oklo

OKLO surged at the beginning of the week after breaking ground on its Aurora micro-reactor at Idaho National Lab and securing DOE selection for an advanced nuclear fuel pilot, boosting its AI data center energy narrative. However, valuation debates intensified on X later in the week, and the stock plunged.

Investors were furious with the decline in the stock by the end of the week.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $14.11 to $193.84, trading around $155 to $160 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 642.06% year-to-date but 930.77% higher over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase kicked off banking earnings this week with better-than-expected third-quarter results. But the bank set aside $3.4 billion for credit loss provision, and CEO Jamie Dimon warned of credit "cockroaches" after Tricolor Holdings’ bankruptcy.

Even as JPM focused on bad loan prevention, retail investors said that the bank could likely continue investing in other smaller banks.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $202.16 to $318.01, trading around $295 to $299 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 24.39% year-to-date and 33.03% over the year.

While this stock had a strong growth ranking, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a weaker price trend in the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with future outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed choppy market action during the week.

